Tuesday, Feb. 5
Girls
Byng 69, Madill 33
MADILL 9 9 7 8 — 33
BYNG 19 23 13 14 — 69
MADILL – Chapa 12, Lambertsen 5, Weiberg 4, Gillis 4, Arnold 3, Bowermaster 3, Mendez 2.
BYNG – Emily Wilson 21, Britney Brooks-Teel 10, Trenity Miller 6, Karissa Shico 6, Krosby Clinton 5, Molly Rainey 5, Kennedy Large 4, Alexis Barnett 4, McKinley Feazle 2, Rosie Coleman 2, Rhiannon Nickell 2, McKenzie Kent 2.
3-point goals: Weiberg 1, Bowermaster 1 (M); Wilson 2, Shico 2, Clinton 1, Barnett 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson fired in a game-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half, as the Byng Lady Pirates thumped visiting Madill, 69-33, on Tuesday night. Wilson also drained two of Byng’s six 3-point shots. Twelve Lady Pirates got into the scoring column as Britney Brooks-Teel finished with six points while Trenity Miller and Karissa Shico chipped in six apiece as Shico sank two treys. Krosby Clinton and Molly Rainey were next with five points each as Clinton hit one 3-point shot. Byng opened the game with a 19-9 first quarter and then went on a 23-9 spurt in the second on the way to a 42-18 halftime cushion. The Lady Pirates struggled a bit at the line, converting just 13-of-23 attempts while Madill was only 5-of-15.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We started a little slow but then got after it. We played downhill pretty well,” said Byng Head Coach Trent Miller.
Team Record: Byng 13-11.
Up Next: Byng at Marietta Friday.
At Konawa
Konawa 78, Wetumka 66
WETUMKA 14 18 11 23 — 66
KONAWA 12 27 26 13 — 78
WETUMKA – Breanna Jaggers 35, Samantha Huckleberry 14, Sincere Frank 10, Calen Wise 4, Uriah Perryman 2, Aerial Jaggers 1.
KONAWA – Kayden King 18, Charlene Galimba 17, Kashyn Ortiz 15, Kayla Hill 9, Kim Soar 8, Sarah Gee 6, Charlyee Ortiz 5.
3-point goals: B. Jaggers 3, Franks 2, Huckleberry 1 (W); K. Ortiz 1, C. Ortiz 1 (K).
Fouled Out: B. Jaggers (W); Galimba 1, Hill 1, Soar 1 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King poured in 18 points and Charlene Galimba added 17 to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers downed Wetumka, 78-66, on Tuesday night. Kashyn Ortiz followed with 15 points, including one 3-point bucket, to go with nine boards, four assists and three steals for the winners. Konawa’s Kayla Hill chipped in nine points and teammate Kim Soar had eight points and seven rebounds. Ashley Duck didn’t score but pulled down eight boards for the Lady Tigers. Konawa was 16-of-23 from the foul line while Wetumka was 29-of-36 (16-of-20 in the fourth quarter) in the foul-plagued contest. Trailing 14-12 after one quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 27-18 run in the second in creating a 39-32 halftime advantage. Konawa then staged a 26-11 third quarter to pull away and make it 65-43 heading into the fourth. Breanna Jaggers erupted for a game-high 35 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Lady Chieftains.
Team Records: Konawa 17-4; Wetumka 18-6.
Up Next: Prague at Konawa Friday.
At Stratford
Wynnewood 53, Stratford 42
WYNNEWOOD 12 13 13 15 — 53
STRATFORD 10 10 10 12 — 42
WYNNEWOOD – Zaya Smith 20, Caleah Oliver 10, Harmon 6, Keith 6, A, Anderson 5, Thompson 4, Bryce 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 15, Laney Anderson 10, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Angel Wood 4, Abbi Phelps 3, Katy Tice 3, Macie Etheridge 2.
