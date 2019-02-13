BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 9
CLASS B DISTRICT
Championship
At Calvin
Tupelo 59, Calvin 51
TUPELO 11 17 9 22 — 59
CALVIN 7 11 2 31 — 51
TUPELO – Seth Foreman 15, Austin Vick 14, Michael Moralez 10, Tye Gould 6, Bentley Bills 3, Ty Bourland 3, Jacob Chamberlain 3, Fisher Parker 3, James Beach 2.
CALVIN – Connor Dunn 14, Charlie Harden 10, Brennen Griffin 9, Champ Florie 6, Adryn Ingle 5, Jordan Spradling 5, Brayden Ingle 2.
3-point goals: Bills 1, Bourland 1, Chamberlain 1 (T); Griffin 3, Dunn 2, Florie 2, A. Ingle 1, Spradling 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Seth Foreman tallied 15 points and Austin Vick added 14 Saturday night as the Tupelo Tigers held off the Calvin Bulldogs 59-51 to claim a Class B district title. Michael Moralez followed with 10 points and Tye Gould chipped in six for the victorious Tigers. Connor Dunn nailed two treys and led Calvin with 14 points and Charlie Harden contributed 10 points. Brennen Griffin drained three 3-point shots in finishing with nine points in a losing cause. Tupelo led 11-7 after a quarter, 28-18 at halftime and 37-20 through three quarters. Both teams went on scoring binges in the fourth as Calvin outscored the Tigers, 31-22, but fell eight points short.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It’s always great to win in the playoffs. I’m proud of our players. We gave up two points in the third quarter and 31 in the fourth. I’ve never been a part of anything quite that extreme. Give Calvin credit. They got hot and hits six treys in the fourth quarter,” — Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Team Records: Tupelo 11-13; Calvin 9-16.
Up Next: Tupelo vs. No. 11 Erick, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class B Regional Tournament in Verden.
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Waurika
Championship
Roff 68, Waurika 24
ROFF 20 18 13 17 — 68
WAURIKA 5 5 9 5 — 24
ROFF – Dayne Bowerman 14, Brady Benedict 12, Talon Rhoten 8, Trayson Miller 7, Coby Simon 7, Wil Joplin 6, Aiden Bagwell 4, Conner Owens 4, Brighton Gregory 2, James Jones 2, Chad Whitis 2.
WAURIKA – Nitka 9, Mora 6, Arellano 4, Fletcher 3, Bryant 2.
3-point goals: Bowerman 4, Miller 1, Simon 1 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Dayne Bowerman tossed in 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brady Benedict added 12 points to help the Class A 20th-ranked Roff Tigers walloped host Waurika, 68-24 Saturday in a Class A District championship game. Roff ripped off a 20-5 first quarter and then went on an 18-5 run in the second in building a 38-10 halftime advantage. The Tigers then outscored Waurika 30-14 in the second half to make it an even larger rout. Talon Rhoten added eight points for Roff while Trayson Miller and Coby Simon chipped in seven apiece and one trey each. Wil Joplin was next with six points.
Team Records: Roff 19-6; Waurika 7-17.
Up Next: Roff vs. Velma at 8 p.m. Thursday at Class A Regional Tournament at Velma.
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Crowder
Championship
Asher 81, Indianola 66
ASHER 19 20 21 21 — 81
INDIANOLA 15 13 16 22 — 66
ASHER – Mike McDonald 20, Trevor Martin 19, Patch Hamilton 17, Chase Eckart 12, Jake Dobbs 7, Juston Melton 6.
INDIANOLA – Colby Horton 23, Jayter Fink 21, Justin Diugan 14, Jakeb Parker 6, Chance Lott 2.
3-point goals: McDonald 4, Eckart 2, Dobbs 1 (A); Horton 7, Fink 3.
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald knocked down four 3-point shots and ended up with 20 points and Trevor Martin added 19 Saturday as the Asher Indians won a Class A district championship with an 81-66 decision over Indianola. Joining McDonald and Martin in double figures for Asher were Patch Hamilton with 17 points and Chase Eckart had 12, including a pair of treys. Colby Horton led Indianola with 23 points, including seven 3-point baskets, and Jayter Fink finished with 21 points, including three treys. Asher had a 19-15 lead after one quarter and went on a 20-13 run in the second while building a 39-28 halftime lead. A 21-16 third quarter increased the Indian advantage to 60-44 going into the fourth.
Team Records: Asher 17-9; Indianola 18-9.
Up Next: Asher vs. No. 4 Kiowa, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class A Regional Tournament at Indianola.
Friday, Feb. 8
At Marietta
Byng 52, Marietta 45
BYNG 18 14 9 11 — 52
MARIETTA 8 17 10 10 — 45
BYNG – Nolan Feazle 19, Theran Smith 10, Cale Eaton 8, Parker Presley 6, Tyler Walker 6, Seth Brecheen 3.
MARIETTA – Coleton Taylor 23, Trace Stewart 12, Zane Nutter 6, Caleb McGehee 4.
3-point goals: Feazle 5, Eaton 2 (B); Taylor 3, Stewart 2 (M).
Fouled Out: Taylor.
NOTEWORTHY: Nolan Feazle knocked down five 3-point shots and ended up with 19 total points as the Class 4A 18th-ranked Byng Pirates rolled to a 52-45 victory over Class 3A 13th-ranked Marietta on Friday night. Theran Smith tossed in 10 points for the winners. Cale Eaton followed with eight points, including a pair of treys. Parker Presley and Tyler Walker chipped in six points each for Byng. The Pirates opened the game with an 18-8 first quarter and settled for a 32-25 halftime lead. Each team tallied 20 second-half points. Coleton Taylor scored 23 points and sank three 3-point shots to pace Marietta.
