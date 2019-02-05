BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 2
At Konawa
Konawa 53, Tishomingo 40
TISHOMINGO 12 9 9 10 — 40
KONAWA 15 10 13 15 — 53
TISHOMINGO – Kasai Burton 18, Jackson Lawley 13, Brayden Linder 4, Donald Parks 2, Nick Northcutt 2, Nick Wilson 1.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilpatrick 18, Caleb Nail 15, Silas Isaacs 8, Jacob Leslie 5, Christopher Matchie 4, Malachi Tebe 2, Tsegaye Smith 1.
3-point goals: Burton 3, Lawley 3 (T); Nail 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Dyami Kilpatrick tossed in 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds Saturday as the Konawa Tigers upended the Tishomingo Indians, 53-40. Teammate Caleb Nail registered a double-double with 15 points and 15 boards as he nailed his team’s only 3-pointer. Silas Isaacs chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for the winners. Christopher Matchie collected six assists to go with his four points. Konawa, leading 25-21 at halftime, outscored Tishomingo, 28-19, in the second half. Kasai Burton poured in 18 points for the Indians, while Jackson Lawley hit double figures with 13.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Rebounding was big for us after not doing it well last night (Friday in a 64-58 loss to Davis). We came back and got after it on the boards. It was a good win for us without Seth Tanyan and Tommy Shull, who were out with injuries.” — Konawa head coach Gordon Garner.
Team Records: Konawa 11-9; Tishomingo 5-10.
Up Next: Wetumka at Konawa tonight.
At Vanoss Festival
Vanoss 72, Wright City 62
W. CITY 17 9 19 17 — 62
VANOSS 13 25 23 11 — 72
WRIGHT CITY: CJ Briley 11-20, 5-6, 29; Justin Lecrone 4-10, 5-6, 17 Kohl Dickerson 2-5, 0-0, 5; Kaleb Trusty 1-4, 0-0, 3; Blake Lecrone 1-2, 0-0, 3; Bryden Walker 1-7, 1-2, 3; Kaden Crosby 1-6, 0-0, 2. Totals: 22-54, 11-14, 62.
VANOSS: Cade Paulin 10-18, 0-0, 26; Sando Hill 5-9, 7-8, 20; Riley Cooper 3-8, 4-4, 10; Riley Vazquez 3-4, 2-2, 8; Tucker Bucher 2-5, 0-0, 6; Dylan Stone 0-1, 2-5, 2. Totals: 23-45, 15-19, 72.
Turnovers: Wright City 11, Vanoss 16.
Steals: Wright City 7 (Briley 4); Vanoss 8 (Cooper 3).
Rebounds: Wright City 29 (Dickerson 6); Vanoss 32 (Cooper 12, Hill 9).
3-point goals: Wright City 7-17 (Briley 2-5, J. Lecrone 2-4, Dickerson 1-2, Trusty 1-2, B. Lecrone 1-2); Vanoss 11-22 (Paulin 6-11, Hill 3-5, Bucher 2-4).
Fouled out: Trusty (WC).
At Vanoss Festival
Okemah 53, Roff 44
OKEMAH 17 11 11 14 — 53
ROFF 5 10 17 12 — 44
OKEMAH: Wacey Williams 7-11, 5-5, 19; Cade Dean 5-14, 3-5, 18; Kaiden Bear 3-5, 2-3, 9; CD Harjo 2-5, 0-0, 4; Brayden Lee 1-6, 0-0, 3. Totals: 18-43, 10-12, 53.
ROFF: Wil Joplin 5-11, 2-2, 15; Aiden Bagwell 5-9, 4-4, 14; Brady Benedict 3-7, 1-1, 9; Trayson Miller 1-6, 1-2, 3; Dayne Bowerman 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 15-38, 8-11, 44.
Turnovers: Okemah 5, Roff 13.
Steals: Okemah 5, Roff 1.
Rebounds: Okemah 28 (Three with 5); Roff 35 (Bagwell 9).
3-point goals: Okemah 7-19 (Dean 5-11, Bear 1-2, Lee 1-1); Roff 6-15 (Joplin 3-7, Bowerman 1-3, Benedict 2-3).
Fouled out: Miller (R).
Technicals: Brayden Lee (O).
Friday, Feb. 1
At Comanche
Byng 60, Comanche 38
BYNG 18 15 16 11 — 60
COMANCHE 6 6 13 13 — 38
BYNG – Theran Smith 18, Nolan Feazle 15, Tyler Walker 10, Parker Presley 7, Cale Eaton 4, AJ Gustin 2, Collin O’Grady 2, Seth Brecheen 2.
COMANCHE – McClendon 11, Rather 10, Hammond 8, Henderson 5, Francis 2, Newton 2.