3-point goals: Smith 2, Oliver 2, A. Anderson 1 (W); Wood 1, Phelps 1, Tice 1 (S).
Fouled Out: Harmon (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the first half, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs dropped a 53-42 home decision to the Wynnewood Lady Savages. Laney Anderson also reached double figures for Stratford with 10. JimyJo Lemmings was next on the Lady Bulldog scoring chart with five. Wynnewood was 14-of-22 from the free-throw line while Stratford was 5-of-7. Zaya Smith scored 20 points to lead Wynnewood, while Caleah Oliver chipped in 10.
Team Record: Stratford 17-4; Wynnewood 7-14.
Up Next: Stratford hosts Allen on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
At Tupelo
Kiowa 62, Tupelo 27
KIOWA 23 15 10 17 — 62
TUPELO 8 4 8 7 — 27
KIOWA – Stowe 12, Medders 8, Hackler 7, Linscott 7, Crawley 7, Patton 6, Grimes 4, Johnston 4, McCormick 4, Meredith 3.
TUPELO – Cheyanne Price 9, K. Maldanado 5, Autumn Fritz 3, Lilly Woods 3, M. Parker 3, R. Shaw 2, Kaylea Palmer 2.
3-point goals: Medders 2, Hackler 1, Linscott 1 (K); Price, Maldanado 1, Fritz 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Lady Tigers fell into a 23-8 hole after one quarter and couldn’t recover in dropping a 62-27 decision to Kiowa Tuesday night in closing out the regular season. Cheyanne Price topped Tupelo with nine points. The Cowgirls used a 15-4 spurt in taking a commanding 38-12 halftime lead.
Team Record: Tupelo is 1-21; Kiowa 15-9.
Up Next: Tupelo vs. Wapanucka 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class B District Tournament in Calvin.
At Tushka
Latta 53, Tushka 23
LATTA 17 6 20 10 — 53
TUSHKA 11 7 3 2 — 23
LATTA – Shelby Garrett 9, Macy Smith 9, Chloe Brinlee 8, Sarah Ailey 6, Carson Dean 6, Emma Epperly 5, Trinity Cotanny 4, Taryn Batterton 2, Cheyenne Adair 2, Tawni Wood 2.
TUSHKA – Alessa Kindred 12, Taylor Chambers 6, Kayelin Kindred 5.
3-point goals: Smith 3, Garrett 1 (L); A. Kindred 2, K. Kindred 1.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Shelby Garrett tallied nine points, including one trey, and dished out five assists while Macy Smith sank three 3-point shots in also finishing with nine Tuesday night as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers rolled to a 53-23 hammering of host Tushka. Chloe Brinlee followed with eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Sarah Ailey and Carson Dean were next with six points each as Dean also grabbed a team-high 10 boards. Emma Epperly totaled seven rebounds to go with her five points. Leading 23-18 at halftime, Latta blew the game open with a 20-3 third quarter to make it 43-21. The Lady Panthers limited the hosts to just two points in the fourth while scoring 10.
Team Record: Latta is 19-4.
Up Next: Sulphur at Latta Saturday.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 56, Dale 46
DALE 7 12 15 22 — 46
VANOSS 6 15 20 15 — 56
DALE: Lindy Nowakowski 4-13, 5-6, 13; Danin Lang 2-8, 3-4, 8; Lacy Savage 3-7, 2-2, 8; Maddie Degraffenreid 2-6, 1-2, 7; Brenlee Shepard 2-9, 0-0, 5; Jacie McClure 1-5, 0-3, 3; Elaine Witt 1-9, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-57, 11-17, 46.
VANOSS: Emrie Ellis 9-17, 1-2, 20; Lizzy Simpson 6-14, 0-3, 12; Laramie Doffin 3-12, 2-3, 11; Rileigh Rush 4-9, 0-1, 11; Alexus Belcher 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-56, 3-9, 56.
Turnovers: Dale 8, Vanoss 19.
