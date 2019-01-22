BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 19
At Konawa
Wayne 55, Konawa 47
WAYNE 17 14 9 15 — 55
KONAWA 17 6 8 16 — 47
WAYNE – Gray 28, Mantooth 15, Lewelling 11, Deo 1.
KONAWA – Caleb Nail 11, Dyami Kilpatrick 9, Christopher Matchie 9, Seth Tanyan 6, Tommy Shull 5, Jacob Leslie 5, Tsegaye Smith 2.
3-point goals: Gray 5, Lewelling 1 (W); Matchie 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: A 14-6 second-quarter run by Wayne proved to be critical as the Bulldogs outlasted the host Konawa Tigers on Saturday night. Wayne cranked out six 3-pointers on the night, while the Tigers ended up with only one. Caleb Nail paced Konawa with 11 points while Dyami Kilpatrick and Christopher Matchie ended up with nine apiece. Kilpatrick also handed out five assists and Matchie had his team’s only 3-point bucket. Seth Tanyan followed with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a losing effort.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We looked like a tired team after playing Friday (a 54-42 victory over Depew),” — Konawa head coach Gordon Garner.
Team Record: Konawa 8-6; Wayne 11-7.
Up next: Konawa vs. Tupelo, 5:40 p.m. Thursday at SRT Invitational in Stonewall.
Friday, Jan. 18
Byng 65, Tishomingo 35
BYNG 19 7 23 7 — 56
TISHOMINGO 8 10 0 13 — 31
BYNG – Theran Smith 19, Cale Eaton 10, Nolan Feazle 10, Parker Presley 6, Seth Brecheen 5, AJ Guston 5, Collin O’Grady 4, Easton Ray 2, Bobby Jackson 2, Bryce Stroud 2.
TISHOMINGO – K. Burton 15, J. Lawley 10, J. Tyson 4, H. Campbell 3, M. Justus 2, D. Parks 1.
3-point goals: Eaton 2, Feazle 2, Presley 2 (B); Lawley 3, Burton 1, Campbell 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Theran Smith poured in 19 points, while Cale Eaton and Nolan Feazle had 10 apiece Friday night as the Byng Pirates (No. 15 in Class 4A) pounded Tishomingo 65-35. Eaton and Feazle, along with teammate Parker Presley, each knocked down two 3-point shots. Presley ended up with six points. Byng led 18-13 at the end of the quarter, led 33-25 at halftime and was up by a 52-35 count through three quarters. The Pirates shut out Tishomingo, 13-0, in the fourth period.
Team Record: Byng 13-4; Tishomingo 4-5.
Up next: Latta at Byng tonight.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 57, Asher 48
ASHER 10 17 13 8 — 48
VANOSS 14 18 18 7 — 57
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 17, Trevor Martin 10, Mike McDonald 9, Justin Melton 6, Tray Odell 6.
VANOSS – Sando Hill 16, Tucker Belcher 13, Cade Paulin 11, Riley Vasquez 5, Riley Cooper 4, Dylan Stone 3, R.D. Dennis 2, Logan Morris 2, Colton Bird 1.
3-point goals: McDonald 1 (A); Belcher 4, Hill 3, Paulin 3, Stone 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Martin (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Three Vanoss players scored in double figures, and the trio combined for 10 treys Friday night as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Wolves downed the Asher Indians, 57-48. Sando Hill led the way with 16 points, including three 3-point buckets. Tucker Belcher followed with 13 points, including four treys, and Cade Paulin tallied 11 points, including three 3-point baskets for Vanoss. Patch Hamilton paced Asher with 17 points, and Trevor Martin tacked on 10. Mike McDonald was next with nine points, including his team’s only trey.
Team Records: Vanoss 17-1; Asher 11-8.
Up next: Vanoss vs. Purcell, 7:50 p.m. Thursday at Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell; Asher vs. Earlsboro, 8 p.m. tonight at Pottawatomie County Invitational in Shawnee.
At Konawa
Konawa 54, Depew 42
DEPEW 11 3 11 17 — 42
KONAWA 14 1 13 26 — 54
DEPEW – Frazier 16, Baize 11, Parrick 8, Osburn 3, Kershaun 2, Combs 2.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilkpatrick 23, Caleb Nail 15, Tommy Shull 5, Seth Tanyan 4, Christopher Matchie 3, Malachi Tebe 3, Jacob Leslie 2.
3-point goals: Frazier 3, Baize 3, Parrick 2 (D); Nail 1, Matchie 1, Tebe 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Dyami Kilpatrick registered a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds Friday night as the Konawa Tigers upended Depew 54-42. Teammate Caleb Nail tallied 14 points, including one trey, to go with nine rebounds, five steals and five assists for Konawa. Tommy Shull chipped in five points, while Seth Tanyan tallied four to go with nine boards and five assists. The Tigers overcame 28 turnovers while forcing Depew into 22.
Team Record: Konawa 8-5; Depew 8-7.
At Stratford
Tupelo 44, Stratford 42
TUPELO 17 7 14 6 — 44
STRATFORD 10 11 9 12 — 42
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 16, Seth Foreman 13, Austin Vick 8, Fisher Parker 3, James Beach 2, Tye Gould 2.
STRATFORD – Caleb Miller 13, Russell Caton 8, Luke Miller 8, Blake Patrom 5, Trevan Willingham 3, Logan Hawkins 3, Brisyn Markovich 2.
3-point goals: Moralez 3, Parker 1 (T); Willingham 1, Hawkins 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Michael Moralez popped in three 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 16 points Friday night, and the Tupelo Tigers held off the host Stratford Bulldogs 44-42. Seth Foreman tossed in 13 points, and Austin Vick added eight to the Tupelo attack. Caleb Miller led Stratford with 13 points, while Russell Caton and Luke Miller supplied eight apiece. The Tigers led 17-10 through one quarter and 24-21 at halftime. Tupelo outscored Stratford, 14-9, in the third.
Team Records: Tupelo 8-9. Stratford 9-7.
Up next: Calvin at Stratford tonight; Tupelo vs. Konawa, 5:40 p.m. Thursday at SRT Invitational in Stonewall.
At Roff
Roff 68, Stonewall 36
STONEWALL 9 13 4 10 — 36
ROFF 15 13 13 28 — 69
STONEWALL: Dakota Johnson 4-12, 0-1, 12; Clayton Findley 2-8, 0-0, 6; Jarrett Ellis 2-5, 2-6, 6; Spencer Gatewood 2-8, 0-1, 5; Landyn Smith 1-4, 0-0, 3; Jason Hubbard 1-3, 0-2, 2; Clayton Spain 1-2, 0-2, 2. Totals: 13-44, 2-8, 36.
ROFF: Dayne Bowerman 9-14, 0-0, 27; Trayson Miller 7-11, 4-5, 18; Wil Joplin 4-7, 2-2, 13; Brady Benedict 2-5, 0-0, 4; Cooper Simon 1-2, 0-0, 3; James Jones 1-1, 0-0, 2; Jairus Smith 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 25-44, 6-7, 69.
Turnovers: Stonewall 12, Roff 7.
Steals: Stonewall 2, Roff 8.
Rebounds: Stonewall 31 (Ellis 9); Roff 26 (Joplin 5, Bowerman 5).
3-point goals: Stonewall 8-29 (Johnson 4-11, Findley 2-7, Smith 1-3, Gatewood 1-6); Roff 13-26 (Bowerman 9-13, Joplin 3-4, Simon 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
