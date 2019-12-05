Local Girls and Boys Basketball Boxscores

Calvin girls coach Nathan Holland, left, and Roff girls coach Trent Storts, right, visit with local official Steve Kessinger Monday night at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Allen. Roff plays Vanoss at 4 p.m. today, while Calvin meets Asher at 4 p.m. Friday.

 Wes Edens | For The Ada News

GIRLS

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Pontotoc Conference Tournament

At Allen

First Round

Allen 49, Tupelo 28

TUPELO 6 8 4 10 — 28

ALLEN 18 10 15 6 — 49

TUPELO: Shalyn McCollum 6-8, 0-0, 12; Kylee Watson 2-3, 1-2, 5; Autumn Fritz 1-4, 1-2, 3; Breonna D’Aguanno 1-6, 1-2, 3; Karyn Maldonado 1-1, 0-0, 3; Victoria Palmer 1-7, 0-1, 2. Totals: 12-33, 3-7, 28.

ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 6-9, 3-3, 18; Kaylyn Rowsey 5-10, 0-0, 12; Jaycee Watkins 3-10, 0-0, 9; Calissa Childers 3-6, 0-2, 6; Maggie Yarbrough 1-1, 0-0, 2; Maycee Davis 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-46, 3-5, 49.

Turnovers: Tupelo 23, Allen 14.

Steals: Tupelo 8 (Three with 2); Allen 15 (Childers 4, Watkins 4).

Rebounds: Tupelo 30 (Kaylea Palmer 6, Victoria Palmer 6, Fritz 6); Allen 24 (Nix 5, Rowsey 5).

3-point goals: Tupelo 1-8 (Maldonado 1-1); Allen 8-19 (Nix 3-3, Watkins 3-7, Rowsey 2-4).

Fouled out: None.

Stratford 61, Stonewall 20

STONEWALL 0 15 2 3 — 20

STRATFORD 19 15 14 13 — 61

STRATFORD – Angel Wood 15, Jaedyn Getman 15, Laney Anderson 10, Kourtney Willingham 6, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Raivette Tom 4, Maranda Youngwolfe 3, Brynn Savage 3.

STONEWALL – Tatum Brady 9, Mahayla Walker 5, Meghan Sliger 4, Lyndi Humphers 2.

3-point goals: Wood 3, Getman 1, Lemmings 1, Youngwolfe 1, Savage 1 (Stratford); Brady 3 (Stonewall).

Fouled out: None.

At Heritage Hall

Ada 66, Heritage Hall 43

ADA 18 20 12 16 — 66

HERITAGE 7 10 13 13 — 43

ADA: Landyn Owens 27, Shayla Wofford 14, Tatum Havens 12, Jaeden Ward 4, Amaya Frizell 4, Alex Hamilton 3, Jaiden Stevenson 2.

HERITAGE HALL: Macy Moore 15, Avery Freeman 11, Annie Walker 6, Lainey Gray 6, Safia Salim 5.

3-point goals: Landyn Owens 5, Tatum Havens 4, Alex Hamilton 1 (A); Macy Moore 4, Safia Salim 1 (HH).

Fouled out: None.

At Norman

Byng 70, Community Christian 30

COMMUNITY 3 12 11 4 — 30

BYNG 16 18 21 15 — 70

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Eposie Lamlie 13, Keegan McDuffy 8, Adyson Hoselton 4, Amariah Edwards 3, Bri Cox 2.

BYNG: Kennedy Large 18, Trenity Miller 9, Carizma Nelson 8, Olivia Colombe 7, Britney Brooks-Teel 7, MacKenzie Kent 5, Alexis Barnett 5, Alexa Thompson 4, Gina Dean 3, Deesa Neely 2, Laney Waters 2.

3-point goals: McDuffy 1, Edwards 1 (CC); Miller 1, Colombe 1, Kent 1, Barnett 1 (B).

Fouled out: None.

BOYS

Pontotoc Conference Tournament

At Allen

First Round

Allen 54, Stratford 38

STRATFORD 6 15 10 7 — 38

ALLEN 7 15 13 19 — 54

STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 5-10, 2-2, 13; Payton Wood 2-14, 6-8, 12; Laken Dempsey 2-3, 0-0, 5; Trevan Willingham 1-5, 0-0, 3; Russel Caton 1-2, 0-1, 2; Gus Smith 1-6, 0-0, 2; Brisyn Markovich 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-45, 9-13, 38.

ALLEN: Chad Milne 7-15, 5-9, 20; Chris Holcomb 6-12, 2-3, 15; Jaren Porter 4-7, 2-6, 12; Nathan Hammonds 0-3, 5-9, 5; Rylan Black 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-45, 14-29, 54.

Turnovers: Stratford 15, Allen 13.

Steals: Stratford 4, Allen 6 (Milne 3).

Rebounds: Stratford 26 (Miller 6); Allen 51 (Milne 16, Holcomb 11).

3-point goals: Stratford 5-20 (Wood 2-7, Miller 1-4, Willingham 1-4, Dempsey 1-2); Allen 4-11 (Porter 2-2, Milne 1-2, Holcomb 1-3).

Fouled out: Willingham, Caton (S); Black (A).

Asher 47, Tupelo 40

TUPELO 12 11 7 10 — 40

ASHER 8 4 17 18 — 47

TUPELO – Michael Moralez 13, Tye Gould 9, Cody Airington 7, Ty Bourland 4, Jacob Chamberlain 3, James Beach 2, Ethan Norfleet 2.

ASHER – Mike McDonald 20, Patch Hamilton 16, Tray Odell 5, Juston Melton 4, Bryson Martin 2.

3-point goals: Moralez 2, Airington 1, Gould 1, Chamberlain 1 (T); McDonald 3 (A).

Fouled out: None.

At Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall 48, Ada 40

ADA 13 6 14 7 — 40

HERITAGE 16 7 14 11 — 48

ADA: Jaxson Robinson 13, Trey Havens 12, Jake Shannon 5, Kaden Cooper 4, David Johnson 3, Wyatt Brown 3.

HERITAGE HALL: Trey Alexander 34, Jack Spanier 8, Kenneth Daughty 4, Blake Garrett 2.

3-point goals: Spanier 2, Alexander 1 (HH); Robinson 3, Havens 4 (A).

Fouled out: David Johnson (A).

