Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS
At Vanoss
Roff 49, Vanoss 46
ROFF 12 11 16 10 — 49
VANOSS 10 11 13 12 — 46
ROFF – Trayson Miller 16, Brady Benedict 9, Aiden Bagwell 8, Talon Rhoten 6, Coby Simon 4, Wil Joplin 3, Tallen Bagwell 3.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 25, R.D. Dennis 9, Tucker Bucher 5, Braydon Cannon 2, Erik Hatton 2, Carter Perry 2, Colten Bird 1.
3-point goals: Benedict 3, Joplin 1 (RR); Paulin 6, Dennis 1, Bucher 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Trayson Miller tallied 16 points, and Brady Benedict drained three treys Tuesday night as the Class A ninth-ranked Roff handed the 2A fifth-ranked Vanoss Wolves their first loss, 49-46. Aiden Bagwell chipped in eight points, and Talon Rhoten tacked on six for the winners. Cade Paulin fired in a game-high 25 points, including six long-range buckets, to lead Vanoss in a losing effort. R.D. Dennis was next in the Vanoss scoring chart with nine. Roff was 9-of-12 from the foul line, while the Wolves were 6-of-9.
Team records: Roff 10-2; Vanoss 12-1.
Up next: Red Oak at Roff Thursday; Vanoss at Konawa Jan. 14.
At Allen
Allen 77, Stratford 50
STRATFORD 2 11 20 17 — 50
ALLEN 13 21 23 20 — 77
STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 17, Trevor Willingham 12, Payton Wood 7, Bryson Markovich 7, Laken Dempsey 4, TJ Reed 3.
ALLEN: Chad Milne 40, Nathan Hammonds 12, Jaren Porter 9, Rylan Black 8, Kason Walker 5, Airyn Knighten 3.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Reed, Wood, Willingham (S); Milne 6, Walker, Hammonds, Porter, Knighten (A).
Fouled out: Hammonds (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Allen junior Chad Milne exploded for a game-high 40 points to lead the Mustangs to a convincing 77-50 victory over Stratford Tuesday night at home. Milne hit six 3-pointers in the contest and scored 11 points in a 13-2 Allen volley to start the game. The Mustangs outscored Stratford 21-11 in the second quarter to build a 34-13 halftime lead. Nathan Hammonds also hit double figures for the hosts with 12 points, while Jaren Porter followed with nine. Rylan Black scored eight for Allen. Caleb Miller tossed in 17 points to pace the SHS offense. Trevor Willingham also hit double digits with 12. Payton Wood and Bryson Markovich chipped in seven points each for the visitors. Allen missed 12 free throws in the game (15-of-27), while Stratford went 7-of-15 from the line.
Team records: Allen 4-3; Stratford 3-4.
Up next: Allen at Wynnewood Friday; Wanette at Stratford Jan. 7.
At Paoli
Asher 64, Paoli 24
ASHER 14 20 17 13 — 64
PAOLI 4 3 4 13 — 24
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 22, Mike McDonald 10, Trevor Martin 9, Juston Melton 6, Tray Odell 6, Bryson Martin 3, Joseph Kirkwood 3, Trace King 3, Cameron Grissoom 2.
PAOLI – Parker 8, Wigley 4, Smith 3, Manning 2, Reynolds 2, Finley 2, Bryant 2, Brooks 1.
3-point field goals: McDonald 2, B. Martin 2, Kirkwood 1, King 1 (A); Parker 1 (P).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton poured in 22 points and pulled down five rebounds Tuesday night as the Class A 11th-ranked Asher Indians hammered Paoli, 64-24. Mike McDonald supplied 10 points to the Asher attack, and teammate Trevor Martin tossed in nine points and grabbed five boards. Juston Melton tacked on six points and five rebounds for the Indians, who opened up a 14-4 advantage after one quarter and went on a 20-3 spurt through the second in creating a 34-7 halftime lead. A 17-4 scoring advantage by Asher in the third put the game way out of reach, 51-11.
At Ada
Ada 47, Madill 24
MADILL 2 4 10 8 — 24
ADA 27 12 4 4 — 47
MADILL: Miguel Duran 3-9, 0-0, 8; Wyatt Gray 2-5, 0-0, 4; Trent Harvey 2-4, 0-0, 4; Asa Robertson 2-5, 0-0, 4; Austin Maxey 1-3, 0-0, 2; Lolo Ortega 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 11-35, 0-0, 24.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 7-15, 0-0, 18; Jake Shannon 5-5, 0-2, 11; Kaden Cooper 3-4, 1-2, 7; David Johnson 2-2, 0-0, 4; Trey Havens 1-4, 0-0, 3; Austin Eastwood 1-3, 0-0, 2; Camryn Reed 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-36, 1-4, 47.
Turnovers: Madill 12, Ada 7.
Steals: Madill 4, Ada 7 (Robinson 4).
Rebounds: Madill 18 (Duran 6); Ada 24 (Robinson 6).
3-point goals: Madill 2-9 (Duran 2-2); Ada 6-16 (Robinson 4-11, Shannon 1-1, Havens 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.