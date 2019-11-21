Tuesday, Nov. 19
GIRLS
At Latta
Dale 48, Latta 44
DALE 10 8 19 11 — 48
LATTA 7 7 10 20 — 44
DALE – Lindy Nowakowski 14, Danyn Lang 10, Elaine Witt 9, Emilia Idelman 5, Anna Hester 4, Jacie McClure 3, Miya Miller 3.
LATTA – Taryn Batterton 9, Hailey Baber 8, Cheyenne Adair 6, Chloe Brinlee 5, Tawni Wood 5, Jaylee Willis 4, Trinity Cotanny 4, Carson Dean 3.
3-point goals: Idelman, McClure, Witt, Lang (D); Willis, Wood, Baber (L).
Fouled out: Willis (L).
At Vanoss
Vanoss 98, Calvin 24
VANOSS 32 29 25 12 — 98
CALVIN 0 8 11 5 — 24
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 25, Emrie Ellis 22, Rileigh Rush 15, Lizzy Simpson 11, Madi Faust 8, Riley Reed 6, Alexis Crowell 5, Alexis Belcher 3, Jacee Underwood 3.
CALVIN – Hannah Harris 15, Shontel Potter 6, Maelei Carroll 3.
3-point goals: Rush 5, Ellis 2, Wilson 1, Crowell 1, Belcher 1, Underwood 1.
Fouled out: None.
At Asher
Stonewall 40, Asher 29
STONEWALL 7 10 9 14 — 40
ASHER 11 7 6 5 — 29
STONEWALL – Kaylee Ford 12, Mahayla Walker 10, Meghan Sliger 9, Lyndi Humphers 6, Tatum Brady 3.
ASHER – Alexis Francis 14, Kathryn Dixon 10, Victoria Frankovich 3, Kayla Easter-Rogers 2.
At Stuart
Stuart 56, Tupelo 36
TUPELO 7 13 3 13 — 36
STUART 17 16 13 10 — 56
TUPELO – Kylee Watson 12, Shalyn McCollum 11, Autumn Fritz 5, Cheyane Price 3, Victoria Palmer 3, Breonna D’Aguanno 2.
STUART – Haili Igou 16, Braelyn Blasengame 13, Rylee Underwood 7, Shelby Howell 4, Taloa Ott 4, Emma Crawford 3, Sydney Howell 3, Erin Underwood 3, Mattie Bain 3.
3-point goals: Fritz 1, Price 1, Palmer 1 (T); Igou 4, Blasengame 1, Rylee Underwood 1, Ott 1, Crawford 1, Howell 1, Erin Underwood 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
At Latta
Dale 62, Latta 49
DALE 13 17 17 15 — 62
LATTA 6 10 15 18 — 49
DALE – Palmer Jones 20, Ike Shirey 13, Trae Thompson 12, Brady Johnson 10, Carter Crowe 7.
LATTA – Lane Garrett 18, Ethan Elliott 12, Rylan Sclup 7, Tyler Ireland 4, Justin Kiker 3, Caleb Parnacher 3, Hyatt Hoppe 2.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 75, Calvin 54
CALVIN 15 10 13 16 — 54
VANOSS 20 18 20 17 — 75
VANOSS – Tucker Bucher 23, Cade Paulin 22, RD Dennis 6, Carter Perry 6, Colten Bird 6, Riley Vasquez 4, Dylan Deatherage 3, Erik Hatton 3, Brayden Cannon 2.
CALVIN – Charlie Harden 18, Jake McRay 11, Brennen Griffin 8, Jaxen McRay 6, Jace McRay 4, Jacobie Lacy 4, Adryn Ingle 3.
3-point goals: Bucher 6, Paulin 4, Perry 1 (V); Harden 3, Jake McRay 3, Griffin 2, Ingle 1 (C).
Fouled out: Jake McRay (C).
At Asher
Asher 65, Stonewall 53
STONEWALL 12 14 11 16 — 53
ASHER 15 14 19 17 — 65
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 30, Trent Bradley 8, Richard Blue 5, Spencer Gatewood 5, Ty Humphers 3, Connor Leflore 2.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 19, Mike McDonald 19, Juston Melton 12, Bryson Martin 7, Tray Odell 5, Jake Dobbs 3.
3-point goals: Findley 7, Blue 1 (S); McDonald 2, Martin 1, Dobbs 1 (A).
Fouled out: None.
