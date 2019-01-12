Local Boys Basketball Capsules

BOYS
Thursday, Jan. 10
At Byng Winter Classic
Boys First Round
Byng 74, Duncan 60
DUNCAN 14 21 12 13 — 60
BYNG 16 12 24 22 — 74
DUNCAN – Sam Peterson 22, Kevin Wilson 15, Jervon Dangerfield 6, Blayden Foster 5, Desmond Pettit 3, Roderick Standokes 3, Jimmy Bivings 3, Cailup Spann 3.
BYNG – Cale Eaton 24, Nolan Feazle 19, Tyler Walker 17, Theran Smith 9, Collin O’Grady 5.
3-point goals: Peterson 4, Foster 1, Standokes 1 (D); Feazle 4, Eaton 2 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Cale Eaton poured in 24 points and Nolan Feazle had 19 as the Class 4A 10th-ranked Byng Pirates overcame a 35-28 halftime deficit to defeat 5A 19th-ranked Duncan 74-60 in the first round of the Byng Winter Classic Thursday night. Eaton nailed two treys in the contest, scored 14 of his points in the second half and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line for the game. Feazle connected on four 3-point shots and was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Byng was 18-of-21 from the line for the game. Tyler Walker followed with 17 points, with 10 coming in the second half, and was 3-of-4 on free throws. Theran Smith chipped in nine points. The Pirates outscored Duncan 24-12 in the third quarter and 22-13 in the fourth to pull away. Sam Peterson paced Duncan with 22 points, as he converted four treys. Teammate Kevin Wilson followed with 15 points.
Team Record: Byng 11-2; Duncan 6-8.
At Tushka Tournament
Boys First Round
Antlers 63, Stonewall 50
STONEWALL 4 14 10 22 — 50
ANTLERS 12 17 16 18 — 63
STONEWALL – Jarrett Ellis 18, Calyton Findley 13, Jared Vaughn 8, Spencer Gatewood 6, Dakota Johnson 5.
ANTLERS – Cason Gee 24, Talce Rosenthal 12, Andrew Arnold 10, Kaleb Sheaffer 8, Isaac Sorrels 4, Conner Gammons 3, Chandler Beck 2.
3-point goals: Arnolds 2, Gee 1, Hammons 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Longhorns fell into a 12-4 first-quarter hole and dropped a 63-50 decision Thursday to Antlers in the opening round of the Tushka Tournament. Three players reached double figures for Antlers, led by Cason Gee with 24 points. Talce Rosenthal followed with 12 points, and Andrew Arnold ended up with 10. Jarrett Ellis led Stonewall with 18 points, and Clayton Findley was next with 13. Jared Vaughn chipped in eight in a losing effort. Antlers led 29-18 at halftime and 45-28 through three periods.
Team Record: Stonewall 4-9; Antlers 5-7.
At Moss Tournament
Boys First Round
Allen 77, Moss 20
ALLEN 29 32 12 4 — 77
MOSS 6 6 5 3 — 20
ALLEN – Hunter Simpson 16, Chad Milne 14, Chris Holcomb 12, Nathan Hammonds 11, Tadyn Walker 7, Jaren Porter 5, Rylan Black 4, Aron Dockery 3, Kaden Mills 3, Gerison Johnson 2.
MOSS – T. Brown 6, T. Ross 5, D. Larney 4, J. Hill 2, K. Robinson 2, L. Moreno 1.
3-point goals: Hammonds 3, Milne 1, Walker 1, Porter 1, Dockery 1, Mills 1 (A); Ross 1 (M).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Four players reached double figures for Allen on Thursday as the Class 2A 13th-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 77-20 smashing of host Moss in the Moss Invitational. Hunter Simpson led the way with 16 points, Chad Milne followed with 14, Chris Holcomb added 12 and Nathan Hammonds ended up with 11. Hammonds drained three 3-point shots, and Milne was a near-perfect 7-of-8 from the foul line. Allen blitzed Moss with a 29-6 first quarter and then went on a 32-6 scoring rampage in the second in building a 61-12 halftime advantage. The Mustangs then doubled up the hosts in the second half, 16-8.
Team Record: Allen 10-1; Moss 1-15.
Black Diamond Tournament
At Rush Springs
First Round
Roff 74, Waurika 33
ROFF 11 26 25 12 — 74
WAURIKA 6 12 5 10 — 33
ROFF – Dayne Bowerman 20, Wil Joplin 19, Trayson Miller 11, Brady Benedict 5, Aiden Bagwell 5, Conner Owens 4, Coby Simon 3, Mason Wilson 3, Grighton Gregory 2, Kagan Huneycutt 2.
WAURIKA – Nitka 9, K. Garcia 5, E. Garcia 4, Fletcher 3, Mora 2, D. Brown 2, Z. Brown 2. Bryant 2, Dyer 2, Arrellano 2.