Team Record: Byng 18-6; Marietta 16-5.
At Allen
Vanoss 52, Allen 37
VANOSS 16 6 15 15 — 52
ALLEN 10 6 10 11 — 37
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 16, Sando Hill 13, Tucker Bucher 9, Riley Cooper 8, Colton Bird 4, Ryan Faust 2.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 15, Hunter Simpson 12, Tadyn Walker 6, Aaron Dockery 2, Nathan Hammonds 1, Chris Holcomb 1.
3-point goals: Paulin 4, Bucher 3 (V); Milne 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin tallied 16 points, including four 3-point baskets, to help the Class 2A second-ranked Vanoss Wolves defeat Pontotoc Conference rival and No. 15 Allen on the road Friday night. Sando Hill followed with 13 points and all of them came in the fourth quarter. Hill was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line and Vanoss ended up 13-of-15 overall. Tucker Bucher connected for three treys in finishing with nine points for the Wolves and Riley Cooper contributed eight points. Vanoss led 16-10 after one quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 37-26 through three quarters. The Wolves then closed the game with a 15-11 fourth period. Chad Milne topped Allen with 15 points, including one trey, and Hunter Simpson finished with 12 points. Tadyn Walker was next with six points for the hosts. Vanoss has now won five straight Pontotoc Conference championship without a loss.
Team Records: Vanoss 21-4. Allen 18-5.
At Konawa
Prague 68, Konawa 56
PRAGUE 18 10 10 30 — 68
KONAWA 13 15 16 12 — 56
PRAGUE – Isaac Bloomer 19, Brandon Jones 17, Brayden McGinnis 13, Trip Davis 6, Brady Thorpe 4, Dalton Cooper 4, Eli Smith 3, Colby Smith 1, Isaiah Bias 1.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilpatrick 21, Caleb Nail 11, Silas Isaacs 10, Malachi Tebe 6, Christopher Matchie 4, Seth Tanyan 4.
3-point goals: Bloomer 1, McGinnis 1, E. Smith 1 (P); Tebe 2, Nail 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: A 30-12 fourth quarter by Prague lifted the Class 3A No. 19 Red Devils to a 68-56 come-from-behind win over the Konawa Tigers on Friday night. Konawa had a 44-38 lead entering the fourth before Prague came through with the 30-point explosion. Dyami Kilpatrick poured in a game-high 21 points and recorded three steals to lead the Tigers in a losing effort. Caleb Nail followed with 11 points, including one trey, to go with eight rebounds and six assists. Silas Isaacs followed with 10 points for Konawa. Malachi Tebe popped in a pair of treys on his way to six points. Seth Tanyan dished out five assists to go with his four points.
Team Record: Konawa 12-10; Prague 16-6.
At Latta
Latta 43, Sulphur 41
SULPHUR 9 9 17 6 — 41
LATTA 10 11 16 6 — 43
SULPHUR: Tavius McDonald 6-10, 3-5, 15; Price Daube 3-10, 1-2, 10; TJ Todd 3-6, 1-2, 7; Cole Johnson 2-7, 0-0, 5; Cole Hammond 1-5, 1-2, 4. Totals: 15-40, 6-11, 41.
LATTA: Hyatt Hoppe 4-7, 0-0, 11; Ethan Elliott 4-8, 0-0, 9; Hayden Hoppe 2-5, 4-4, 8; Rylan Schlup 3-5, 1-2, 8; Bryce Ireland 2-4, 1-4, 5; Randis Gray 1-7, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-36, 6-10, 43.
Turnovers: Sulphur 8, Latta 8.
Steals: Sulphur 4, Latta 3 (Gray 3).
Rebounds: Sulphur 29 (Daube 7); Latta 25 (Gray 7, Elliott 6).
3-point goals: Sulphur 5-21 (Daube 3-8, Johnson 1-6, Hammond 1-5); Latta 5-14 (Hyatt Hoppe 3-4, Elliott 1-3, Schlup 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
At Ada
Ada 67, Durant 43
DURANT 7 12 13 11 — 43
ADA 14 13 25 15 — 67
DURANT: Daniel Long 7-11, 1-4, 20; Tyler Hamblin 3-7, 0-0, 7; Dominic Wynn 2-7, 0-0, 5; Bryson Lyday 1-4, 1-2, 4; Zyarius Clark 1-5, 0-0, 2; Balke Burkhalter 1-3, 0-1, 2; Caleb Heavner 0-0, 2-2, 2; Hunter Hayslip 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 15-38, 5-13, 43.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 6-15, 3-3, 18; Cody Smith 5-6, 2-4, 14; Kaden Cooper 4-5, 2-2, 10; Jake Shannon 4-6, 0-0, 9; Trey Havens 3-6, 0-0, 8; Tanner Gilliam 2-4, 1-2, 5; Clay Balthrop 1-4, 0-2, 3. Totals: 25-46, 8-13, 67.
Turnovers: Durant 17, Ada 11.
Steals: Durant 7, Ada 8.
Rebounds: Durant 24 (Long 8); Ada 32 (Robinson 8).
3-point goals: Durant 8-20 (Long 5-7, Hamblin 1-5, Lyday 1-1, Wynn 1-3); Ada 9-16 (Robinson 3-6, Smith 2-3, Havens 2-3, Shannon 1-3, Balthrop 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.