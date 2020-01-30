Tuesday, Jan. 28
BOYS
At Wynnewood
Vanoss 78, Wynnewood 53
VANOSS 15 16 27 20 — 78
WYNNEWOOD 5 15 20 13 — 53
VANOSS – Carter Perry 24, Cade Paulin 21, Colton Bird 10, Erik Hatton 6, Tucker Belcher 6, R.D. Dennis 4, Wood 3, Braydon Cannon 2, Riley Vasquez 2.
WYNNEWOOD – Love 24, Ray 12, Patteron 10, Williams 6, Gibson 1.
3-point goals: Perry 4, Belcher 2, Paulin 1, Wood 1 (V); Love 2 (W).
Fouled Out: Cannon (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Carter Perry fired in 24 points and Cade Paulin poured in 21 Tuesday night as the Class 2A eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves whipped Wynnewood, 78-53. Perry drained four 3-point shots and Paulin connected for one for Vanoss which registered a 15-5 first-quarter spurt to take control of the game. Colton Bird followed with 10 points for the winners. Tucker Belcher and Erik Hatton chipped in six points each as Belcher nailed a pair of treys.
Team Records: Vanoss 17-3; Wynnewood 7-12.
Up Next: Class A No. 7 Kiowa at Vanoss Friday.
At Community Christian
Stratford 64, Community Christian 49
STRATFORD 15 7 15 12 — 49
CCS 19 15 8 22 — 64
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 13, Caleb Miller 11, Brisyn Markovich 11, Laken Dempsey 7, Russell Caton 5, Trevan Willingham 2.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN – Jack Cole 22, Josiah Fuller 12, Josh Martin 12, Cade Bond 8, Brayden Thrailkill 3, Jackson Bush 3, Bai Jobe 2, Colby Dysinger 2.
3-point goals: Wood 2, Miller 1, Dempsey 1, Markovich 1 (S); Cole 6, Bush 1, Bond 1, Fuller 1 (CCS).
Fouled out: Caton (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Three Stratford players reached double figures, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night as the Bulldogs dropped a 64-49 decision to Class 3A ninth-ranked Community Christian School. Payton Wood led the way for Stratford with 13 points, while Caleb Miller and Brisyn Markovich chipped in 11 apiece. Miller corralled six rebounds, while Markovich totaled four to go with two steals. Laken Dempsey tacked on seven points to the Bulldog effort. Community Christian hit nine 3-point shots to Stratford’s five. CCS led 34-22 at halftime but saw the lead trimmed to 42-37 by the end of the third quarter before closing the game with a 22-12 run in the fourth. Jack Cole paced the Royals with 22 points, while Josiah Fuller and Josh Martin added 12 points each.
Team records: Stratford 7-8. CCS 15-3.
Up next: Stratford at Maud Friday.
At Macomb
Asher 74, Macomb 25
ASHER 19 21 25 9 — 74
MACOMB 7 3 5 10 — 25
ASHER – Mike McDonald 28, Trevor Martin 15, Patch Hamilton 8, Jake Dobbs 7, Tray Odell 5, Juston Melton 4, Tahlan Hamilton 3, Garrett Leba 2, Trace King 2.
MACOMB – (Individual scoring not available).
3-point goals: McDonald 5, P. Hamilton 1, Dobbs 1, T. Hamilton 1, Odell 1, Martin 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald knocked down five 3-point shots and finished with a game-leading 28 points Tuesday night as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians hammered the Macomb Hornets, 74-25. Trevor Martin added 15 points to the Asher attack while teammate Patch Hamilton tallied eight points, including one trey, and pulled down 12 rebounds. Jake Dobbs also supplied seven points for the Indians. Asher totaled 10 3-point baskets in the contest. The Indians were 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Asher opened with a 19-7 first quarter and then went on a 21-3 run in the second while building a 40-10 halftime advantage. The lead swelled to 65-15 through three quarters after a 25-5 spurt in the period by the Indians.
Team record: Asher 15-7.
