Tuesday, Dec. 10
GIRLS
At Dickson
Byng 55, Dickson 44
BYNG 18 14 9 14 — 55
DICKSON 10 6 11 17 — 44
BYNG – Kennedy Large 22, Britney Brooks-Teel 13, Deesa Neeley 9, Trenity Miller 5, Carizma Nelson 4, MacKenzie Kent 2.
DICKSON – Sienna Young 18, Audrey Young 14, Jadyn Williams 7, Mikayla Smith 5.
3-point goals: Miller 1 (B); S. Young 3, Williams 1.
Fouled Out: Large (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large tallied 22 points before fouling out Tuesday night as the Byng Lady Pirates downed Dickson, 55-44. Britney Brooks-Teel finished with 13 points and Deesa Neely chipped in nine for Byng which took control with an 18-10 first quarter and went on a 14-6 run in the second in creating a 32-16 halftime cushion. Sienna Young led Dickson with 18 points, including three treys, and Audrey Young ended up with 14 points.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played pretty well the first half. We didn’t do the same things in the second half that we were having success doing in the first half. I thought our bigs – Brit, Kennedy and Deesa – played well,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Up Next: Byng vs. McLoud, 1 p.m. Thursday at Bethel High School’s First United Bank Classic.
At Wapanucka
Wapanucka 46, Asher 34
ASHER 9 8 5 12 — 34
WAPANUCKA 13 12 8 13 — 46
ASHER – Alexis Francis 13, Kathryn Dixon 11, Kayla Easter-Rogers 6, Victoria Frankovich 2, Jordan Odell 2.
WAPANUCKA – Coda Cotton 15, Gebriela Taylor 12, Maeleesa Taylor 8, Jacelyn Beshirs 7, Joshlin Waller 2, Chelsea Waller 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Host Wapanucka received 15 points from Coda Cotton and 12 from Gabriela Taylor in claiming a 46-34 decision over the Asher Lady Indians Tuesday night. Alexis Francis led Asher with 13 points and Kathryn Dixon followed with 11.
Up Next: Allen at Asher Friday; Strother at Asher Saturday (Homecoming).
At Latta
Latta 58, Konawa 34
KONAWA 9 7 5 13 — 34
LATTA 14 10 14 20 — 58
KONAWA: Kayden King 10, Madison Rankin 6, Kimberly Sour 6, Destiny Roe 5, Charlyee Ortiz 5, Kashyn Ortiz 2.
LATTA: Carson Dean 11, Jaylee Willis 9, Chloe Brinlee 9, Alesha Traylor 8,
Taryn Batterton 8, Hailey Baber 5, Brooklyn Ryan 5, Cheyenne Adair 3.
3-point goals: Rankin 2, Roe, C. Ortiz, Soar (K); Dean 3, Willis, Adair, Ryan, Baber (L).
Fouled out: King (K).
NOTEWORTHY: The Latta Panthers used another strong defensive effort to push past Konawa 58-34 at home Tuesday night. Latta also hit seven 3-pointers in the contest. The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, led 24-16 at halftime and 38-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Carson Dean led a balanced LHS offense with 13 points, including three 3-point shots. Jaylee Willis and Chloe Brinlee added nine points apiece and Alesha Traylor and Taryn Batterton scored eight points each. Kayden King scored 10 points for Konawa before fouling out. Cheyenne Adair scored just three points but also had five steals.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are still playing good defense and our offense is getting better each game,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Records: Latta 3-2; Konawa 0-3.
Up next: Latta vs. Madill JV, 7 p.m. Thursday at Latta Panther Classic.
At Ada
Ada 42, Duncan 27
DUNCAN 0 16 2 9 — 27
ADA 14 15 13 0 — 42
DUNCAN: Kyndle Ledford 2-5, 2-2, 7; Kaylee Foster 2-11, 3-4, 7; Abbi Price 1-12, 4-4, 6; Madi Hallford 1-4, 1-3, 4; Alexis Giles 1-7, 0-0, 2; Sydney White 0-7, 1-2, 1. Totals: 7-53, 11-15, 27.
ADA: Landyn Owens 5-13, 5-5, 16; Shayla Wofford 4-5, 0-1, 8; Tatum Havens 3-7, 0-0, 7; Amaya Frizell 2-8, 0-0, 6; Alexus Hamailton 1-1, 0-0, 3; Alex Hamilton 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-42, 5-6, 42.
Turnovers: Duncan 20, Ada 24.
Steals: Ducan 8 (Ledford 3, Foster 3); Ada 7 (Havens 4).
Rebounds: Duncan 37 (Price 14); Ada 40 (Wofford 9).
3-point goals: Duncan 2-17 (Ledford 1-2, Hallford 1-4); Ada 5-21 (Frizell 2-5, Alexus Hamilton 1-1, Havens 1-5, Owens 1-6).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
At Latta
Latta 53, Konawa 40
LATTA 12 15 14 12 — 53
KONAWA 6 8 9 17 — 40
LATTA – Rylan Schlup 15, Bryce Ireland 14, Ethan Elliott 12, Lane Garrett 10, Caleb Parnacher 2.
KONAWA – Jacob Leslie 21, Chris Matchie 7, Seth Tanyan 6, Caleb Nail 6.
3-point goals: Schlup 3, Elliott 3, Ireland Ireland 2 (L); Leslie 1, Matchie 1.
