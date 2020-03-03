BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 29
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Wilburton
Championship
Talihina 52, Vanoss 38
TALIHINA 12 15 12 13 — 52
VANOSS 5 13 13 7 — 38
TALIHINA – Nick McLemore 15, Kobe Billy 13, Austin Fenton 8, Zach Torres 6, Ryker Banghinan 4, Logan Maxey 2, Cooper Wright 2, Nolan Banghinan 2.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 18, Colten Bird 7, Erik Hatton 4, Tucker Bucher 3, RD Dennis 2, Brayden Cannon 2, Riley Vasquez 2.
3-point goals: Torres 2, Billy 1 (T); Bucher 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Cannon (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Nick McLemore tossed in 15 points and Kobe Billy had 13 Saturday as 11th-ranked Talihina knocked off the seventh-ranked Vanoss Wolves 52-38 for a Class 2A regional title. Cade Paulin was the only double-figure scorer for Vanoss with 18. Teammate Colten Bird chipped in seven points. Talihina jumped out to a 12-5 advantage through one quarter and later put the game away with a 13-7 fourth period. The Golden Tigers got 15 points from Nick McLemore and 13 from Kobe Billy.
Team Records: Vanoss 21-6; Talihina 21-4.
Up Next: Vanoss vs. Allen, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Area Tournament in Ada.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Stroud
Consolation Championship
Latta 41, Wellston 31
LATTA 5 19 5 12 — 41
WELLSTON 15 7 8 12 — 35
LATTA – Lane Garrett 14, Ethan Elliott 9, Bryce Ireland 8, Caleb Parnacher 5, Rylan Schlup 2, Tyler Ireland 2, Cooper Hamilton 1.
WELLSTON – Hunter Green 13, Rudy Lehman 10, Cole Wartchow 6, McKoy Coulson 5, Sayre Wilson 1.
3-point field goals: Garrett 3, Elliott , Parnacher 1 (L); Green 3, Lehman 2 (W).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Lane Garrett knocked down three 3-point shots and finished with 14 points Saturday as the Latta Panthers defeated the Wellston Tigers 41-35 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament consolation title contest. Ethan Elliott canned one trey and finished with nine points and Bryce Ireland chipped in eight points for the winners. Hunter Green was the high scorer for Wellston with 13 and Rudy Lehman tacked on 10. Wellston jumped out to a 15-5 advantage through one quarter before the Panthers went on a 19-7 run in the second in establishing a 24-22 halftime edge. Garrett had eight of his points in the fourth period to help Latta pull away
COACH’S QUOTE: “The boys, I think, were a little tight and anxious early. Once the second quarter rolled around, we finally settled in to being ourselves, which was getting defensive stops, rebounding and then going and valuing each possession. I was really proud of the resiliency that we showed. There were opportunities all week and all throughout this game to give up, but our guys rallied and battled their tails off for 32 minutes to earn our bid in the area tournament. I believe part of the reason for our postseason success is the caliber of schedule we play. We have prepared through our competition. We have either played or scrimmaged over 15 teams that have made it to their classes’ area or state tournaments,” — Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Record: Latta 15-14; Wellston 19-9.
Next Up: Latta vs. Oklahoma Union, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Area Tournament in Enid.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Minco
Consolation Championship
Snyder 83, Stratford 66
STRATFORD 11 21 14 20 — 66
SNYDER 29 9 19 26 — 83
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 24, Brisyn Markovich 14, Caleb Miller 13, Trevan Willingham 8, Gus Smith 6, Russell Caton 1.
SNYDER – Kelly 41, Jervon Galvan 14, Carter 11, Fralix8, LiLe 5, Melton 4.
3-point goals: Miller 1 (Stratford); Kelly 5, Carter 2, Galvan 2 (Snyder).
Fouled Out: Smith, Laken Dempsey, Markovich, Caton (Stratford); Jarred Galvan (Snyder).
NOTEWORTHY: Snyder went on a 29-point scoring binge in the first quarter and a 26-point barrage in the fourth in ending the Stratford Bulldogs’ season with an 83-66 decision at the Class 2A Regional Tournament in Minco. Snyder nailed 41-of-47 free throws in the game while Stratford was 21-of-30. Payton Wood fired in a team-high 24 points and pulled down six rebounds, while teammate Brisyn Markovich collected 14 points and five boards for the Bulldogs. Caleb Miller followed with 13 points and Trevan Willingham chipped in eight points and five boards. Four Stratford players fouled out. The Bulldogs outscored Snyder 26-11 in the first quarter. Ryan Kelly exploded for a game-high 41 points for Snyder, including five 3-pointers.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are proud of the effort our players gave all season long, no matter the circumstances. They always competed until the very end,” — Stratford head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Stratford 13-14; Snyder 19-8.
