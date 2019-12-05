Local Girls and Boys Basketball Boxscores

GIRLS
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Pontotoc Conference Tournament
At Allen
First Round
Allen 49, Tupelo 28
TUPELO 6 8 4 10 — 28
ALLEN 18 10 15 6 — 49
TUPELO: Shalyn McCollum 6-8, 0-0, 12; Kylee Watson 2-3, 1-2, 5; Autumn Fritz 1-4, 1-2, 3; Breonna D’Aguanno 1-6, 1-2, 3; Karyn Maldonado 1-1, 0-0, 3; Victoria Palmer 1-7, 0-1, 2. Totals: 12-33, 3-7, 28.
ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 6-9, 3-3, 18; Kaylyn Rowsey 5-10, 0-0, 12; Jaycee Watkins 3-10, 0-0, 9; Calissa Childers 3-6, 0-2, 6; Maggie Yarbrough 1-1, 0-0, 2; Maycee Davis 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-46, 3-5, 49.
Turnovers: Tupelo 23, Allen 14.
Steals: Tupelo 8 (Three with 2); Allen 15 (Childers 4, Watkins 4).
Rebounds: Tupelo 30 (Kaylea Palmer 6, Victoria Palmer 6, Fritz 6); Allen 24 (Nix 5, Rowsey 5).
3-point goals: Tupelo 1-8 (Maldonado 1-1); Allen 8-19 (Nix 3-3, Watkins 3-7, Rowsey 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
Stratford 61, Stonewall 20
STONEWALL 0 15 2 3 — 20
STRATFORD 19 15 14 13 — 61
STRATFORD – Angel Wood 15, Jaedyn Getman 15, Laney Anderson 10, Kourtney Willingham 6, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Raivette Tom 4, Maranda Youngwolfe 3, Brynn Savage 3.
STONEWALL – Tatum Brady 9, Mahayla Walker 5, Meghan Sliger 4, Lyndi Humphers 2.
3-point goals: Wood 3, Getman 1, Lemmings 1, Youngwolfe 1, Savage 1 (Stratford); Brady 3 (Stonewall).
Fouled out: None.
At Heritage Hall
Ada 66, Heritage Hall 43
ADA 18 20 12 16 — 66
HERITAGE 7 10 13 13 — 43
ADA: Landyn Owens 27, Shayla Wofford 14, Tatum Havens 12, Jaeden Ward 4, Amaya Frizell 4, Alex Hamilton 3, Jaiden Stevenson 2.
HERITAGE HALL: Macy Moore 15, Avery Freeman 11, Annie Walker 6, Lainey Gray 6, Safia Salim 5.
3-point goals: Landyn Owens 5, Tatum Havens 4, Alex Hamilton 1 (A); Macy Moore 4, Safia Salim 1 (HH).
Fouled out: None.
At Norman
Byng 70, Community Christian 30
COMMUNITY 3 12 11 4 — 30
BYNG 16 18 21 15 — 70
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Eposie Lamlie 13, Keegan McDuffy 8, Adyson Hoselton 4, Amariah Edwards 3, Bri Cox 2.
BYNG: Kennedy Large 18, Trenity Miller 9, Carizma Nelson 8, Olivia Colombe 7, Britney Brooks-Teel 7, MacKenzie Kent 5, Alexis Barnett 5, Alexa Thompson 4, Gina Dean 3, Deesa Neely 2, Laney Waters 2.
3-point goals: McDuffy 1, Edwards 1 (CC); Miller 1, Colombe 1, Kent 1, Barnett 1 (B).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
Pontotoc Conference Tournament
At Allen
First Round
Allen 54, Stratford 38
STRATFORD 6 15 10 7 — 38
ALLEN 7 15 13 19 — 54
STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 5-10, 2-2, 13; Payton Wood 2-14, 6-8, 12; Laken Dempsey 2-3, 0-0, 5; Trevan Willingham 1-5, 0-0, 3; Russel Caton 1-2, 0-1, 2; Gus Smith 1-6, 0-0, 2; Brisyn Markovich 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-45, 9-13, 38.
ALLEN: Chad Milne 7-15, 5-9, 20; Chris Holcomb 6-12, 2-3, 15; Jaren Porter 4-7, 2-6, 12; Nathan Hammonds 0-3, 5-9, 5; Rylan Black 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-45, 14-29, 54.
Turnovers: Stratford 15, Allen 13.
Steals: Stratford 4, Allen 6 (Milne 3).
Rebounds: Stratford 26 (Miller 6); Allen 51 (Milne 16, Holcomb 11).
3-point goals: Stratford 5-20 (Wood 2-7, Miller 1-4, Willingham 1-4, Dempsey 1-2); Allen 4-11 (Porter 2-2, Milne 1-2, Holcomb 1-3).
Fouled out: Willingham, Caton (S); Black (A).
Asher 47, Tupelo 40
TUPELO 12 11 7 10 — 40
ASHER 8 4 17 18 — 47
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 13, Tye Gould 9, Cody Airington 7, Ty Bourland 4, Jacob Chamberlain 3, James Beach 2, Ethan Norfleet 2.
ASHER – Mike McDonald 20, Patch Hamilton 16, Tray Odell 5, Juston Melton 4, Bryson Martin 2.
3-point goals: Moralez 2, Airington 1, Gould 1, Chamberlain 1 (T); McDonald 3 (A).
Fouled out: None.
At Heritage Hall
Heritage Hall 48, Ada 40
ADA 13 6 14 7 — 40
HERITAGE 16 7 14 11 — 48
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 13, Trey Havens 12, Jake Shannon 5, Kaden Cooper 4, David Johnson 3, Wyatt Brown 3.
HERITAGE HALL: Trey Alexander 34, Jack Spanier 8, Kenneth Daughty 4, Blake Garrett 2.
3-point goals: Spanier 2, Alexander 1 (HH); Robinson 3, Havens 4 (A).
Fouled out: David Johnson (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.