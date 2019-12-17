Local Boys Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BOYS
Saturday, Dec. 14
Asher 66, Strother 37
STROTHER 9 6 8 14 — 37
ASHER 8 20 16 22 — 66
STROTHER – Dayton Little 9, Brendan Stone 6, Hunter Clayton 6, Ethan Longest 4, Clifford Mitchell 4, Zach Shelton 4, Trenton Wolfe 2, Noah Smith 2.
ASHER – Mike McDonald 30, Bryson Martin 9, Patch Hamilton 8, Trevor Martin 6, Trace King 4, Joseph Kirkwood 3, Jake Dobbs 2, Tahlan Hamilton 2, Tray Odell 2.
3-point goals: Stone 2, Clayton 2, Little 1 (S); McDonald 6, B. Martin 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald nailed six 3-point baskets and ended up with a game-leading 30 points as the Asher Indians hammered Strother, 66-37, Saturday night during Asher Homecoming festivities. Bryson Martin followed with nine points, including two treys, and Patch Hamilton chipped in eight points. Dayton Little led Strother with nine points. Trailing 9-8 after one quarter, the Indians went on a 20-6 second-quarter run to take a 28-15 lead into halftime. Asher then doubled up the Yellowjackets with a 16-8 third quarter to stay in control.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Strother played a diamond-and-one defense, face-guarding Patch all over the court. We had several guys step up and really play well ... things really opened up for Mike McDonald. He and Bryson hit some very big 3s. Trevor Martin was drawing a lot of attention in the paint. It was a very good team win,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team records: Asher 9-2. Strother 3-2.
Up next: Asher at Paoli tonight.
Bethel First United Bank Classic
Championship Game
Byng 67, Tecumseh 58
BYNG 15 19 11 22 — 67
TECUMSEH 14 10 19 15 — 58
BYNG – Cale Eaton 22, Seth Brecheen 20, Trae Lowe 9, Collin O’Grady 9, Parker Presley 6, Austin Doepke 1.
TECUMSEH – Jacob Green 22, Kainan Ryan 10, Emet Longhorn 9, Marcus Fuell 6, Sebastian Baker 6, Payden Clutter 4, KD Jackson 1.
3-point goals: Eaton 3, Lowe 1, Presley 1, O’Grady 1 (B); Green 2, Longhorn 2, Ryan 1 (T).
Fouled out: Baker (T).
Sixth annual Big Mac Classic
At Savanna
Championship
Vanoss 45, Caddo 43
VANOSS 11 4 20 10 — 45
CADDO 15 7 11 10 — 43
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 31, Tucker Bucher 8, R.D. Dennis 2, Brayden Cannon 2, Erik Hatton 2.
CADDO – Jacob Jenkins 14, Kolton Neptune 13, K.W. Adair 9, Gary Haslip 3, Haven Nesbitt 3, Chandler Lackey 1.
3-point goals: Paulin 3, Bucher 2 (V); Jenkins 4, Adair 1, Haslip 1 (C).
Fouled out: None.
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
3rd Place
Community Christian 64, Stratford 35
STRATFORD 5 5 13 12 — 35
CCS 15 18 8 23 — 64
STRATFORD: Trevan Willingham 10, Caleb Miller 9, Payton Wood 7, Gus Smith 3, Jordan Smith 3, Laken Dempsey 2, Brisyn Markovich 1.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Cade Bond 19, Jack Cole 13, Liam Canty 10, Josh Martin 7, Brayden Thrailkill 7, Logan Garrett 5, Chase Cummins 3.
3-point goals: Wood 1, Willingham 1, Miller 1, Smith 1 (S); Bond 4, Thrailkill 2, Cole 1, Garrett 1 (CCS).
Fouled out: Brisyn Markovich, Payton Wood, Russell Caton (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Community Christian School raced to leads of 15-5 and 33-10 and never looked back in a 64-35 win over host Stratford in Saturday’s championship game of the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Cade Bond sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Royals. Jack Cole scored 13 points for CCS, while Liam Canty hit double figures with 10. Trevan Willinghan led the SHS effort with 10 points, and Caleb Miller followed with nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Team record: Stratford 3-3; Community Christian 4-1.
Up next: Stratford at Allen tonight.
Friday Dec. 13
Bethel First United Bank Classic
Semifinals
Byng 42, Bethel 38
BYNG 12 10 7 13 — 42
BETHEL 12 7 5 14 — 38
BYNG – Cale Eaton 17, Parker Presley 8, Seth Brecheen 6, Collin O’Grady 6, Trae Lowe 3, Austin Doepke 2.
BETHEL – Gage Porter 14, John Gordon 7, Devin Acklin 6, Jesse Tucker 5, Drae Wood 3, Jaylon Gordon 2, DJ Whitten 1.
