Local Boys Basketball Capsules

Tuesday, Jan. 29
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 54, Harrah 39
HARRAH 10 6 13 10 — 39
ADA 18 11 12 13 — 54
HARRAH: Nolan Fox 7-15, 1-2, 18; Jeff Roberson 3-5, 2-2, 9; Mason Slama 3-13, 1-3, 8; Gracen Swan 1-3, 0-0, 2; Matt Gentry 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-43, 4-7, 39.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 13-19, 0-0 30; Trey Havens 3-6, 0-0, 8; Tanner Gilliam 3-7, 0-5, 6; Cody Smith 3-4, 0-0, 6; Jake Shannon 1-2, 0-0, 2; Kaden Cooper 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-40, 0-6, 54.
Turnovers: Harrah 10, Ada 4.
Steals: Harrah 1, Ada 4.
Rebounds: Harrah 27 (Slama 6, Swan 6); Ada 25 (Robinson 6).
3-point goals: Harrah 5-19 (Fox 3-8, Roberson 1-2, Slama 1-6); Ada 6-14 (Robinson 4-8, Havens 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
At Allen
Allen 51, Latta 37
LATTA 3 7 13 14 — 37
ALLEN 14 12 16 9 — 51
LATTA – Randis Gray 18, Tyler Ireland 7, Hayden Hoppe 6, Ryan Schlup 5, Hyatt Hoppe 1.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 21, Hunter Simpson 20, Tadyn Walker 5, Aaron Dockery 3, Kaden Mills 2.
3-point goals: Gray 2, Hayden Hoppe 2, Schlup 1 (L); Milne 1, Walker 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
At Konawa
Konawa 73, Maud 36
MAUD 9 12 4 11 — 36
KONAWA 34 11 14 14 — 78
MAUD – Bunnell 12, McClanaghan 7, Armstrong 5, Bodkin 5, Hopkins 2, Ray 2, Fletcher 2, Rowl 1.
KONAWA – Caleb Nail 21, Dyami Kilpatrick 12, Zach Lumley 10, Silas Isaacs 6, Jacob Leslie 6, Seth Tanyan 4, Christopher Matchie 4, Colton Stinnett 4, Malachi Tebe 3, Tsegaye Smith 2, Tommy Shull 1.
3-point goals: Bunnell 3, Armstrong 1, Bodkin 1 (M); Nail 1, Tebe 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Caleb Nail fired in 21 points, including one 3-point basket, and the Konawa Tigers shredded the Maud Tigers 73-46 Tuesday night. Dyami Kilpatrick followed with 12 points to go with five assists. Zach Lumley chipped in 10 points for the winners. Silas Isaacs and Jacob Leslie each tallied six points. Leslie pulled down four rebounds, and Seth Tanyan registered five steals to go with his four points. Konawa outscored Maud by a whopping 34-9 count in the first quarter alone. A 14-4 third quarter made it 59-25.
Team Records: Konawa 10-8; Maud 7-11.
Up Next: Davis at Konawa Friday; Tishomingo at Konawa Saturday.
At Okemah
Vanoss 59, Okemah 51
VANOSS 5 19 15 20 — 59
OKEMAH 10 13 15 13 — 51
VANOSS – Sando Hill 35, Cade Paulin 14, Riley Cooper 6, Tucker Bucher 2, Riley Vasquez 2.
OKEMAH – C.D. Harjo 19, Jameson Ross 8, Kurtis Wilson 8, Brayden Lee 6, Kaiden Bear 5, Cade Dean 3, Wacey Williams 2.
3-point goals: Hill 4, Paulin 2 (V); Bear 1, Dean 1 (O).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Sando Hill fired in a season-high 35 points, including four 3-point baskets, and the Class 2A second-ranked Vanoss Wolves downed the host and 13th-ranked Okemah Panthers, 59-51, on Tuesday night. Cade Paulin also connected on a pair of 3-point shots in adding 14 points to the Vanoss attack. Riley Cooper chipped in six points for the winners. C.D. Harjo paced Okemah with 19 points. The Wolves drained 11-of-15 free shots, while the Panthers were 9-of-12. Leading just 39-38 through three quarters, Vanoss closed the game with a 20-13 fourth-period run.
