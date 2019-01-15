BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 12
At Byng Winter Classic
Third Place
Moore 59, Byng 58 (OT)
MOORE 11 14 15 7 12 — 59
BYNG 9 12 5 21 11 — 58
MOORE – Drew Johnston 17, Jawan Mukes 16, Dylan McDougal 11, Siya Jackson 10, Joe Roan 3, Jayven Jackson 2.
BYNG – Theran Smith 15, Cale Eaton 13, Nolan Feazle 12, Parker Presley 7, AJ Gustin 4, Seth Brecheen 4, Tyler Walker 2.
3-point goals: S. Jackson 3, Mukes 1 (M); Feazle 3, Eaton 2, Presley 1 (B).
Fouled Out: Presley (B).
NOTEWORTHY: A nifty fourth-quarter comeback was spoiled as the Class 4A 10th-ranked Byng Pirates dropped a 59-58 overtime decision Saturday to the Class 6A Moore Lions in the third-place game of the Byng Tournament. Byng trailed 40-26 after three quarters, but went on a 21-7 run through the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-point shot in the closing seconds by Cale Eaton. A big difference in the contest was that Moore was 19-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Byng was only 12-of-22. Drew Johnston paced the Lions with 17 points, and Jawan Mukes ended up with 16. Theran Smith led the Pirates with 15 points, Eaton followed with 13, and Nolan Feazle ended up with 12. Feazle nailed three treys, and Eaton converted two.
Team Record: Byng 11-4.
Up next: Lone Grove at Byng tonight.
At Moss Tournament
Championship
Kiowa 54, Allen 47 (OT)
ALLEN 10 13 12 10 2 — 47
KIOWA 11 13 7 14 9 — 54
ALLEN – Chad Milne 17, Hunter Simpson 8, Aaron Dockery 7, Kaden Mills 5, Tadyn Walker 4, Chris Holcomb 3, Nathan Hammonds 3.
KIOWA – T. Middleton 18, J. Kamrud 9, C. Lalli 8, N. Blet 8, E. Newberry 7, C. Stone 5.
3-point goals: Dockery 1, Walker 1, Mills 1 (A); Middleton 6, Kamrud 3, Lalli 1, Belt 1.
Fouled Out: Kamrud (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Class A No. 4 Kiowa outscored the Allen Mustangs 9-2 in overtime and claimed a 54-47 victory Saturday in the championship game of the Moss Tournament. Chad Milne paced Allen (No. 13 in Class 2A) with 17 points. Hunter Simpson followed with eight, and Aaron chipped in seven in a losing cause. Simpson and Milne were both named to the all-tournament team.
Team Records: Allen 11-2; Kiowa 15-2.
Up next: Kiowa at Allen tonight.
At Tushka Tournament
Consolation Championship
Stonewall 52, Tushka 43
STONEWALL 12 12 11 17 — 52
TUSHKA 3 11 14 15 — 43
STONEWALL – Dakota Johnson 20, Clayton Findley 13, Jared Vaughn 8, Jarrett Ellis 7, Spencer Gatewood 4.
TUSHKA – Brown 22, Hauff 11, Hyatt 5, Allen 3, Simon 2.
3-point goals: Johnson 2, Findley 2, Vaughn 2 (S); Brown 6, Hauff 2, Hyatt 1, Allen 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Dakota Johnson fired in 20 points and Clayton Findley finished with 13 Saturday as the Stonewall Longhorns topped host Tushka, 52-43, in consolation play in the Tushka Tournament. Johnson and Findley each knocked down two 3-point shots, as did Jared Vaughn, who finished with eight points. Jarrett Ellis was next with seven points. Stonewall launched the game with a 12-3 spurt through the first quarter. It was 24-14 at halftime and 35-28 through three periods.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We had a pretty good tournament overall. We are getting better with each game,” — Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Team Record: Stonewall 6-9.
At Alex Tournament
3rd Place
Chattanooga 61, Stratford 50
STRATFORD 12 7 11 20 — 50
CHATTANOOGA 13 18 10 20 — 61
STRATFORD: Blake Patrom 24, Caleb Miller 13, Brisyn Markovich 6, Russell Caton 4, Laken Dempsey 3.
CHATTANOOGA: Nichols 17, Stanton 13, Ellis 12, Shaw 7, Ellis 5, Jenkins 5, Smock 2.
3-point goals: Patrom 1, C. Miller 1 (S); Nichols 3, Ellis 1, Jenkins 1 (C).
Fouled out: L. Miller, C. Miller, Caton (S); Shaw, Smock (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Chattanooga’s 18-7 second-quarter surge proved to the difference as the Warriors turned back Stratford 61-50 Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Alex Tournament. Blake Patrom poured in a game-high 24 points in the loss for the Bulldogs. Caleb Miller also hit double figures with 13.
Team Record: Stratford 8-6.
At Konawa Invitational
Championship
Vanoss 61, Destiny Christian 59
DESTINY 24 12 10 13 — 59
VANOSS 16 17 15 13 — 61
DESTINY CHRISTIAN – Davante Robinson 28, Adam Anderson 11, Kobe Blackwell 8, Garrett Fellows 4, Jake Bass 2, Daniel Williams 2, Ethan Staley 2, Eric Thurmond 2.
VANOSS – Sando Hill 20, Cade Paulin 19, Tucker Bucher 12, Riley Cooper 4, Riley Vasquez 4, R.D. Dennis 2.