Fouled Out: Matchie (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Rylan Schlup, Bryce Ireland, Ethan Elliott and Lane Garrett reached double figures Tuesday night as the Latta Panthers knocked off the Konawa Tigers, 53-40. Schlup led the way with 15 points, including three treys, and Ireland ended up with 14 points, including two 3-point buckets. Elliott tallied 12 points, including three treys, and Garrett tacked on 10 points. Jacob Leslie led Konawa with a game-high 21 points and Chris Matchie tossed in seven before fouling out. Leslie and Matchie each connected for one 3-point basket. The Panthers outscored the Tigers, 12-6, in the first quarter and went on a 15-8 run in second in building a 27-14 halftime advantage. It was 41-23 going into the fourth period.
Up Next: Latta vs. Washington, 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Latta Panther Classic.
At Dickson
Byng 52, Dickson 36
BYNG 9 14 13 15 — 51
DICKSON 4 9 13 10 — 36
BYNG – Cale Eaton 21, Trae Lowe 11, Parker Presley 10, Austin Doepke 4, Dylan Reed 3, Seth Brecheen 2.
DICKSON – Charvis Wright 14, Cason Pollar 7, Johnny Smith 6, Eli Hunter 5, Hunter Webb 4.
3-point goals: Lowe 3, Eaton 1, Presley 1, Reed 1 (B); Webb 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cale Eaton fired in 21 points Tuesday night as the Byng Pirates coasted to a 51-36 victory over Dickson. Trae Lowe added 11 points to the Byng attack and Parker Presley followed with 10. Lowe knocked down three 3-point shots while Eaton and Presley had one apiece. The Pirates, after a 9-4 first quarter, owned a 23-13 advantage at the break. Byng maintained that 10-point cushion, 36-26, heading into the fourth.
Up Next: Byng faces Silo Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of Bethel High School’s First United Bank Classic.
At Big Mac Classic
First Round
Vanoss 78, Savannah 32
VANOSS 18 35 18 7 — 78
SAVANNAH 11 7 10 4 — 32
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 36, R.D. Dennis 19, Tucker Bucher 9, Erik Hatton 6, Brayden Cannon 3, Carter Perry 3, Roper Bolin 2.
SAVANNAH – Vayden McElhaney 9, Durger Sales 9, Levi Kelly 4, Tucker McBone 4, Zane Zachary 2, Ryan Wolf 2, Braxton Bostner 2.
3-point goals: Paulin 4, Bucher 3, Dennis 2, Cannon 1 (V); McElhaney 1, Sales 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin poured in 36 points while sinking four treys Tuesday night as the Vanoss Wolves slammed Savannah, 78-32, in the Big Mac Classic in McAlester. Teammate R.D. Dennis added 19 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, for Vanoss. Tucker Bucher converted three 3-point baskets in finishing with nine points for the winners. Leading 18-11 after one quarter, the Wolves blew the game wide open with a 35-7 second quarter to go up 53-18 heading into intermission.
At Wapanucka
Asher 57, Wapanucka 39
ASHER 13 13 10 21 — 57
WAPANUCKA 2 10 11 16 — 39
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 14, Mike McDonald 12, Trevor Martin 8, Tray Odell 8, Juston Melton 6, Bryson Martin 5, Jake Dobbs 2, Cameron Grissom 2.
WAPANUCKA – Gavin Cagle 10, Javier Rico 9, Noah Carter 8, Hayden Cardinalle 3, Zackery Kirk 3, Kayden Kirk 3, Alex Contreras 3.
3-point goals: McDonald 2, Hamilton 1, B. Martin 1 (A); Carter 2, Cardinalle 1, Z. Kirk 1, K. Kirk 1, Contreras 1, Rico 1, Cagle 1 (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton tossed in 14 points and Mike McDonald had 12 Tuesday night as the Class A 13th-ranked Asher Indians hammered Wapanucka, 57-39. McDonald sank a pair of 3-point shots and Hamilton had one. Trevor Martin and Tray Odell each tallied eight points for the winners. Asher raced out to a 13-2 advantage after one quarter and then went on to a 26-12 halftime lead.
Team Record: Asher 7-2.
Up Next: Allen at Asher Friday; Strother at Asher Saturday (Homecoming).
At Ada
Ada 54, Duncan 48
DUNCAN 18 10 16 14 — 48
ADA 12 16 15 21 — 54
DUNCAN: Ben Johnson 7-13, 2-2, 22; Nick Johnson 5-14, 1-1, 15; Preston Weaks 2-6, 4-6, 8; Donavon Jackson 0-1, 2-4, 2; Austin Pennypacker 0-6, 1-2, 1. Totals: 14-40, 10-15, 48.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 7-8, 1-2, 18; Trey Havens 3-9, 4-4, 13; Kaden Cooper 3-6, 4-7, 11; Camryn Reed 3-4, 0-0, 7; David Johnson 0-2, 3-5, 3; Jake Shannon 0-1, 2-4, 2. Totals: 16-30, 14-24, 54.
Turnovers: Duncan 22, Ada 15.
Steals: Duncan 5 (B. Johnson 3); Ada 17 (Shannon 6, Cooper 5).
Rebounds: Duncan 31 (B. Johnson 10); Ada 23 (Robinson 6).
3-point goals: Duncan 10-22 (B. Johnson 6-8, N. Johnson 4-10); Ada 8-18 (Robinson 3-4, Havens 3-7, Reed 1-1, Cooper 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
