Local Boys Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 8
At Asher
Asher 37, Stratford 28
STRATFORD 3 9 8 8 — 28
ASHER 8 6 7 16 — 37
STRATFORD– Caleb Miller 11, Laken Dempsey 6, Payton Wood 5, Russell Caton 4, Brisyn Markovich 2.
ASHER– Trevor Martin 13, Patch Hamilton 12, Juston Melton 5, Mike McDonald 4, Tray Odell 3.
3-point goals: Miller 3, Dempsey 2, Wood 1 (S); Hamilton 1, Martin 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Wood, Caton (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Trevor Martin and Patch Hamilton each registered a double-double Saturday night to help the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians defeat the Stratford Bulldogs 37-28. Martin ended up with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Hamilton collected 12 points and 10 boards. Hamilton and Martin each knocked down one 3-point shot. Juston Melton contributed five points, while Tray Odell and Mike McDonald each chipped in four points. Caleb Miller led Stratford with 11 points, including three treys, to go with three rebounds. Laken Dempsey followed with six points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, to go with four boards. Payton Wood nailed one trey in finishing with five points and Russell Caton tacked on four points, two assists and two steals, along with taking three charges.
Team Records: Asher 16-9. Stratford 9-11.
Up Next: Calvin at Stratford tonight. Asher vs. Weleetka-Soper winner 8 p.m. Saturday at Class A District Tournament in Asher.
At Roff Festival
Whitesboro 44, Vanoss 42
WHITESBORO 8 11 14 13 — 44
VANOSS 13 10 14 5 — 42
WHITESBORO: Jayse Ward 5-13, 1-1, 11; Mckinny Thomson 4-4, 2-2, 10; Donny Baugh 1-5, 4-8,6; Anthony Rogers 1-11, 3-3, 5; Ryan Huett 2-4, 1-2, 5; Kaden Kincannon 1-1, 1-2, 3; Rhett Hunter 1-7, 0-0, 2; Kyle Johnson 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-47, 12-18, 44.
VANOSS: Carter Perry 7-18, 2-3, 21; Brayden Cannon 3-6, 1-3, 7; Riley Vasquez 3-4, 0-0, 6; Dylan Deatherage 1-4, 0-0, 2; Colten Bird 0-2, 2-2, 2; Erik Hatton 1-1, 0-2, 2; Ryan Dennis 0-0, 2-2, 2. Totals: 15-35, 7-12, 42.
Turnovers: Whitesboro 13, Vanoss 24.
Steals: Whitesboro 14 (Ward 4, Baugh 4); Vanoss 5.
Rebounds: Whitesboro 30 (Ward 9); Vanoss 32 (Vazquez 8).
3-point goals: Whitesboro 0-9; Vanoss 5-16 (Perry 5-14).
Fouled out: Deatherage (V).
Technical Fouls: Thompson (W); Deatherage, coach Jonathon Hurt (V).
At Roff Festival
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 63, Roff 50
FT COBB 11 20 21 11 — 63
ROFF 9 12 17 12 — 50
FT. COBB: Tyson Eastwood 8-15, 4-8, 21; Jaxon Willits 4-7, 6-8, 14; Kyler Denton 4-8, 0-0, 10; Drew Woods 3-3, 0-0, 8; Simeon Collins 2-2, 0-0, 6; Brennan Phy 2-8, 0-0, 4. Totals: 23-43, 10-16, 63.
ROFF: Trayson Miller 8-15, 3-6, 19; Wil Joplin 4-6, 0-0, 10; Aiden Bagwell 2-2, 3-4, 7; Dylan Stone 1-2, 3-6, 5; Brady Benedict 2-5, 0-0, 4; Jairus Smith 1-4, 0-0, 3; Conner Owens 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-39, 9-16, 50.
Turnovers: Ft. Cobb 8, Roff 12.
Steals: Ft. Cobb 6 (Eastwood 3); Roff 3.
Rebounds: Ft. Cobb 25 (Eastwood 14); Roff 29 (Miller 10).
