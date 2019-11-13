Cornhole players from all across the state will converge on Ada this weekend for an Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional.
The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association, based in Ada, will act as the host for the third OCA regional tournament of the year Saturday at the Ada Elks Lodge. Regional No. 1 was held in Tulsa in September, and the second OCA regional of the season was hosted in Lawton last month.
SOCA co-director Mike McKee expects over 100 cornhole competitors to attend the OCA Regional No. 3 Saturday.
“Cornhole is growing all across Oklahoma thanks in part to the development of the Oklahoma Cornhole Association in the Oklahoma City area a few years ago,” McKee said. “This weekend will be our second regional to host in this area in the past year. Having this tournament here is very exciting and hopefully will further the growth of this great game in the Ada area.”
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and Backyard and Social singles play will begin at 11 a.m. Open Singles will kick off at noon.
Players of all skill levels — beginner to expert — will compete in the different divisions the regional has to offer.
“The great thing about OCA tournaments is you do not have to be a great player to participate in them. There are skill levels for everyone,” McKee explained. “There is a backyard division for the beginner and new players, there is a competitive division for social players and an open division for the seasoned veteran players. We have both male and female players. We have players as young as 9 years old to senior citizens competing.”
Backyard Doubles, Social Doubles and Open Doubles tournaments will begin as soon as regional champions are crowned in all three singles divisions.
Cost is $30 per event in Open play, $20 per event in Social play and $10 per event in Backyard play.
Local players who aren’t part of the OCA can enter any division for $5 extra per event.
No outside food or drinks are allowed. Full bar and food service will be available at the regional.
There is no admission fee for fans who just want to come and watch.
SOCA hosts tournaments every Wednesday night in Ada. Tonight, the local group will gather at the Grandview Event Center and next week (Nov. 20), the weekly tournament will be held at the Ada Elks Lodge.
SOCA also has a Facebook group with more than 400 members.
“About a year and a half ago, the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association was formed here in Ada and became a regional under the umbrella of the OCA. Since that time, cornhole has really taken off in the Ada area,” McKee said.
“The best thing about cornhole is you don’t have to be a stellar athlete to play. Like I said earlier, whether you are young or old, slow or fast, it doesn’t matter. All you need to do is have the ability to toss a bag 30 feet into a six-inch hole,” he continued. “If you played in your backyard or are just curious about the game, come out and join us. It’s a lot of fun, and the friendships you make can last a lifetime.”
