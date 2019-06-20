Local fisherman makes giant catch

Brandon Lamoni, left, and Jayson Spencer show off a 87.85-pound flathead catfish Spencer noodled out of Lake Konawa recently. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the big catch is a new lake record.

 ODWC | Facebook

Ada resident Jayson Spencer had a noodling adventure he won’t soon forget.

Spencer recently yanked a monster catfish out of Lake Konawa recently that tipped the scales at 87.85 pounds. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed Spencer’s catch was a new lake record for a noodled flathead catfish from the popular local swimming/fishing hotspot.

Spencer got an assist from Brandon Lamoni of Stonewall.

The record catch measured 53 3/4 inches long, and its girth was 38 1/4 inches.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.