Local fisherman makes giant catch

Ada resident Jayson Spencer had a noodling adventure he won’t soon forget.
Spencer recently yanked a monster catfish out of Lake Konawa recently that tipped the scales at 87.85 pounds. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed Spencer’s catch was a new lake record for a noodled flathead catfish from the popular local swimming/fishing hotspot.
Spencer got an assist from Brandon Lamoni of Stonewall.
The record catch measured 53 3/4 inches long, and its girth was 38 1/4 inches.
