Local Girls and Boys Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Monday, Nov. 18
At Moss
Calvin 51, Moss 27
CALVIN 15 7 15 14 — 51
MOSS 9 9 7 2 — 27
CALVIN: Shantel Potter 25, Hannah Harris 21, Rachel Janda 3, Tess Ethelbah 2.
MOSS: Riley Pryor 7, Chloe Powell 7, B. King 6, W. Coleman 4, K. Bridger 3.
3-point goals: Shantel Potter 6, Hannah Harris 1, Rachel Janda 1 (C); C. Powell 1 (M).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Shantell Potter drained six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Calvin Lady Bulldogs to a 51-27 victory over host Moss Monday night. Hannah Harris followed with 21 points for Calvin. That duo combined for just 14 points in a loss to Roff last week. Calvin led 15-9 after the first quarter before setting for a 22-18 halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs used a 15-7 third-quarter surge to build a double-digit lead and buried Moss with a 14-2 run in the fourth period. Riley Pryor led Moss with seven points.
Team Records: Calvin 5-2; Moss 1-3.
Up Next: Allen at Calvin Thursday.
Friday, Nov. 15
GIRLS
At Stonewall
Tupelo 49, Stonewall 29
TUPELO 8 14 12 15 — 49
STONEWALL 8 6 8 7 — 29
TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 16, Breonna D’Aguanno 8, Victoria Palmer 8, Kylee Watson 8, Kaylea Palmer 4, Autumn Fritz 3, Cheyane Price 2.
STONEWALL – Mahayla Walker 10, Kaylee Ford 9, Meghan Sliger 7, Lyndi Humphers 3.
3-point goals: D’Aguanno 2, Palmer 2, Fritz 1 (T); Ford 3, Walker 2, Sliger 1, Humphers 1 (S).
Fouled Out: Ford (S).
At Roff
Roff 48, Calvin 23
CALVIN 5 6 8 4 — 23
ROFF 7 17 9 15 — 48
ROFF – Payton Owens 15, Briana Britt 14, Sidney Wright 12, Maddie Adair 3, Chloe Eldred 2, Mackenzie Parnell 2.
CALVIN – Hannah Harris 11, Shantel Potter 3, Tessa Ethelbaugh 3, Katie Carter 3, Maelie Carroll 3.
3-point goals: Owens 4, Britt 2 (R); Potter 1, Ethelbah 1, Carter 1, Carroll 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
At New Lima
Vanoss 91, New Lima 34
VANOSS 37 29 17 8 — 91
NEW LIMA 8 9 9 8 — 34
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 21, Rileigh Rush 14, Lizzy Simpson 12, Madi Faust 10, Emily Wilson 9, Riley Reed 6, Alexus Belcher 6, Trinity Belcher 6, Alexis Crowell 4, Jacee Underwood 3.
NEW LIMA – Jackie Harjo 15, Alloni Harjo 9, Mahaylia Harge 6, LaQuisha Thompson 4.
3-point goals: Rush 3, Ellis 2, A. Belcher 2, T. Belcher 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
At Stonewall
Tupelo 80, Stonewall 52
TUPELO 24 14 22 20 — 80
STONEWALL 7 20 16 9 — 52
TUPELO – Cody Airington 26, Harley Davidson 13, Jacob-Martinez Chamberlain 13, Michael Moralez 12, Bentley Bills 6, Ty Bourland 5, James Beach 3, Nate Park 2.
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 14, Spencer Gatewood 11, Cameron Brown 10, Landyn Smith 7, Connor Leflore 6, Richard Blue 2, Trent Bradley 2.
3-point goals: Airington 3, Davidson 1, Bourland 1 (T); Findley 4, Gatewood 2, Brown 1, Smith 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
At Roff
Roff 62, Calvin 31
ROFF 21 19 13 9 — 62
CALVIN 3 4 13 11 — 31
ROFF – Trayson Miller 13, Brady Benedict 9, Coby Simon 8, Jairus Smith 5, Tallen Bagwell 5, Kagan Huneycutt 4, Austin Parnell 4, Cade Baldridge 3, Aiden Bagwell 3, Talon Rhoten 3, Wil Joplin 2, Drew Sheppard 2, Brighton Gregory 1.
CALVIN – Jace McRay 11, Jonas Winningham 8, Champ Florie 3, Brennan Griffin 3, Jake McRay 3, Charlie Harden 1, Jaiden Guffey 1, Jacobi Lacey 1.
3-point goals: Benedict 1, Simon 1, Smith 1, Baldridge 1 (R); Winningham 2, Jace McRay 1, Jake McRay 1, Florie 1 (C).
Fouled out: None.
At New Lima
Vanoss 62, New Lima 47
VANOSS 14 8 18 22 — 62
NEW LIMA 6 15 15 11 — 47
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 22, Tucker Bucher 14, Erik Hatton 10, Riley Vasquez 9, Colten Bird 7.
NEW LIMA – Chris Griffis 22, David Gates 9, Beau Driggers 7, Victor Enoch 4, Garrett Burgess 3, Gavin Morris 2.
3-point goals: Paulin 2, Bucher 2 (V); Griffis 1, Gates 1 (NL).
Fouled Out: Gates, Driggers (NL).
Technical Foul: Paulin (V).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.