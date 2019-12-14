Local Girls and Boys Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

Thursday, Dec. 12
GIRLS
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
First Round
Stratford 75, Wanette 11
WANETTE 0 3 2 6 — 11
STRATFORD 28 11 16 20 — 75
WANETTE – Briana Bettis 5, Mya Forman 3, Bailey Cellars 3.
STRATFORD – Abbi Clark 14, Abbi Phelps 10, Jaedyn Getman 10, Angel Wood 8, Emily Henderson 7, Raivette Tom 6, Holley Wood 6, Brynn Savage 5, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Maranda Youngwolfe 3, Lundyn Anderson 3.
3-point goals: Forman 1 (W); Phelps 2, A. Wood 2, Henderson 1, Savage 1, Lemmings 1, Youngwolfe 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Freshman Abbi Clark tossed in 14 points while Abbi Phelps and Jaedyn Getman contributed 10 apiece Thursday as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs thrashed the Wanette Lady Tigers 75-11 in the opening round of the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Phelps drained two treys on the night and Angel Wood connected for two as well in finishing with eight points. Emily Henderson knocked down one 3-point shot in finishing with seven points. Raivette Tom and Holley Wood tacked on six points each. The Lady Bulldogs opened the game with a 28-0 first quarter and led 39-3 at halftime. Briana Bettis led Wanette with five points.
Team Record: Stratford 4-1.
At Bishop Kelley Invitational
First Round
Ada 62 Claremore 31
ADA 27 12 17 7 — 62
CLAREMORE 8 11 9 3 — 31
ADA: Landyn Owens 20, Tatum Havens 17, Shayla Wofford 14, Alexus Hamilton 5, Amaya Frizell 4, Jaiden Stevenson 2.
CLAREMORE: Hailey Grant 10, Maddie Hardage 6, Brooke Jones 4, Grace Bump 3, Cloe Dennis 3, Kylee Ohman 3.
Fouled out: None
At Bethel Tournament
First Round
Byng 58, McLoud 38
McLOUD 5 9 5 19 — 38
BYNG 12 8 27 11 — 58
McLOUD – Lexie Boyer 16, Cheyenne Banks 12, Hallee Winsea 5, Destin Walker 3, Jessie Wooten 2.
BYNG – Kennedy Large 18, Carizma Nelson 10, Britney Brooks-Teel 8, Trenity Miller 6, Alexis Barnett 5, Olivia Colombe 5, Deesa Neely 2, Alexa Thompson 2, Laney Waters 2.
3-point goals: Boyer 1 (M); Nelson 2, Miller 2, Barnett 1, Colombe 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
First Round
Stratford 37, Community Christian JV 26
STRATFORD 9 6 11 11 — 37
CCS JV 5 8 4 9 — 26
STRATFORD – Brisyn Markovich 15, Payton Wood 9, Caleb Miller 8, Trevan Willingham 5.
CCS JV – Keaton Schallhorn 8, Boyce McIntosh 7, Smith 5, Peterson 4, Darden 2.
3-point goals: Markovich 1 (S); Schallhorn 1 (CCS JV).
Fouled Out: Russell Caton (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Brisyn Markovich scored 15 points and knocked down one trey as the Stratford Bulldogs beat the Community Christian JV, 37-26, Thursday in the first round of the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Payton Wood followed with nine points to go with his seven rebounds. Caleb Miller chipped in eight points, six boards and four steals and Trevan Willingham pulled down six rebounds to go with his five points. Keaton Schallhorn scored eight to pace Community Christian JV.
Team Record: Stratford 2-2.
At Bethel Tournament
First Round
Byng 65, Silo 26
SILO 4 6 12 4 — 26
BYNG 17 9 19 18 — 65
SILO – Kyle Proctor12, Korben Ford 11, Chase Corbin 3, Britt Duncan 1.
BYNG – Cale Eaton 18, Parker Presley 11, Collin O’Grady 11, Seth Brecheen 7, Trae Lowe 6, Kade Streater 4, Caden Azlin 4, Dylan Reed 2, Austin Britton 2.
3-point goals: Proctor 2, Ford 1 (S); Eaton 3, O’Grady 3, Lowe 1, Presley 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
2019 First National Bank Classic
At Savanna
Semifinals
Vanoss 66, Heavener 37
HEAVENER 6 8 15 8 — 37
VANOSS 19 16 21 10 — 66
HEAVENER: Cael Lawson 5-9, 1-2, 11; Brandon Crase 3-7, 1-5, 7; Logan Davis 2-3, 3-4, 7; Trace McDaniel 3-7, 0-0, 6; Ely Stapp 1-1, 0-0, 2 Elijah Cook 1-4, 0-0, 2; Ethan Highy 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-40, 5-11, 37.
VANOSS: Cade Paulin 10-16, 6-9, 31; Tucker Bucher 4-12, 0-2, 12; Carter Perry 4-5, 0-0, 12; Erik Hatton 1-4, 1-2, 3; Jaxon Wood 1-2, 0-0, 3; Dillon Deatherage 1-3, 0-0, 2; Brayden Cannon 1-3, 0-2, 2; Colton Bird 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 22-53, 10-21, 66.
Turnovers: Heavener 30, Vanoss 9
Steals: Heavener 5, Vanoss 21 (Hatton 5, Paulin 5, Cannon 4).
Rebounds: Heavener 44 (Lawson 10, McDaniel 8); Vanoss 29 (Hatton 6, Bucher 5).
3-point goals: Heavener 0-3; Vanoss 12-28 (Paulin 5-8, Bucher 4-9, Perry 2-3, Wood 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
At Latta Panther Classic
First Round
Washington 47, Latta 45
WASHINGTON 13 7 14 13 — 47
LATTA 14 10 16 5 — 45
WASHINGTON: Hayden Hicks 20, Luke Hendrix 16, Hector Quinonez 5, Kobe Scott 2, Colten Ross 2, Graham Shovanec 2.
LATTA: Lane Garrett 11, Bryce Ireland 10, Ethan Eliott 10, Rylan Schlup 6, Cooper Hamilton 6, Caleb Parnacher 2.
3-point goals: Elliott 2, Garrett 1, B. Ireland 1 (L); Hicks 6, Hendrix 2, Quinonez 1. (W).
Fouled Out: None.
