GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 8
At Calvin
Stonewall 56, Calvin 46
STONEWALL 13 6 17 20 — 56
CALVIN 9 14 10 13 — 46
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 28, Dawsyn Lyon 11, Mahayla Walker 10, Ashley Hayes 5, Meghan Sliger 2.
CALVIN – Hannah Harris 16, Kelcie Howell 16, Shantel Potter 8, Brooke Miller 4, Denise Thomas 2.
3-point goals: Lyon 1, Hayes 1 (S); Howell 4, Miller 1 (C).
Fouled Out: Sliger (S); Harris (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Alexis Chamberlain and Dawsyn Lyon each registered a double-double Tuesday night as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns downed the host Calvin Lady Bulldogs, 56-46. Chamberlain poured in a game-high 28 points and grabbed a whopping 18 rebounds, while Lyon ended up with 11 points, including one 3-point basket, to go with 10 boards. Mahayla Walker also chipped in 10 points for the winners. Meghan Sliger grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her two points. Ashley Hayes had the other five points, including one trey for Stonewall. Hannah Harris and Kelcie Howell each paced Calvin with 16 points, as Howell sank four 3-point shots. Shantel Potter followed with eight points in a losing cause. The Lady Longhorns trailed 23-19 at halftime but outscored the hosts, 37-23, in the second half.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We did well on the boards, and we’re improving on the boards. Calvin has a good team. It was a good win for us,” — Stonewall head coach Bryan Lyon.
Team Record: Stonewall 6-8.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Durant JV 11 a.m. Thursday at Tushka Tournament.
At Tupelo
Earlsboro 57, Tupelo 34
EARLSBORO 17 18 14 8 — 57
TUPELO 10 1 10 13 — 34
EARLSBORO – A. Coon 22, B. Nadeau 19, A. McCowell 5, J. Harjo 3, A. Lindsey 3, S. Smith 2, S. Haynes 2, H. Smith 1.
TUPELO – Cheyanne Price 17, Shay McCollum 6, Autumn Fritz 3, Jewel Parker 2, Kaylea Palmer 2, M. Parker 2, Breonna D’Aguanno 1.
3-point goals: Coon 3 (E); Price 4, Fritz 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Lady Tigers managed just one point in the second quarter in dropping a 57-34 home decision to the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats on Tuesday. Earlsboro, leading 17-10 after one quarter, went on an 18-1 run through the second in building a 35-11 halftime advantage. Tupelo received 17 points, including four 3-point baskets, from Cheyanne Price. Shay McCollum chipped in six points in a losing effort.
Team Records: Tupelo 0-14, Earlsboro 7-7.
Up Next: Tupelo at Roff Tuesday, Jan. 15.
At Lexington
Stratford 57, Lexington 41
STRATFORD 10 17 22 8 — 57
LEXINGTON 16 10 5 10 — 41
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 24, Abbi Phelps 12, Katy Tice 8, Olivia Inman 8, Angel Wood 3, Laney Anderson 2.
LEXINGTON – Beason 9, Graddy 8, J. Wright 6, Webster 6, Winterton 6, Sample 6.
3-point goals: Phelps 4, Tice 2, Getman 1, Wood 1 (S); Winterton 2, Sample 2 (L).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in 24 points and sank one long-range shot, while Abbi Phelps knocked down four treys in finishing with 12 points as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs hammered host Lexington, 57-41, on Tuesday night. Katy Tice and Olivia Inman each followed with eight points for Stratford, as Tice drilled a pair of 3-point shots. Leading by a slim 27-26 margin at the half, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 22-5 run through the third quarter to pull away.
Team Record: Stratford 9-2.
Up Next: Stratford vs. Alex today at the Alex Tournament, TBA.
At Byng
Byng 56, Kingston 52
KINGSTON 18 13 13 8 — 52
BYNG 17 14 10 15 — 56
KINGSTON: Avri Weeks 22, Danna Wagnon 9, Presley McKnight 9, Brit Henderson 7, Kassie Bailey 3, Tyla Bohannon 2.
BYNG: Britney Brooks-Teel 16, Emily Wilson 15, Krosby Clinton 8, Kennedy Large 8, Trenity Miller 5, McKinley Feazle 4.
3-point goals: Henderson 2, McKnight 1 (K); Clinton 2, Wilson 1 (B).
Fouled out: None.
At McAlester
McAlester 39, Ada 38
ADA 10 9 12 7 — 38
MAC 8 11 10 10 — 39
ADA: Tatum Havens 11, Amaya Frizell 10, Shayla Wofford 6, Kaley Watkins 4, Dixie Redman 3, Torri Bray 2, Landyn Owens 2.
MCALESTER: Dewzy Selman 14, Mckenzie Atherton 8, Brenae Rhone 5, Erin Kelley 5, Kate Faber 5, Elizabeth Milligan 2.
