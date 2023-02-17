When the final score of the high school boys basketball game between Class 4A powers Weatherford and Anadarko hit social media on the night of Feb. 7, it not only drew statewide attention but was addressed by members of the media all across the nation.
No. 3 Weatherford defeated ninth-ranked Anadarko 4-2.
Since then, there have been stories about that unique contest published in The New York Times, The El Dorado News-Times and many, many other media outlets across Oklahoma and the United States.
Anadarko head coach Doug Schumpert — a decorated coach who is a member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame — decided to employ a stall strategy. That tactic, he believed, gave his team the best chance to win.
Schumpert was harshly criticized by many basketball pundits.
Jerry McCormick, Anadarko’s superintendent, stood behind his veteran boys basketball coach.
“While this game has gained much media attention in regard to how the game was played, our basketball coach Doug Schumpert and his staff utilized their knowledge of the game along with the skills of our players to provide us with the best opportunity to win and we support those efforts,” McCormick said in a statement to the press.
A lot of Schumpert’s detractors cried out that Oklahoma high school basketball needed to employ a shot clock and it needs to happen yesterday.
Interestingly enough, the 19th-ranked Byng Pirates could be on a playoff collision course with Anadarko. Should Byng defeat Sulphur tonight and the Warriors get past Chickasha in a pair of district tournament matches, the two teams would square off in a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game next Thursday night in Anadarko.
Byng head coach Zack Samaha shared his thoughts on the outcome of the Weatherford-Anadarko contest.
“This is a difficult topic in general. On one hand, you have a Hall of Fame coach using a strategy — that is completely legal within the rules of the game — to put his team in the best situation to win against an overmatched opponent,” he told The Ada News. “In his opinion, the stall game gave his team the best chance to win — which is the ultimate objective in any competition.”
While Samaha said he understands the stall ball approach, he can’t see himself using it.
“I do have issues with the strategy on a philosophical level. Does it give your team a chance to win? Yes. Is it how the game is meant to be played? No,” he explained.
“I do not like the idea of playing keep away from your opponent, but at the same time, it is the player’s role to follow the coach’s game plan and execute it to the best of their ability,” Samaha continued. “Stalling the ball does take skill and discipline, but it is not a strategy I agree with or would employ for the duration of a game. It is much easier to dribble, pass and play keep away than it is for the defender to get a steal unless the defense has a highly superior athletic advantage.”
Weatherford coach Derrick Bull said his team had only seven possessions. After stalling for most of the game, Anadarko tried to go for the win at the end, missing a buzzer-beater 3-point attempt. And sophomore star CJ Nickson surpassed 1,000 career points as the Eagles’ lone scorer.
“Anadarko is a good team,” Bull said. “Our game isn’t really to get out and really pressure people, and I was afraid if we started doing something that was out of character for us, we could have a breakdown defensively and give up something easy.”
Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield won’t have to worry about Anadarko or Weatherford while competing in the Class 4A Area II bracket. He admitted he didn’t spend much time thinking about or debating the 4-2 contest.
“When I first saw the score, I thought it couldn’t be the final score. At the moment I found out it was the final score, I figured one of the teams stalled,” Caufield said. “Not sure what I would do in that situation. Obviously, we have defenses in place for when teams hold the ball late in games. That was about as far as my thoughts went, then I went back to watching a film on our next opponent.”
