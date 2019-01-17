Tuesday, Jan. 15
At Byng
Byng 49, Lone Grove 30
LONE GROVE 10 6 3 11 — 30
BYNG 20 14 7 8 — 49
LONE GROVE – McCleanchen 11, Wilkerson 6, Ramon 4, Neeley 2, McCurtain 2, Benson 2, Peery 1, Throneberry 1, Crocket 1.
BYNG – Theran Smith 12, Cale Eaton 9, Parker Presley 8, Nolan Feazle 6, Collin O’Grady 5, Tyler Walker 4, Easton Ray 3, Seth Brecheen 2.
3-point goals: McCleanchen 3, Wilkerson 1, Ramon 1 (LG); Presley 2, eaton 1, O’Grady 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Byng canned 13-of-17 free throws while Theran Smith tallied 12 points to lead the way, and the Class 4A 15th-ranked Pirates routed Lone Grove 49-30 at home Tuesday night. Byng doubled up Lone Grove with a 20-10 first quarter and went on a 14-6 run in the second in building a 34-16 halftime advantage and taking control. Cale Eaton popped in one trey and finished with nine points for the Pirates, while teammate Parker Presley connected on two long-range shots and ended up with eight points. Nolan Feazle was next with six points.
Team Records: Byng 12-4; Lone Grove 1-12.
Up Next: Byng at Tishomingo Friday.
At Silo
Latta 34, Silo 30
LATTA 6 8 10 10 — 34
SILO 4 16 5 5 — 30
LATTA – Hyatt Hoppe 10, Bryce Ireland 6, Ethan Elliott 5, Randis Gray 4, Hayden Hoppe 4, Ryan Schlup 3, Tyler Ireland 2.
SILO – Dylan Turner 12, Korben Ford 6, Leyton Nomers 4, Britt Duncan 3, Chase Corbin 3, Jacob Lawless 2.
3-point goals: Hyatt Hoppe 2, Elliott 1, Hayden Hoppe 1, Schlup 1 (L); Ford 1, Duncan 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Ethan Elliott hit a big 3-point shot with over three minutes to go while Randis Gray, Hayden Hoppe and Hyatt Hoppe nailed clutch free shots down the stretch as the Latta Panthers outlasted Silo, 34-30, on Tuesday night. Hyatt Hoppe tossed in 10 points to pace Latta. Bryce Ireland followed with six points, and Elliott ended up with five. Gray and Hayden Hoppe chipped in four points each. Dylan Turner led Silo with a game-high 12 points. The Panthers trailed 20-14 at halftime and were down by a single point, 25-24, heading into the fourth quarter. But a 10-5 fourth quarter enabled Latta to come away with the win.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I thought this was a great win for us as a team to go into a tough environment, be down at halftime and come out with the resiliency that we did to fight through a deficit and get a big road win against a very well-coached Silo team,” — Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Records: Latta 6-9. Silo 5-9.
Up Next: Latta at Okemah Friday.
At Roff
Roff 70, Tupelo 39
TUPELO 11 15 6 7 — 39
ROFF 17 24 15 14 — 70
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 7, Bentley Bills 6, Ty Bourland 6, Fisher Parker 6, Austin Vick 5, Tye Gould 4, Jacob Chamberlain 3, Seth Foreman 2.
ROFF – Wil Joplin 24, Dayne Bowerman 17, Trayson Miller 10, Cooper Simon 6, Brady Benedict 6, Aiden Bagwell 4, Conner Owens 2, James Jones 1.
3-point goals: Bills 2, Bourland 2, Parker 2, Moralez 1, Chamberlain 1 (T); Joplin 5, Bowerman 4, Simon 2 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Tigers drained 11 3-pointers on the night, with Wil Joplin collecting five and Dayne Bowerman getting four, in the Roff Tigers’ 70-39 victory over the Tupelo Tigers on Tuesday night. Joplin poured in a game-high 24 points, and Bowerman ended up with 17. Trayson Miller followed with 10 points, and Cooper Simon chipped in six off a pair of treys. Michael Moralez led Tupelo with seven points, while Bentley Bills, Ty Bourland and Fisher Parker ended up with six apiece. Bills, Bourland and Parker each converted two 3-point shots, and Moralez had one. Roff opened up a 17-11 lead after one quarter and outscored Tupelo, 24-15, in the second in creating a 41-26 halftime advantage. A 15-6 run by Roff through the third quarter made it 56-32 going into the fourth.