3-point goals: Presley 2, Lowe 1 (Byng); Porter 3, Wood 1 (Bethel).
Fouled out: None.
At Roff
Roff 65, Mill Creek 15
MILL CREEK 1 2 0 12 — 15
ROFF 18 23 13 11 — 65
MILL CREEK – Ethan West 7, Jackson Newton 5, Steve Roman 2, Deldon Arles 1.
ROFF – Trayson Miller 23, Brighton Gregory 12, Nate Sheppard 5, Coby Simon 5, Wil Joplin 4, Brady Benedict 4, Tallen Bagwell 4, Aiden Bagwell 2, Jairus Smith 2, Talon Rhoten 2, Drew Sheppard 2.
3-point goals: West 1, Newton 1 (MC); Miller 2, Gregory 2, N. Sheppard 1, Simon 1 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Trayson Miller fired in 23 points while draining two 3-point shots as the Roff Tigers (No. 9 in Class A) crushed Mill Creek 65-15 Friday. Teammate Brighton Gregory also nailed two treys on the way to 12 points. Roff opened up an 18-1 cushion through one quarter and went on a 23-2 run through the second in building a 41-3 halftime advantage. Ethan West led Mill Creek with seven points, and he hit one 3-point shot.
Team records: Roff 9-2; Mill Creek 3-8.
Up next: Roff at Vanoss tonight.
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
Stratford 55, Wayne 32
STRATFORD 15 10 18 12 — 55
WAYNE 6 13 4 9 — 32
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 14, Caleb Miller 13, Brisyn Markovich 8, Trevan Willingham 6, Laken Dempsey 4, Russell Caton 4, Gus Smith 4, Dylan Carter 2.
WAYNE – Lewelling 17, Mullins 6, Madden 3, Perez 2, Pencer 2, Welch 1, Lee 1.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Markovich 1 (S); Mullins 2, Madden 1 (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Wood tossed in 14 points and Caleb Miller added 13 Friday night as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs whipped Wayne 55-32 in the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Miller, who connected on one 3-point shot, also grabbed six rebounds and registered three steals. Wood ended up with five boards. Brisyn Markovich totaled eight points, including one trey, to go with five rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Trevan Willingham chipped in six points to go with five boards. Laken Dempsey finished with four points and six rebounds, and Russell Caton handed out four assists to go with four points.
At Asher
Asher 68, Allen 40
ALLEN 15 8 13 4 — 40
ASHER 20 14 20 14 — 68
ALLEN – Chad Milner 24, Gerison Johnson 5, Javen Porter 4, Nathan Hammonds 3, Airyn Knighten 3, Rylan Black 1.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 21, Mike McDonald 15, Trevor Martin 8, Bryson Martin 5, Jake Dobbs 5, Juston Melton 5, Tray Odell 4, Cameron Grissom 4, Trace King 1.
3-point field goals: Milne 3, Johnson 1 (Allen); B. Martin 1, Dobbs 1, McDonald 1, Grissom 1 (Asher).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton poured in 21 points and pulled down 17 rebounds Friday night as the Class A 13th-ranked Asher Indians thumped the Allen Mustangs, 68-40. Mike McDonald tossed in 15 points and hit one 3-point shot. Trevor Martin followed with eight points. Chad Milne scored a game-high 24 points and nailed three treys for Allen. Asher led 20-15 through one quarter and had a 34-23 halftime advantage. It was 54-36 after three periods.
At Sasakwa
Tupelo 60, Sasakwa 49
TUPELO 8 18 15 19 — 60
SASAKWA 18 12 2 17 — 49
TUPELO – Bentley Bills 15, Cody Airington 14, Michael Moralez 12, James Beach 9, Harley Davidson 3, Tye Gould 3, Ty Bourland 2, Ethan Norfleet 2.
SASAKWA – Jones 12, Ingram 12, Johnson 6, Romph 6, Sanders 5, Kionute 5, Leeka 3.
3-point goals: Bills 1, Airington 1, Moralez 1, Davidson 1, Gould 1 (T); Jones 1, Ingram 1, Leeka 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Bentley Bills tallied 15 points, Cody Airington tossed in 14 and Michael Moralez had 12 Friday as the Tupelo Tigers earned a 60-49 win over Sasakwa. That trio each nailed one 3-point shot, and Bills also grabbed seven rebounds. James Beach was Tupelo’s high rebounder with eight to go with nine points. The Tigers overcame an 18-8 deficit after one quarter and trailed 30-26 at halftime. However, a 15-2 third-quarter blitz enabled Tupelo to take control.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Sasakwa is a talented club, so it was a really good road win in a tough environment. I truly believe our best basketball is ahead of us,” — Tupelo coach Clay Weller.
Team record: Tupelo 5-7.
Up next: Tupelo at Earlsboro Jan. 7.