3-point goals: Bowerman 6, Joplin 1, Simon 1, Wilson 1 (R); K. Garcia 1 (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Dayne Bowerman sank six 3-point shots and totaled 20 points, and Wil Joplin contributed 19 points as the Roff Tigers (No. 20 in Class A) routed Waurika 74-33 Thursday in the opening round of the Rush Springs Black Diamond Tournament. Trayson Miller chipped in 11 points for Roff, which had an 11-6 lead after a quarter and went on a 26-12 run in the second in creating a 37-18 halftime advantage and taking control. The Tigers then blitzed Waurika with a 25-5 third quarter.
Team Record: Roff 10-5.
At Konawa Tournament
First Round
Vanoss 78, Holdenville 47
HOLDENVILLE 9 13 14 11 — 47
VANOSS 26 29 16 7 — 78
HOLDENVILLE – Matt Cox 16, Kameron Daniel 13, Tarian Buck 4, Tyson Buck 4, Gaven Murray 4, Trace Gibbs 4, Hunter Davis 2.
VANOSS – Tucker Bucher 19, Sando Hill 17, Cade Paulin 13, R.D. Dennis 10, Riley Cooper 9, Colton Bird 5, Jacob Jones 2, Logan Morris 2, Riley Vasquez 1.
3-point goals: Cox 3, Daniel 1 (H); Bucher 3, Dennis 2, Hill 1, Paulin 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Tucker Bucher poured in 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first half Thursday night as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Wolves coasted to a 78-47 rout of the Holdenville Wolverines Thursday in the first round of the Konawa Tournament. Bucher knocked down five 3-point shots in the contest. Sando Hill added 17 points, including one trey, for Vanoss as he tallied 13 of those in the opening two quarters. Cade Paulin followed with 13 points, including one 3-point bucket, and R.D. Dennis chipped in 10 points, including a pair of treys. Riley Cooper was next with nine points. Matt Cox paced Holdenville with 16 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Kameron Daniel ended up with 13 points, including one trey. The Wolves opened the game with a 26-9 first quarter and then went on a 29-13 run in the second in cruising to a 55-22 halftime cushion.
Team Record: Vanoss 13-1.
At Alex Tournament
First Round
Stratford 53, Ninnekah 39
STRATFORD 13 17 7 16 — 53
NINNEKAH 8 11 9 11 — 39
STRATFORD: Russell Caton 13, Blake Patron 11, Caleb Miller 10, Luke Miller 7, Brisyn Markovioh 7, Trevan Willingham 3, Payton Wood 2.
NINNEKAH: Curtis 11, McMillan 10, Merris 5, Berry 5, Mann 3, Worbes 3, Craddock 2.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Markovich 1, Willingham 1 (S); Morris 1, Worbes 1, Mann 1 (N).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Stratford Bulldogs saw three players reach double figures in a 53-39 win over Ninnekah in the first round of the Alex Tournament Thursday evening. Stratford led 13-8 after the first quarter before using a 17-11 run in the second to build a 30-19 halftime edge. The Bulldogs went on to outscore the Owls 23-20 over the final two frames. Russell Caton led the SHS offense with 13 points, while Blake Patrom followed with 11. Caleb Miller added 10 points for the Bulldogs. Luke Miller and Brisyn Markovioh scored seven points each for Stratford.
Team Record: Stratford Stratford 8-4; Ninnekah 5-6.
Up Next: Stratford met Class B No. 3 Calumet in the semifinals Friday night.
2019 New Years Classic
At Kingston
First Round
Rock Creek 68, Latta 37
LATTA 7 10 11 9 — 37
ROCK 15 20 21 12 — 68
LATTA: Hayden Hoppe 2-7, 3-3, 8; Bryce Ireland 2-3, 3-3, 7; Randis Gray 1-5, 2-2, 6; Ethan Elliott 1-5, 2-2, 5; Lane Garrett 2-4 0-0, 4; Ryan Schlup 1-3, 0-0, 3; Harmon Notter 1-4, 0-1, 2; Justin Kiker 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-46, 8-9, 37.
ROCK CREEK: Darian James 7-11, 0-1, 15; Karson Dry 5-9, 0-0, 11; Elijah Factor 4-10, 0-0, 10; Sammy Cahill 4-5, 0-0, 9; Aaron Taylor 2-2, 2-4, 6; Dylan Robinson 3-3, 0-0, 6; Cactus Williams 2-3, 0-0, 6; Luke Jestis 2-5,0-0. 5. Totals: 29-49, 2-5, 68.
Turnovers: Latta 21, Rock Creek 12.
Steals: Latta 3, Rock Creek 13 (Factor 4, Taylor 4).
Rebounds: Latta 24 (Gray 5); Rock Creek 31 (Factor 6).
3-point goals: Latta 3-13 (Elliott 1-2, Schlup 1-3, Hayden Hoppe 1-2); Rock Creek 8-19 (Williams 2-2, Factor 2-8, James 1-2, Dray 1-2, Jestis 1-2, Chaill 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