Team Records: Roff 12-6. Tupelo 7-9.
At Allen
KIOWA 12 15 20 15 — 62
ALLEN 15 9 6 23 — 53
KIOWA – Cache Stone 18, Julian Kamrud 13, C. Lalli 13, Trevor Middleton 10, Noah Belt 7, Tyton Wiserman 1.
ALLEN – Hunter Simpson 16, Chad Milne 11, Rylan Black 10, Chris Holcomb 8, Nathan Hammonds 6, Aaron Dockery 2.
3-point goals: Lalli 2, Stone 2, Middleton 1 (K); Simpson 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Belt (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Class A fourth-ranked Kiowa used a 20-6 third quarter to take control in rolling to a 62-53 win over the host and 2A 11th-ranked Allen Mustangs on Tuesday. Cache Stone fired in a game-leading 18 points as four Cowboys reached double figures. Hunter Simpson led Allen with 16 points, Chad Milne added 11 and Rylan Black ended up with 10. Chris Holcomb followed with eight points in a losing effort. The Mustangs, who trailed 47-30 through three periods, were able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter by outscoring the visitors, 23-15. The Mustangs also lost to Kiowa in the finals of the Moss Tournament last weekend.
Team Records: Allen 11-3: Kiowa 16-2.
Up Next: Allen at Silo Friday.
At Stratford
Stratford 59, Wayne 46
STRATFORD 13 9 11 26 — 59
WAYNE 2 12 11 21 — 46
STRATFORD: Luke Miller 15, Caleb Miller 15, Russell Caton 13, Blake Patrom 12, Laken Dempsey 2, Brisyn Makrovich 2.
WAYNE: Rodney Gray 23, Garrett Deo 7, Brannon Lewelling 6, Dawson Mantooth 5, Dalton Mullins 3, Wilson 2.
3-point goals: L. Miller 1, C. Miller 1 (S); Gray 3, Deo 1, Mullins 1 (W).
Fouled out: Lewelling (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Four Stratford players reached double figures and the Bulldogs used that balance to bounce Wayne 59-46 at home Tuesday night. Caleb Miller and Luke Miller scored 15 points each to pace the SHS offense, while Russell Caton followed with 13. Blake Patrom was next with 12. Stratford got off to a big start, racing to a 13-2 lead. Rodney Gray scored 23 points in a losing cause for Wayne.
Team Records: Stratford 9-6; Wayne 9-7.
Up Next: Tupelo at Stratford Friday.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 65, Konawa 48
KONAWA 12 13 12 11 — 48
VANOSS 12 13 27 13 — 65
KONAWA: Dyami Kilpatrick 9-13, 1-2, 19; Caleb Nail 5-13, 3-4, 13; Seth Tanyan 2-3, 0-0, 4; Christopher Matchie 2-3, 0-0, 4; Jacob Leslie 2-5, 0-0, 4; Malachi Tebe 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 22-43, 4-6, 48.
VANOSS: Sando Hill 10-18, 5-6, 29; Riley Cooper 5-6, 1-1, 11; Ryan Dennis 2-4, 3-4, 9; Dylan Stone 2-5, 3-3, 8; Cade Paulin 1-9, 0-0, 3; Riley Vazquez 1-2, 0-0, 2; Colten Byrd 1-2, 0-0, 2.; Tucker Bucher 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 22-51, 13-16, 65.
Turnovers: Konawa 15, Vanoss 10.
Steals: Konawa 5 (Nail 4); Vanoss 10 (Stone 3, Cooper 3).
Rebounds: Konawa 20 (Kilpatrick 5, Lelsie 5); Vanoss 35 (Cooper 10).
3-point goals: Konawa 0-6; Vanoss 8-23 (Hill 4-8, Dennis 2-4, Stone 1-4, Paulin 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
