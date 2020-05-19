Oklahoma entered phase two of Governor Stitt’s plan to reopen the state last Friday and front and center was the allowance of organized sports activities under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.
The Ada News started a conversation on social media that read: “Let’s talk sports. Are you in favor of sporting events opening back up? With or without fans?”
Following are some of the responses to the debate on opening up sports:
Jamie Owens: “I’m ready for sports to be played! And if you’re afraid stay home, we need to get back to some type of normal.”
Breann Pinley: “(My daughter) was supposed to play in Chickasha (last Friday) under new rules about distancing and no sunflower seeds. Let them play. If you don’t want to, then don’t. But let the ones that do play. We will wash our hands and stand away from each other.”
Carla Hardy Harris: “Yes. (My daughter) is supposed to play at Firelake (last Friday and Saturday). They put out specific guidelines for fans for the social distancing and sanitizing. I’m so ready to see sports with or without fans but it’s better with fans.”
Billy Henson: “I really don’t believe we should open it back up at this time. Just have a gut feeling that it will break out again and we will have a more lengthy quarantine. This coming from a guy that already has 16 umpiring dates scheduled for August and September.”
David Anderson: “Coming from someone who prefers to watch from home I’m OK with it. The high school games would bother me, but you can play baseball and softball and distance the fans. The players in some instances will have to have closer contact.”
Dillon Snow: “We have been playing 11 a.m. tournament games with no fans for years and it never hurt anyone. If it means getting sports back quicker, I’m all for it. It is a lot better with fans though for sure. That’s at the high school level. Not sure colleges can make it without fans in the stands for football just from a money standpoint.”
Chris Lott: “Play and let fans decide if they wanna go or not they can take a temperature at the gate just as easy as they check to make sure you have no outside food or drinks.”
Jake Hammonds: “Let’s just get sports back on. Remember when the Orioles and White Sox played without fans in the stadium (in April of 2015). They still played the game.”
Bryan Ohlsen: “(Professional) baseball ain’t coming back this year and I don’t think basketball will either. Big hope right now for NFL. Saw (Curt) Schilling in an interview and he said baseball not even close to a deal.”
David Pruitt: “I’m all for it. But I would prefer to pipe in some noise. Watching without some crowd noise just makes it hard to get fully invested.”
Stephenie Everett: “YES YES YES ... If they have to limit it to so many people per player ... that is fine. I do hope that they follow through and start baseball by July 4 ... and a limited playoff with the NBA.”
Angie Tatum: “I’m ready for the races (at the Oklahoma Sports Park) to start back up.”
Todd Allen: “Yes, but totally against fake fans or sounds. It’s not a Nintendo game.”
Teresa Lorance: “Yes! Use common sense but definitely yes.”
Tammy Middleton: “Yes! Play with all the fans!”
