Thursday, Jan. 23
GIRLS
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
First Round
Vanoss 47, Mount St. Mary 31
ST. MARY 6 4 12 9 — 31
VANOSS 16 14 11 6 — 47
MT. ST. MARY – K. Allison 15, Pienisah 6, Washington 5, D. Allison 5.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 15, Rileigh Rush 8, Madi Faust 6, Alexis Belcher 6, Lizzy Simpson 5, Abbi Snow 1.
3-point goals: Wilson 3, Rush 2, T. Belcher 2 (V).
Fouled Out: Farntez (MSM).
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson nailed three 3-point shots and finished with 15 total points Thursday to help the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves knock off Mt. St. Mary 47-31 in the first round of the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament. Rileigh Rush also nailed two treys in finishing with eight points before leaving the game with a broken wrist. Madi Faust, Alexis Belcher and Trinity Belcher tacked on six points each for Vanoss. Trinity Belcher also sank two 3-point shots. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and then went on a 14-4 run in the second in establishing a 30-10 halftime advantage.
Team record: Vanoss 15-1.
First Round
Byng 56, Purcell 35
BYNG 7 15 20 14 — 56
PURCELL 16 7 7 5 — 35
BYNG – Kennedy Large 18, MacKenzie Kent 11, Britney Brooks-Teel 11, Deesa Neely 5, Olivia Colombe 3, Trenity Miller 3, Alexis Barnett 3, Gina Dean 2.
PURCELL – Baker 21, Madden 7, Keith 4, Thompson 3.
3-point goals: Kent 3, Colombe 1, Miller 1, Barnett 1 (B); Baker 2, Madden 1, Keith 1, Thompson 1 (P).
Fouled out: None.
Roff SRT Invitational
First Round
Konawa 66, Tupelo 35
TUPELO 4 8 6 17 — 35
KONAWA 18 19 14 15 — 66
TUPELO – Kylee Watson 15, Breonna D’Aguanno 8, Kaylea Palmer 6, Victoria Palmer 5, Shalyn McCollum 1.
KONAWA – Kayden King 16, Jaylyn Isaccs 12, Madison Rankin 10, Kimberly Soar 7, Kristin Johnson 5, Charlyee Ortiz 5, Kashyn Ortiz 4, Destiny Roe 3, Hannah Lee 2.
3-point goals: D’Aguanno 1, V. Palmer 1 (T); Rankin 3, Isaacs 1, Soar 1, Johnson 1, C. Ortiz 1.
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King poured in 16 points as the Konawa Lady Tigers smashed the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 66-35, Thursday in the first round of the Roff Tournament. Jaylyn Isaacs followed with 12 points while sinking a 3-point shot, and Madison Rankin tallied 10 points and canned three treys. Kimberly Soar, Kristin Johnson and Charlyee Ortiz also knocked down one 3-pointer apiece. Soar finished with seven points, while Johnson and Ortiz ended up with five each. Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 15 points. Breonna D’Aguanno followed with eight points, including one trey, and Kaylea Palmer chipped in six points. Konawa established control early with an 18-4 first quarter and then went on a 19-8 run in the second in building a 37-12 halftime lead.
Team records: Konawa 7-6, Tupelo 4-13.
First Round
Coalgate 45, Stringtown 25
COALGATE 12 14 8 11 — 45
STRINGTOWN 0 8 11 6 — 25
COALGATE – Rylie Wood 13, Jordana Fuller 11, Abi Marks 10, Katyn Denson 7, Rhoda Buckley 2, Joley James 2.
STRINGTOWN – Cassidy Clubb 15, Unique Hill 3, Skylar Williams 3, Bradi Williams 2, Harlee Trent 2.
3-point goals: Marks 2, Fuller 1, Denson 1 (C); Clubb 5, Hill 1, S. Williams 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Coalgate Lady Wildcats raced out to a 12-0 advantage through one quarter and placed three players in double figures for the game Thursday in rolling to a 45-25 thumping of Stringtown. Rylie Wood tossed in 13 points, Jordana Fuller finished with 11 and Abi Marks had 10 for Coalgate, which led 26-8 at halftime and 34-19 after three quarters. Marks sank two treys, while Fuller and Katyn Denson canned one apiece. Denson ended up with seven points. Cassidy Clubb fired in five 3-point shots in finishing with 15 points for Stringtown.
Team record: Coalgate 4-10.
First Round
Roff 54, Coleman 25
COLEMAN 5 2 7 11 — 25
ROFF 14 13 9 18 — 54
COLEMAN: Carrie Pitts 4-11, 0-0, 10; Lollie Rivera 2-7, 2-2, 8; Sadie Holder 1-10, 0-0, 2; AJ Bird 1-2, 0-1, 2; Mackenzie Tipton 1-1, 0-2, 2; KK Holder 0-0, 1-3, 1. Totals: 9-38, 3-17, 25.