CLASS A AREA
At Bethel
Consolation Championship
Quinton 41, Roff 38
Quinton 13 6 12 10 — 41
Roff 9 11 7 11 — 38
Quinton- Hayden Workman 14, Tristan Patterson 12, Tyler Cloud 7, Jaxton West 5, Matthew McBreath 3
Roff- Wil Joplin 10, Trayson Miller 10, Coby Simon 6, Brady Benedict 5, Aiden Bagwell 4, Talon Rhoten 2, Conner Owens1
3 point goals- McBreath, West, Cloud, Patterson(Q); Simon 2, Joplin, Miller, Benedict (R)
Fouled out: None.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Cougar Activity Center
Championship
Ada 43, Cache 35
CACHE 9 8 5 3 — 25
ADA 8 9 11 15 — 43
CACHE: JD Gladney 2-12, 3-6, 9; Christian Daniel 2-2, 3-5, 6; Parker Carbone 1-6, 1-4, 4; Jacob Mayeu 1-3, 2-3, 3; Hunter Tate 1-3, 1-2, 3. Totals: 7-32, 8-19, 25.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 6-15, 5-5, 19; Jake Shannon 2-4, 4-4, 8; Kaden Cooper 2-3, 3-4, 8; Trey Havens 1-5, 2-2, 5; David Johnson 1-3, 1-2, 3. Totals: 12-32, 15-18, 43.
Turnovers: Cache 15, Ada 11.
Steals: Cache 5, Ada 7 (Shannon 5).
Rebounds: Cache 33 (Carbone 11); Ada 25 (Cooper 9).
3-point goals: Cache 3-18 (Gladney 2-7, Carbone 1-5); Ada 4-16 (Robinson 2-9, Cooper 1-1, Havens 1-5).
Fouled out: Mayeu (C).
Friday, Feb. 28
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Stroud
Consolation
Latta 53, Hominy 49
LATTA 14 18 12 9 — 53
HOMINY 12 4 19 14 — 49
LATTA – Rylan Schlup 10, Lane Garrett 10, Bryce Ireland 9, Hyatt Hoppe 8, Ethan Elliott 7, Caleb Parnacher 5, Tyler Ireland 2, Cooper Hamilton 2.
HOMINY – Satepanhoodle 12, Hughes 12, Brown 12, Evans 6, King 5, May 2.
3-point goals: Hoppe 2, B. Ireland 1, Elliott 1, Parnacher 1 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Rylan Schlup and Lane Garrett tallied 10 points each and the Latta Panthers used a big second quarter to clip Hominy 53-49 in Class 2A regional play Saturday. Bryce Ireland followed with nine points, including one trey for Latta. Hyatt Hoppe knocked down two 3-point shots on his way to eight points and Ethan Elliott tacked on seven points, including one trey for the Panthers. Holding a 14-12 edge after one quarter, Latta blitzed Hominy with an 18-4 second quarter to make it 32-16 at halftime. Hominy made it close in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by a 33-21 count.
COACH’S QUOTE: “The boys had a hard-fought first half to earn a 16-point lead at the break. Some missed shots in the second half led to a Hominy comeback, but our boys found a way to hold on and win. It was another good night with senior leadership and quality bench play,” — Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Records: Latta 15-14; Hominy 13-11.
CLASS A AREA
At Bethel
Consolation Bracket
Roff 46, Velma-Alma 43
ROFF 14 9 14 9 — 46
VELMA 12 11 13 7 — 43
ROFF – Trayson Miller 27, Wil Joplin 9, Aiden Bagwell 7, Jairus Smith 3.
VELMA-ALMA – Morgan Cox 20, Jace Saville 10, Tyler Stewart 6, Austin Hunt 5, Tristan Wainscott 2.
3-point field goals: Miller 1, Joplin 1, Smith 1 (RR); Cox 3, Hunt 1 (V-A).
Fouled out: None.
Thursday, Feb. 27
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Stroud
Winner’s Bracket
Pawnee 66, Latta 54
LATTA 12 19 9 14 — 54
PAWNEE 18 17 18 13 — 66
LATTA – Bryce Ireland 17, Rylan Schlup 14, Lane Garrett 10, Hyatt Hoppe 6, Tyler Ireland 3, Cooper Hamilton 2, Caleb Parnacher 1.
PAWNEE – Gordon 16, Reeves 12, Harrison 12, Mitchell 12, Hixon 7, Buchanon 7.
3-point goals: B. Ireland 4, Hoppe 2, Garrett 1, T. Ireland 1 (L); Gordon 4, Reeves 3, Hixon 1 (P).
Fouled Out: Garrett.
NOTEWORTHY: A game-high 17 points from Bryce Ireland wasn’t enough as the Latta Panthers fell to Pawnee, 66-54, on Friday in Class 2A regional action. Rylan Schlup tossed in 14 points and Lane Garrett had 10 before fouling out for Latta in a losing cause. An 18-9 scoring advantage by Pawnee in the third quarter proved to be the difference.
Team Record: Latta 13-14.