3-point goals: Feazle 1 (B); Rather 2, McClendon 1, Henderson 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Theran Smith poured in 18 points and Nolan Feazle added 15 Saturday as the Class 4A 18th-ranked Byng Pirates breezed by 3A 18th-ranked Comanche 60-38. Feazle had his team’s only 3-point basket but it was more than enough as Byng opened the game with an 18-6 first quarter lead. The visitors went on a 15-6 run in the second in padding the advantage at 33-12 at the break. It was 49-25 after three quarters. Tyler Walker followed with 10 points for the winners and Parker Presley was next with seven. The Pirates were 7-of-8 from the free-throw line for the game.
Team Record: Byng is 16-6; Comanche 14-6.
Up Next: Madill at Byng tonight.
At Rock Creek
Rock Creek 65, Tupelo 47
TUPELO 20 7 8 14 -47
ROCK CREEK 8 25 18 14 -65
TUPELO – Seth Foreman 17, Michael Moralez 8, Bentley Bills 7, Fisher Parker 4, Jacob Martinez 4, Harley Davidson 3, James Beach 2, Austin Vick 2.
ROCK CREEK – Darian James 21, Karson Dry 14, Aaron Taylor 9, Sammy Cahill 8, Luke Jestis 5, Dylan Robinson 4, Elijah Factor 2, Cactus Williams 2.
3-point goals: Foreman 1, Moralez 1, Bills 1 (T); Cahill 2, James 1, Jestis 1 (RC).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers raced out to a 20-8 advantage after one quarter, but was outscored 57-27 the rest of the way in dropping a 65-47 decision at Class 2A No. 7 Rock Creek Saturday. Seth Foreman poured in 17 points, including one 3-point basket, to lead Tupelo. Michael Moralez followed with eight points, including one trey, and seven rebounds while Bentley Bills ended up with seven points, including one 3-point bucket, for the Tigers in a losing cause. Teammate Fisher Parker pulled down nine rebounds to go with his four points. Darian James scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Mustangs.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Rock Creek is solid. We had eight turnovers at the half. We came out and had 16 second-half turnovers. That did us in.” — Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Team Records: Tupelo 9-12; Rock Creek 20-3.
Up Next: Kiowa at Tupelo tonight.
At Konawa
Davis 64, Konawa 58
DAVIS 22 11 14 17 -64
KONAWA 16 14 17 11 -58
DAVIS – C. Martin 29, Gregg 16, Isaiah Lewis 8, J. Martin 6, Parker 5.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilpatrick 22, Caleb Nail 17, Seth Tanyan 5, Silas Isaacs 4, Malachi Tebe 3, Jacob Leslie 2, Tsegaye Smith 2, Christopher Matchie 2.
3-point goals: C. Martin 3, Parker 1 (D); Nail 3, Tebe 1 (K).
Fouled Out: Nail, Matchie (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Dyami Kilpatrick and Caleb Nail had big scoring production, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as the Konawa Tigers dropped a 64-58 decision to the visiting Davis Wolves. Kilpatrick poured in 22 points and grabbed six rebounds while Nail finished with 17 points, including three treys, to go with three steals. Seth Tanyan chipped in five points, six boards and six assists in a losing effort. The two teams were deadlocked at 47 through three quarters before Davis outscored Konawa, 17-11, in the fourth.
Team Records: Konawa 10-9; Davis 8-14.
Up Next: Wetumka at Konawa tonight.
At Asher
Roff 55, Asher 37
ROFF 15 15 14 11 — 55
ASHER 14 8 9 6 — 37
ROFF – Wil Joplin 12, Dayne Bowerman 12, Trayson Miller 8, Brady Benedict 8, Aiden Bagwell 7, Cooper Simon 3, Jairus Smith 3, Talon Rhoten 2.
ASHER – Trevor Martin 17, Mike McDonald 9, Patch Hamilton 7, Juston Melton 2, Chase Eckert 2.
3-point goals: Bowerman 4, Benedict 2, Simon 1, Smith 1 (RR); McDonald 1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Dayne Bowerman and Wil Joplin tossed in 12 points as the Class A 20th-ranked Roff Tigers thumped the Asher Indians, 55-37, Friday night. Bowerman drained four 3-point shots on his way to the 12 points. Trayson Miller and Brady Benedict supplied eight points each as Benedict sank two treys. Aiden Bagwell chipped in seven points. Trevor Martin led Asher with a game-high 17 points, Mike McDonald followed with nine, including one 3-point basket, and Patch Hamilton ended up with seven points. Leading 15-14 after one quarter, Roff went on a 15-8 run in the second quarter in building a 30-22 halftime advantage and used a 14-9 run in the third to take a 44-31 advantage into the fourth. The Tigers then closed the game with an 11-6 spurt.
Team Records: Roff 18-6; Asher 15-9.