ROFF: Abby Salter 6-13, 0-2, 18; Payton Owens 3-11, 7-8, 15; Sidney Wright 2-5, 2-2, 6; Camden Simon 2-2, 0-0, 6; Maddie Adair 0-1, 2-2, 2; Danleigh Harris 1-1, 0-0, 2; Mackenzie Parnell 1-2, 0-0, 2; JoJo Bettes 1-2, 0-0, 2; Madison Shulanberger 0-3, 1-2, 1. Totals: 16-41, 12-16, 54.
Turnovers: Coleman 18, Roff 18.
Steals: Coleman 5, Roff 7.
Rebounds: Coleman 31 (S. Holder 6, Pitts 6); Roff 39 (Wright 11).
3-point goals: Coleman 4-17 (Pitts 2-7, Rivera 2-6); Roff 10-22 (Saulter 6-10, Simon 2-2, Owens 2-9).
Fouled out: Rubie Martin (C).
At Newcastle Tournament
First Round
Edmond Santa Fe 70, Ada 55
ADA 18 15 11 11 — 55
SANTA FE 16 18 21 15 — 70
ADA: Landyn Owens 21, Tatum Havens 14, Shayla Wofford 7, Amaya Frizell 7, Alexus Hamilton 3, Jaiden Stevenson 2, Jaeden Ward 1.
EDMOND SANTA FE: Ahoneste Walker 21, Kaylee Nero 18, Madison Hill 12, Jayda Holliman 7, Kashell Daughty 5, Shakira Patterson 5, Maggie Rasmussen 2.
3-point goals: Havens 4, Alexus Hamilton, Owens (A); Hill 4, Holliman (E).
Fouled out: Owens, Wofford (A).
BOYS
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
First Round
Bethel 60, Vanoss 54
BETHEL 5 21 18 16 — 60
VANOSS 10 14 12 18 — 54
BETHEL – Gage Porter 17, Devin Acklin 13, John Gordon 11, Jesse Tucker 8, Drae Wood 7, DJ Whitten 3, Jaylon Gordon 1.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 31, Brayden Cannon 7, Carter Perry 5, Tucker Bucher 3, Erik Hatton 3, Riley Vasquez 3, Colton Bird 2.
3-point goals: Porter 3, Tucker 1 (B); Paulin 3, Perry 1, Bucher 1 (V).
Fouled out: Porter (B); Cannon (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Gage Porter popped in 17 points and Devin Acklin had 13 as the Bethel Wildcats stunned the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves Thursday in the opening round of the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament. Porter knocked down three treys in the game. John Gordon also scored in double figures for Bethel. Cade Paulin, who drained three 3-pointers, led Vanoss with a game-high 31 points. Brayden Cannon followed with seven points before fouling out. Carter Perry chipped in five points, including one trey.
Team records: Vanoss 14-2; Bethel 9-4.
First Round
Byng 41, Anadarko 36
BYNG 9 7 13 12 — 41
ANADARKO 6 12 12 6 — 36
BYNG – Cale Eaton 24, Trae Lowe 5, Parker Presley 5, Collin O’Grady 3, Justin Doepke 2, Seth Brecheen 2.
ANADARKO – Cash Novotny 15, Carson Williams 8, Layton Stone 6, Xzavier Cozad 3, Jackson McCormick 3, Wesley Contes 1.
3-point goals: Eaton 1, Lowe 1, O’Grady 1 (B); Williams 2, Stone 2 (A).
Fouled out: McCormick (A).
Roff SRT Invitational
First Round
Tupelo 56, Stringtown 51
STRINGTOWN 13 10 11 17 — 51
TUPELO 13 5 24 14 — 56
STRINGTOWN – Keylon Shields 28, Jeffery Perry 10, Jacob Thompson 6, Christian Brutchin 5, Desavion Blunt-Cauley 2.
TUPELO – Bentley Bills 16, Cody Airington 13, Michael Moralez 13, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 8, James Beach 4, Tye Gould 2.
3-point goals: Shields 4, Perry 2, Thompson 1, Brutchin 1 (S); Martinez-Chamberlain 2, Bills 1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Bentley Bills tossed in 16 points while Cody Airington and Michael Moralez finished with 13 apiece Thursday, as the Tupelo Tigers outlasted Stringtown, 56-51, in the first round of the Roff Tournament. Airington drained three treys in the contest, while Bills had one. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain chipped in eight points, including two 3-point buckets, and pulled down 11 rebounds. Keylon Shields had a game-high 28 points for Stringtown, as he buried four treys.