Steals: Dale 12 (Savage 4); Vanoss 8 (Rush 4).
Rebounds: Dale 35 (Nowakowski 8); Vanoss 50 (Simpson 15, Ellis 10).
3-point goals: Dale 5-21 (Shepard 1-5, Degraffenreid 2-4, Lang 1-4, McClure 1-4); Vanoss 7-18 (Doffin 3-9, Rush 3-7, Ellis -1).
Fouled out: Nowakowski (D); Ellis (V).
BOYS
At Byng
Byng 51, Madill 34
MADILL 11 8 7 8 — 34
BYNG 12 10 9 20 — 51
MADILL – Duran 16, Gillis 5, Gray 3, Weiberg 3, Magness 2, Flores 2, Coleman 2, Harvey 1.
BYNG – Theran Smith 19, Cale Eaton 10, Nolan Feazle 5, Parker Presley 4, Tyler Walker 4, Seth Brecheen 4, Camryn Taylor 3, AJ Gustin 2.
3-point goals: Duran 2, Gillis 1, Gray 1, Weiberg 1 (M); Taylor 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Theran Smith poured in a game-leading 19 points, including 12 in the first half, as the Class 4A 18th-ranked Byng Pirates whipped visiting Madill, 51-34, on Tuesday night. Byng sank 13-of-14 free throws in the game while Madill was just 1-of-2. Cale Eaton followed with 10 points for the Pirates. Leading 31-26, Byng blitzed Madill with a 20-8 fourth quarter to pull away. Senior Camryn Taylor hit the team’s lone 3-pointer.
Team Record: Byng is 17-6.
Up Next: Byng at Marietta Friday.
At Tushka
Latta 51, Tushka 31
LATTA 12 18 10 11 — 51
TUSHKA 6 16 0 9 — 31
LATTA – Rylan Schlup 9, Randis Gray 7, Haden Hoppe 7, Bryce Ireland 6, Hyatt Hoppe 3, Ethan Elliott 3, Tyler Ireland 3, Harmon Notter 3, Dawson Dansby 2, Lane Garrett 2, Caleb Parnacher 2, Justin Kiker 2, Gage Holder 2.
TUSHKA – individual scoring not available.
3-point goals: Schlup 1, Elliott 1, Haden Hoppe 1, Hyatt Hoppe 1, Gray 1. Notter 1.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Latta Panthers staged a 10-0 third-quarter run and claimed a 51-31 victory over host Tushka Tuesday night. Rylan Schlup tossed in nine points, including one trey, while Randis Gray and Hayden Hoppe each tallied seven points and one 3-point basket. Latta led 12-6 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime before holding Tushka scoreless in the third and taking a 40-22 advantage into the fourth.
Team Record: Latta 10-14.
Up Next: Sulphur at Latta Saturday.
At Vanoss
Dale 71, Vanoss 53
DALE 18 18 10 25 — 71
VANOSS 7 21 16 9 — 53
DALE: Trae Thompson 10-14, 3-5, 23; Gabe Gouge 7-14, 6-8, 20; Logan Woodruff 6-12, 6-6, 20; Dallen Forsythe 2-6, 0-2, 4; Conner Roberts 1-1, 0-0, 2; Cedric Scott 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 27-55, 15-23, 71.
VANOSS: Sando Hill 11-33, 3-8, 32; Cade Paulin 6-12, 2-2, 15; Riley Cooper 1-2, 0-0, 2; Colten Byrd 1-6, 0-0, 2; Dylan Stone 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-60, 5-10, 53.
Turnovers: Dale 8, Vanoss 11.
Steals: Dale 4, Vanoss6.
Rebounds: Dale 46 (Woodruff 16); Vanoss 37 (Cooper 8, Byrd 7).
3-point goals: Dale 2-8 (Woodruff 2-4); Vanoss 8-28 (Hill 7-19, Paulin 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.