3-point goals: Tatum Havens 3, Kaley Watkins 1, Dixie Redman 1 (A); Selman 2, Atherton 2, Kelley 1 (M).
Fouled out: Wofford (A); Rhone (M).
BOYS
At Calvin
Stonewall 51, Calvin 41
STONEWALL 13 18 10 10 — 51
CALVIN 15 0 7 18 — 40
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 25, Jarrett Ellis 12, Dakota Johnson 11, Spencer Gatewood 3.
CALVIN – Carson Hart 11, Connor Dunn 8, Charlie Harden 7, Brennen Griffin 6, Jordan Spradling 4, Jacob Lacy 4.
3-point goals: Findley 7, Gatewood 1 (S); Griffin 2, Hart 1, Dunn 1, Harden 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None
NOTEWORTHY: Clayton Findley knocked down seven 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 25 points, as the Stonewall Longhorns rolled over the Calvin Bulldogs 51-40 on Tuesday night. Joining Findley in double figures for Stonewall were Jarrett Ellis with 12 and Dakota Johnson with 11. Carson Hart led Calvin with 11 points and Connor Dunn chipped in eight. The Bulldogs had a 15-13 edge after one quarter, but the Longhorns went on an 18-0 run through the second in establishing a 31-15 halftime lead.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I thought we played really well most of the night. That second quarter was big for us defensively,” — Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Team Record: Stonewall 4-7.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Antlers 12:20 p.m. today at Tushka Tournament.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 55, Earlsboro 41
EARLSBORO 16 5 5 15 — 41
TUPELO 11 15 7 22 — 55
EARLSBORO – Nadeau 19, Bohannon 14, Anderson 5, Johnson 2, Wind 1.
TUPELO– Austin Vick 17, Michael Moralez 11, Seth Foreman 10, James Beach 8, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 5, Ty Bourland 2, Fisher Parker 2.
3-point goals: Nadeau 4, Bohannon (EE); Beach 1, Martinez-Chamberlain 1
NOTEWORTHY: Austin Vick tossed in 17 points while Michael Moralez added 11 to go with six rebounds and five assists, as the Tupelo Tigers upended the Earlsboro Wildcats, 55-41, on Tuesday night. Seth Foreman finished with 10 points and eight boards for Tupelo, and teammate James Beach tacked on eight points, including one 3-point basket. The Tigers, who trailed 16-11 after one quarter, went on a 15-5 run through the second in building a 26-21 halftime advantage.
Team Record: Tupelo 7-8.
Up Next: Tupelo at Roff Tuesday.
At Lexington
Stratford 61, Lexington 52
STRATFORD 17 13 14 17 — 61
LEXINGTON 11 12 15 14 — 52
STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 16, Payton Wood 13, Luke Miller 12, Trevan Willingham 11, Russell Caton 7, Blake Patrom 2.
LEXINGTON: Cotrell 14, Penner 12, Comer 11, Dawley 7, Land 4, Ibarra 2, Prevost 1, Pruitt 1.
3-point goals: Wood 2, Willingham 1 (S); Comer 3 (L).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Caleb Miller scored 16 points to lead a group of four double-digit scorers, and the Stratford Bulldogs knocked off Lexington 61-52 in a Tuesday night road win. Payton Wood hit a pair of 3-point baskets and scored 13 points for the visitors. Luke Miller followed with 12, and Trevan Willingham added 11 in the balanced attack. Stratford jumped out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and carried a 30-23 lead into halftime before holding Lexington off.
Team Record: Stratford 7-4.
Up next: Stratford at Alex Tournament, TBA.
At McAlester
At McAlester
Ada 60, McAlester 57
ADA 8 9 13 21 9 — 60
MAC 7 13 16 15 6 — 57
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 13, Tanner Gilliam 12, David Johnson 11, Cody Smith 10, Trey Havens 8, Jake Shannon 5, Clay Balthrop 1.
MCALESTER: Zach Lerblance 24, Jacob Lane 11, Brendon Justice 8, Hayden Souther 6, Morgan Richards 6, Avion Simon 2.
3-point goals: D. Johnson 3, T. Havens 2, J. Robinson 1, J. Shannon 1; Lane 3, Justice 2, Z. Lerblance 2 (M).
Fouled out: Gilliam, Havens (A).
At Byng
Kingston 74, Byng 59
KINGSTON 18 19 21 16 — 74
BYNG 11 14 16 18 — 59
KINGSTON: Jacob Germany 18, RJ Weeks 17, Conner Brister 15, Jacob Whipkey 10, Rylee Holmes 8, Kaden Johnson 6.
BYNG: Cale Easton 16, Nolan Feazle 16, Theran Smith 15, Parker Presley 6, Tyler Walker 6.
3-point goals: Brister 3, Whipkey 2, Johnson 1, Weeks 1 (K); Feazle 4, Presley 2, Easton 1, Smith 1 (B).
Fouled out: Smith (B).