Up next: Asher at Roff Friday.
At Seminole
Byng 43, Seminole 30
BYNG 8 10 16 9 — 43
SEMINOLE 2 10 11 7 — 30
BYNG – Parker Presley 17, Cale Eaton 13, Seth Brecheen 6, Collin O’Grady 5, Trae Lowe 2.
SEMINOLE – Cepado Wilkins 16, Miguel Conley 5, Seth Moppin 3, DJ Citizen 2, Bryce Marshall 2, Adam O’Daniel 2.
3-point goals: Presley 1, Eaton 1, O’Grady 1 (B); Wilkins 2, Conley 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Parker Presley poured in 17 points and Cale Eaton had 13 Tuesday night as the Byng Pirates upended the host Seminole Chieftains 43-30. Presley and Eaton each drained one 3-point shot. Seth Brecheen added six points and Collin O’Grady chipped in five, including one trey, to the Byng attack. Cepado Wilkins paced Seminole with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. The Pirates led 8-2 after one quarter and owned an 18-12 advantage at halftime. A 16-11 third quarter padded the Byng lead at 34-23.
Team records: Byng 12-6. Seminole 8-8.
Up next: Sulphur at Byng Friday.
At Bennington
Tupelo 52, Bennington 26
TUPELO 20 5 12 15 — 52
BENNINGTON 8 5 1 12 — 26
TUPELO – Cody Airington 14, Michael Moralez 12, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 10, James Beach 6, Tye Gould 4, Bentley Bills 4, Harley Davidson 2.
BENNINGTON – individual scoring not available.
3-point goals: Martinez-Chamberlain 2, Bills 1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Three Tupelo players reached double figures as the Tigers raced out to a 20-8 advantage through one quarter and coasted to a 52-26 rout of host Bennington Tuesday night. Cody Airington led the way with 14 points. Michael Moralez followed with 12 and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain contributed 10 points, including two of Tupelo’s three 3-point baskets. James Beach tacked on six points for the winners. The Tigers led 25-13 at halftime and went on a 12-1 run through the third in building up a 37-14 cushion.
Team record: Tupelo 10-10; Bennington 10-11.
Up next: Tupelo at Allen Friday.
At McAlester
Ada 63, McAlester 43
ADA 13 19 14 17 — 63
MCALESTER 8 14 12 9 — 43
ADA: Jake Shannon 23, Kaden Cooper 18, Trey Havens 7, Andrew Hughes 4, Wyatt Brown 4, Braxston Keller 4, Austin Eastwood 1.
MCALESTER: Adante Holiman 28, Lewis Woodmore 7, Preston Fisk 2, Ethan Hearod 2, Braxton Balch 2, Morgan Richards 2.
3-point goals: Shannon 1, Havens 1 (A); Holimon 2 (M).
Fouled out: None.
At Latta
Allen 51, Latta 46
ALLEN 17 11 10 13 — 51
LATTA 15 6 4 21 — 46
ALLEN: Chad Milne 7-17, 2-4, 19; Rylan Black 6-9, 2-2, 14; Nathan Hammonds 2-6, 5-6, 11; Chris Holcomb 2-8, 0-2, 5; Jaren Porter 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-44, 9-15, 51.
LATTA: Bryce Ireland 5-11, 0-0, 13; Rylan Schlup 3-10, 4-4, 13; Lane Garrett 4-13, 1-2, 11; Hyatt Hoppe 2-6, 0-1, 5; Cooper Hamilton 1-1, -0, 2; Caleb Parnacher 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-51, 5-7, 46.
Turnovers: Allen 11, Latta 9.
Steals: Allen 4, Latta 6 (Garrett 2).
Rebounds: Allen 38 (Milne 13); Latta 31 (Schlup 7).
3-point goals: Allen 6-19 (Milne 3-8, Hammonds 2-4, Holcomb 1-4); Latta 9-34 (Schlup 3-9, Garrett 2-6, Ireland 3-8, Hoppe 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
