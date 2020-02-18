BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 15
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Roff
Championship
Roff 57, Strother 46
STROTHER 7 14 9 16 — 46
ROFF 14 16 8 19 — 57
STROTHER – Hayden Snodrgrass 14, Ethan Longest 10, Trenton Wolfe 9, Clifford Mitchell 6, Dayton Little 5, Zach Shelton 2.
ROFF – Trayson Miller 28, Aiden Bagwell 15, Brady Benedict 7, Wil Joplin 4, Kaden Reust 3.
3-point goals: Snodgrass 4, Longest 1 (S); Miller 2, Reust 1 (RR).
NOTEWORTHY: Trayson Miller fired in 28 points while drilling a pair of 3-point shots Saturday, and the 11th-ranked Roff Tigers knocked off the Strother Yellowjackets 57-46 in a Class A district final. Miller eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during the contest. Aiden Bagwell tossed in 15 points, and Brady Benedict tacked on seven. Hayden Snodgrass, behind four treys, tallied 14 points and Ethan Longest ended up with 10 points, including one 3-point bucket. Roff doubled up Strother with a 14-7 first quarter and went on to a 20-21 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Yellowjackets by a 27-25 count in the second half.
Team Record: Roff 20-6; Strother 13-11.
Up Next: Roff vs. Quinton, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class A Regional Tournament in Quinton.
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Asher
Championship
Asher 63, Soper 33
SOPER 9 11 3 10 — 33
ASHER 29 13 12 9 — 63
SOPER – Tyson Taylor 13, Alex Resendiz 6, Micah Westbrooks 4, Bradley Resendiz 4, Jesse Gardner 3, Milton Rickman 2, Bladen Long 2.
ASHER – Mike McDonald 21, Patch Hamilton 14, Trevor Martin 8, Juston Melton 6, Bryson Martin 5, Trace King 5, Tahlan Hamilton 2, Tray Odell 2.
3-point goals: Taylor 2, Gardner 1 (S); McDonald 4, B. Martin 1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald fired in four 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 21 points while Patch Hamilton had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians routed Soper 63-33 in a district title game. Included in Hamilton’s 14 points were three massive slam dunks in the first half. Teammate Trevor Martin tallied eight points and pulled down 10 boards, and Juston Melton added six points and blocked five shots. Asher’s 29-9 first quarter set the tone. Tyson Taylor led Soper with 13 points, including three treys.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We had a great week of preparation. Tonight’s first quarter may have been our best of the year. After that, we rotated players the rest of the way. Our defense and rebounding were good the entire way. We now head to a tough regional with Okarche, Crowder and Earlsboro,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Records: Asher 17-9; Soper 5-20.
Up Next: Asher vs. Okarche, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class A Regional Tournament in Moss.
Friday, Feb. 14
At Byng
Byng 61, Marietta 27
MARIETTA 7 0 11 9 — 27
BYNG 22 13 11 15 — 61
MARIETTA – Oliver Serrano 6, Sethan Reed 3, Garrett Morgan 3, Easton Hartman 3, Carson Pritchard 3, Alex Amaya 3, Tyler Hicks 3, Rafael Escobedo 2, Wyatt Vinson 1.
BYNG – Cale Eaton 17, Collin O’Grady 14, Parker Presley 8, Nahum Grant-Louie 5, Austin Doepke 4, Easton Ray 3, Trae Lowe3, Seth Brecheen 3, AJ Gustin 2, Ryan Hamilton 2.
3-point goals: Serrano 2, Morgan 1, Hartman 1, Pritchard 1, Amaya 1, Tyler Hicks 1.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cale Eaton popped in 17 points and Collin O’Grady had 14 Friday night as the Byng Pirates thrashed Marietta, 61-27. O’Grady knocked down four 3-point shots in the contest, while Eaton — who scored 11 first-quarter points — had one. Parker Presley also drained a trey in finishing with eight points. The Pirates ended up with nine 3-pointers in the game. Byng opened up a 23-7 lead through one quarter and then shut out Marietta 13-0 in the second while building a 35-7 halftime cushion. The Pirates maintained that 28-point lead through three quarters. Byng saw 10 different players reach the scoring column. No MHS player scored more than six points in the lopsided affair.
Team Records: Byng 16-7; Marietta 6-11.
Up Next: Byng at Durant today.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 51, Allen 35
ALLEN 7 5 11 12 — 35
VANOSS 4 17 15 15 — 51
ALLEN – Chad Milne 19, Rylan Black 10, Airyn Knighten 2, Gage Holder 2, Tagus Howard 2.
VANOSS – Carter Perry 14, RD Dennis 10, Dylan Deatherage 8, Brayden Cannon 7, Tucker Bucher 4, Erik Hatton 2, Riley Vasquez 2, Roper Bolin 2, Colten Bird 2.
3-point goals: Milne 2 (A); Perry 2, Dennis 2, Deatherage 2, Cannon 1, Bucher 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Hatton (V).
Technial Fouls: Coach Greg Mills (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Carter Perry tallied 14 points and RD Dennis supplied 10 Friday night, and the Class 2A seventh-ranked Vanoss Wolves upended the Allen Mustangs 51-35. Dylan Deatherage followed with eight points. Perry, Dennis and Deatherage each canned two treys. Trailing 7-4 after one quarter, Vanoss went on a 17-5 spurt in the second while creating a 21-12 halftime advantage. The Wolves then went on to outscore Allen, 30-23, in the second half, including 15-11 in the third quarter. Chad Milne hit two shots from outside the arc in finishing with a game-high 19 points for the Mustangs. Teammate Rylan Black chipped in 10 points.
Team Records: Vanoss 19-5. Allen 16-7.
Up Next: Mounds at Allen tonight; Vanoss vs. Wayne-Elmore City winner at 8 p.m. Saturday at Class 2A District Tournament in Vanoss.
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 73, McAlester 31
MCALESTER 5 11 7 8 — 31
ADA 18 27 23 5 — 73
MCALESTER: Eythan Leonardo 3-6, 4-6, 10; Erik McCarty 3-5, 1-1, 7; Rhylan Riddel 3-4, 0-0, 6; Billy Kornish 2-3, 0-0, 4; Morgan Richards 0-2, 3-4, 3; Avion Simon 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 10-40, 9-15, 31.
ADA: Jaxson Robison 7-12, 0-0, 20; David Johnson 4-7, 4-4, 14; Trey Havens 4-8, 2-2, 12; Kaden Cooper 3-5, 2-2, 8; Austin Eastwood 2-3, 1-1, 5; Andrew Hughes 2-3, 0-0, 5; Caden Carey 1-2, 2-4, 4; Wyatt Brown 1-2, 2-2, 4; Jake Shannon 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 24-46, 14-17, 73.
Turnovers: McAlester 23, Ada 10.
Steals: McAlester 6 (Leonard 2); Ada 12 (Robinson 5).
Rebounds: McAlester 29 (Three with 4); Ada 29 (Johnson 6).
3-point goals: McAlester 2-8 (Riddel 2-3); Ada 11-24 (Robinson 6-10, Havens 2-6, Johnson 2-3 Hughes 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.