Team Records: Vanoss 20-3; Okemah 13-16.
Up next: Wright City vs. Vanoss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vanoss Festival.
At Roff
Roff 76, Stuart 40
STUART 12 3 13 12 — 40
ROFF 8 18 22 28 — 76
STUART – Conner Claxton 20, Sammy Luker 6, Zach Clark 5, Jake McRay 3, Jaxen Tobey 2, Caden Hall 2, Travis Grinnell 2.
ROFF – Trayson Miller 25, Brady Benedict 15, Dayne Bowerman 9, Chad Whitis 7, Wil Joplin 5, Aiden Bagwell 4, Kagan Huneycutt 3, Jairus Smith 3, Cooper Simon 2, Conner Owens 2, James Jones 1.
3-point goals: Claxton 4, Luker 2, Clark 1, McRay 1 (S); Bowerman 3, Benedict 2, Huneycutt 1, Smith 1 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Trayson Miller poured in 25 points, and the Class A 20th-ranked Roff Tigers slammed Stuart 76-40 Tuesday night. Brady Benedict, who knocked down two treys, finished with 15 points for the winners, while teammate Dayne Bowerman drained three 3-point shots on the way to nine points. Chad Whitis followed with seven points. Roff trailed 12-8 after one quarter but went on an 18-3 run to build a 26-15 halftime lead and take control. The Tigers then doubled up Stuart by going on a 50-25 run through the second half. Connor Claxton scored a team-leading 20 points for the Hornets, including four 3-point baskets.
Team Record: Roff 17-6; Stuart 13-10.
Up next: Roff at Asher Friday.
At Asher
Asher 60, Macomb 29
MACOMB 4 6 7 12 — 29
ASHER 12 15 19 14 — 60
MACOMB – Denney 6, Harrison 6, Whittle 3, Cheshire 3, McNutt 2, Johnson 2, Miller 2, Barry 2, Horn 1.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 21, Mike McDonald 10, Bryson Martin 8, Tray Odell 8, Trevor Martin 6, Juston Melton 3, Jake Dobbs 2, Chase Eckart 2.
3-point goals: Harrison 1, Whittle 1, Cheshire 1 (M); McDonald 2, Martin 2 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton poured in 21 points Tuesday night as the Asher Indians crushed the Macomb Hornets, 60-29. Mike McDonald added 10 points to the Asher attack, while Bryson Martin and Tray Odell followed with eight each. McDonald and Martin each knocked down two treys. The Indians jumped out to a 12-4 advantage after one quarter, led 27-10 at halftime and had a 46-17 lead through three periods.
Record: Asher 15-8.
Up Next: Asher hosts Roff Friday.
At Dickson
Byng 84, Dickson 40
BYNG 21 20 22 21 — 84
DICKSON 9 10 14 7 — 40
BYNG – Theran Smith 22, Collin O’Grady 13, Cale Eaton 12, Nolan Feazle 9, AJ Gustin 8, Parker Presley 7, Bobby Jackson 6, Trae Lowe 3, Austin Doepke 2, Tyler Walker 2, Easton Ray 1.
DICKSON – Cory Leu 11, Mason Apala 6, Bransen Kent 5, Charvis Wright 5, Hunter Palesano 4, Hunter Webb 3, Josh Palesano 2, Keshon Johnson 2, Cason Dollar 1, Mark Maker 1.
3-point goals: O’Grady 3, Eaton 2, Feazle 1, Presley 1, Lowe 1 (B); Apala 2, Leu 1, Kent 1, Wright 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Class 4A 18th-ranked Byng Pirates jumped out to a 21-9 lead through one quarter and cruised to an 84-40 rout of host Dickson Tuesday night. Byng doubled up Dickson in the second quarter by a 20-10 count in creating a 41-19 halftime cushion to take control. Theran Smith paced the Pirates with a game-high 22 points. Collin O’Grady popped in three treys and finished with 13 points, and Cale Eaton connected on two long-range shots in tallying 12 points. Nolan Feazle followed with nine points, including one trey, and AJ Gustin tallied eight points for the winners. Cory Leu led Dickson with 11 points.
Team Record: Byng 15-6; Dickson 5-10.
Up Next: Byng at Comanche Friday.