Team record: Tupelo 8-9.
First Round
Konawa 55, Stonewall 46
KONAWA 13 7 17 18 — 55
STONEWALL 13 12 11 10 — 46
KONAWA – Christopher Matchie 16, Seth Tanyan 15, Caleb Nail 14, Jacob Leslie 4, Malachi Tebe 3, Silas Isaacs 3.
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 26, Spencer Gatewood 9, Trent Bradley 8, Ty Humphers 3.
3-point goals: Matchie 3, Tanyan 1, Tebe 1 (K); Findley 6, Gatewood 1 (S).
Fouled out: Gatewood (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Christopher Matchie sank three 3-point shots and finished with 16 points as the Konawa Tigers rallied past the Stonewall Longhorns, 55-46, Thursday in the first round of the Roff Tournament. Seth Tanyan followed with 15 points, including one trey, while Caleb Nail tallied 11 points. Clayton Findley fired in a game-leading 26 points, including six 3-point buckets, for Stonewall. Spencer Gatewood nailed one trey and finished with nine points. Trent Bradley chipped in eight for Stonewall. Konawa, trailing 25-20 at the half, outscored Stonewall by a 35-21 margin over the final two quarters. The Longhorns led 30-20 after scoring the first five points of the third quarter. Findley drained a 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the game that put Stonewall in front, 45-44. The Tigers finished the remainder of the game with an 11-1 run.
Team records: Konawa 10-4; Stonewall 3-16.
First Round
Coalgate 54, New Lima 43
COALGATE 16 11 7 20 — 54
NEW LIMA 11 7 14 11 — 43
COALGATE – Cordell Brown 15, Carson Marion 13, Kamdyn Douglas 11, Jakob Strother 10, Jace Stephens 5.
NEW LIMA – Beau Driggers 13, Chris Griffis 11, David Gates 7, Victor Enoch 6, Garrett Burgess 4, Logan Carr 2.
3-point goals: Marion 1, Douglas 1, Strother 1 (C); Griffis 2, Driggers 1, Gates 1 (NL).
Fouled out: Griffis, Driggers (NL)
NOTEWORTHY: Four Coalgate players got into double figures Thursday night as the Wildcats knocked off New Lima, 54-43, in the opening round of the Roff Tournament. Cordell Brown led the way with 15 points for the winners. Carson Marion added 13 points, Kamdyn Douglas finished with 11 and Jakob Strother tacked on 10 for Coalgate. Marion, Douglas and Strother each drained one 3-point shot. Beau Driggers led New Lima with 13 points, and Chris Griffis ended up with 11. Griffis sank two treys ,and Driggers had one. Leading 34-32 through three quarters, Coalgate outscored New Lima by a 20-11 margin in the final quarter.
Team records: Coalgate 4-9; New Lima 12-10.
First Round
Roff 80, Coleman 28
COLEMAN 7 6 3 12 — 28
ROFF 25 24 21 10 — 80
COLEMAN: Cole Stanley 3-13, 5-6, 14; JD Harris 2-7, 1-2, 5; Jeremyah Hamilton 0-3, 3-6, 3; Cooper Walters 1-1, 0-1, 2; Orrin Walters 1-1, 0-0, 2; Eason Sampson 0-4, 1-4, 1; Creed Cowan 0-0, 1-6, 1. Totals: 7-31, 11-27, 28.
ROFF: Wil Joplin 5-9, 2-2, 13; Conner Owens 6-10, 1-1, 13; Tallen Bagwell 5-6, 2-2, 12; Coby Simon 3-4, 0-0, 7; Kaden Reust 2-8, 0-0, 6; Talon Rhoten 3-3, 0-0, 6; Aiden Bagwell 1-2, 1-2, 4; Jairus Smith 2-2, 0-0, 4; Dylan Reed 2-2, 0-0, 4; Kagan Hunneycutt 1-3, 0-0, 3; Brady Benedict 1-4, 0-0, 2; Cade Baldridge 0-4, 2-2, 2; Drew Sheppard 1-2, 0-0, 2; Austin Parnell 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 33-62, 8-9, 80.
Turnovers: Coleman 22, Roff 11.
Steals: Coleman 6, Roff 17 (Baldridge 5, Joplin 4).
Rebounds: Coleman 26 (Stanley 6, Sampson 6); Roff 39 (Owens 6, Sheppard 6).
3-point goals: Coleman 3-17 (Stanley 3-12); Roff 6-16 (Reust 2-7, Joplin 1-2, A. Bagwell 1-2, Simon 1-1, Hunneycutt 1-2).
Fouled out: Rhoten (R).