3-point goals: Blackwell 2, Robinson 1 (DC); Bucher 4, Hill 2, Paulin 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
Friday, Jan. 11
At Byng Winter Classic
Semifinals
Purcell 49, Byng 48
PURCELL 7 18 9 15 — 49
BYNG 20 10 8 10 — 48
PURCELL – Garrett Galyean 26, Mojo Browning 14, Jake Berry 7, Gavin Nation 2, Nate Willis 2.
BYNG – Cale Eaton 15, Nolan Feazle 14, Theran Smith 12, Parker Presley 5, Tyler Walker 2.
3-point goals: Galyean 2, Browning 1, Berry 1 (P); Feazle 3, Eaton 1, Presley 1 (B).
Fouled Out: Presley (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Purcell Dragons overcame a 38-34 deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat the Byng Pirates 48-47 Friday in the semifinals of the Byng Tournament. Garrett Galyean poured in a game-leading 26 points to spark Purcell. Cale Eaton topped the Pirates with 15 points. Nolan Feazle followed with 14, and Theran Smith had 12 in a losing cause. Feazle sank three 3-point shots, and Eaton connected for one. Smith was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, as Byng was 11-of-13 for the game.
Team Record: Byng 11-3.
At Konawa Invitational
Semifinals
Vanoss 63, Harding Prep 32
VANOSS 21 16 14 12 — 63
HARDING PREP 3 10 13 6 — 32
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 23, Riley Cooper 13, Tucker Bucher 12, Sando Hill 6, Riley Vasquez 4, Dylan Stone 3, Ryan Faust 2.
HARDING PREP – McKinney 16, Jackson 7, Canty 4, Robinson 2, Rhone 2, Laday 1.
3-point goals: Paulin 5, Bucher 4, Hill 1, Stone 1 (V); Jackson 1 (HP).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin knocked down five 3-point shots and finished with 23 points, with 19 coming in the second half, as the Vanoss Wolves routed Harding Prep 63-32 on Friday in the Konawa Tournament. Riley Cooper and Tucker Bucher ended up with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Vanoss. Bucher connected on four 3-point shots, all in the first half, for the Wolves, who raced out to a 21-3 lead through one quarter, led 37-13 at halftime and had a 51-26 cushion after three quarters.
Team Record: Vanoss 14-1.
At Tushka Tournament
Consolation
Stonewall 50, Calera 42
STONEWALL 15 9 9 17 — 50
CALERA 15 14 7 6 — 42
STONEWALL – Jarrett Ellis 13, Jared Vaughn 13, Dakota Johnson 12, Clayton Findley 7, Spencer Gatewood 5.
CALERA – Bodie Smith 20, Keith Jeffery 13, Tytus West 4, Tom Irer 3, Tyler Shupert 2.
3-point goals: Vaughn 3, Johnson 1, Findley 1, Gatewood 1 (S); Smith 4, Jeffery 2, Irer 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jarrett Ellis and Jared Vaughn tallied 13 points apiece and Dakota Johnson added 12 Friday as the Stonewall Longhorns rallied to beat Calera, 50-42, in consolation bracket play in the Tushka Tournament. Vaughn nailed three 3-point shots, and Johnson connected for one. Bodie Smith paced Calera with 20 points, including four treys, and Keith Jeffery ended up with 13 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets. After a 15-all first-quarter deadlock, Calera led 29-24 at halftime and 36-33 through three quarters before Stonewall closed the game with a 17-6 fourth-quarter scoring splurge.
Team Record: Stonewall 5-9.
At Alex Tournament
Semifinals
Calumet 49, Stratford 47
STRATFORD 6 14 15 12 — 47
CALUMET 18 9 12 10 — 49
STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 20, Payton Wood 7, Luke Miller 6, Russell Caton 6, Blake Patrom 5, Brisyn Markovich 3.
CALUMET: Ryan Island 13, Hicks 10, M. Castillo 9, G. Snowden 8, J. Snowden 5, J. Castillo 4.
3-point goals: C. Miller 3, Wood 2, Markovich 1 (S); Hicks 2 (C).
Fouled out: Patrom (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Class B No. 3 Calumet raced out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead and then had to hang on at the end of a 49-47 win over Stratford Friday night in the semifinals of the Alex Tournament. Calumet led 27-20 at halftime before Stratford outscored the Chieftains 27-22 over the final two frames. Caleb Miller led the Stratford charge with 20 points. Payton Wood was next with seven. Ryan Island led Calumet with 13 points.
At Moss Tournament
Semifinals
Allen 70, New Lima 35
ALLEN 14 26 20 10 — 70
NEW LIMA 12 12 5 6 — 35
ALLEN – Hunter Simpson 17, Chad Milne 10, Kaden Mills 9, Aaron Dockery 7, Nathan Hammonds 6, Tadyn Walker 6, Jaren Porter 5, Chris Holcomb 4, Airyn Knighten 2, Gerison Johnson 2, Jake Beavert 2.
NEW LIMA – V. Enoch 9, A. Deatherage 8, C. Griffis 7, K. Carter 4, K. Wood 4, B. Driggers 3.
3-point goals: Mills 3, Hammonds 2, Dockery 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Gates (NL).
NOTEWORTHY: Hunter Simpson tallied 17 points, and Chad Milne had 10 as the Allen Mustangs crushed New Lima 70-35 Friday in the semifinals of the Moss Tournament. Nine other players got into the scoring column for Allen, which also received nine points from Kaden Mills and seven from Aaron Dockery. Mills canned three treys, and Nathan Hammonds had two on his way to six points. Leading just 14-12 after one quarter, the Mustangs went on a 26-12 run in the second quarter to take control in building a 40-24 halftime advantage. Allen then staged a 20-5 spurt through the third.