3-point goals: Ft. Cobb 7-17 (Woods 2-2, Denton 2-5, Eastwood 1-1, Collins 2-2); Roff 3-15 (Joplin 2-3, Smith 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Feb. 7
At Byng
Byng 47, Comanche 31
COMANCHE 5 2 12 12 -31
BYNG 12 12 11 12 -47
COMANCHE – Francis 16, Barnard 6, Morris 4, Henderson 3, Sparks 2.
BYNG – Parker Presley 20, Cale Eaton 10, Trae Lowe 6, Kade Streater 4, Collin O'Grady 3, AJ Gustin 2, Seth Brecheen 2.
3-point goals: Francis 4, Henderson 1 (CC); Presley 2, Eaton 2, Lowe 2, O'Grady 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Parker Presley poured in 20 points and Cale Eaton finished with 10 Friday night as the Byng Pirates coasted to a 47-31 win over Comanche. Presley and Eaton each sank two 3-point shots as did Trae Lowe, who ended up with six points. Byng opened up a 12-5 lead after one quarter and then went on a 12-2 run in the second while building a 24-7 halftime advantage. It was 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
COACH'S QUOTE: “We shot the ball well and Parker really got us going on the offensive end. Everyone was able to play tonight which is always awesome to see. I love seeing our starters cheer for those guys,” — Byng head coach Cody Williams.
Team Record: Byng 14-6.
At Latta
Prague 52, Latta 45
PRAGUE 12 12 13 15 — 52
LATTA 11 16 8 10 — 45
PRAGUE: Trip Davis 12, Colby Smith 10, Blestin Miller 10, Nate Lester 8, Isaiah Bias 8, Trevor McGinnis 4.,
LATTA: Bryce Ireland 21, Ethan Elliott 11, Hyatt Hoppe 6, Lane Garrett 5, Cooper Hamilton 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Ireland fired in a game-high 21 points and Ethan Elliott tossed in 11, but it wasn't enough Friday night as the Latta Panthers dropped a 52-45 decision to the Prague Red Devils. Trip Davis tallied 12 points while Colby Smith and Blestin Miller tacked on 10 apiece for Prague. Latta had a 27-24 halftime lead, but was outscored by a 13-8 margin in the third quarter and a 15-10 count in the fourth.
Team Records: Latta 12-11. Prague 14-7.
Up Next: Latta at Sulphur tonight.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 54, Rock Creek 36
ROCK CREEK 4 11 10 11 — 36
TUPELO 5 16 16 17 — 54
ROCK CREEK – Williams 12, Schafer 7, Holden 6, Allred 4, Karania 3, Stoner 2, Hartley 1, Ojeda 1.
TUPELO – Cody Airington 10, Michael Moralez 10, Bentley Bills 10, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 8, Ty Bourland 6, James Beach 4, Harley Davidson 3, Ethan Norfleet 2, Nate Park 1.
3-point goals: Williams 3, Schafer 1 (RC); Moralez 2, Airington 2, Bourland 1, Bills, Martinez-Chamberlain 1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Cody Airington, Michael Moralez and Bentley Bills tossed in 10 points each Friday night as the Tupelo Tigers thumped Rock Creek, 54-36. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain tacked on eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Tupelo and Ty Bourland ended up with six points. Airington, Moralez and Bourland each canned two 3-point shots while Bills, Martinez-Chamberlain and Harley Davidson connected on one apiece. The Tigers, leading 5-4 after one quarter, outscored Rock Creek in each of the the three remaining quarters.
Team Record: Tupelo 12-11.
Up Next: Tupelo at Kiowa tonight.
At Stratford
Stratford 51, Wynnewood 41
WYNNEWOOD 8 6 8 19 — 41
STRATFORD 10 10 17 14 — 51
WYNNEWOOD: Patterson 13, Grove 9, Gutierrez 7, Ray 7, Reddell 5.
STRATFORD: Russell Caton 13, Laken Dempsey 12, Gus Smith 9, Caleb Miller 9, Brisyn Markovich 6, Trevan Willingham 2.
3-point goals: Patterson 3, Reddell 1 (W); Miller 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Russell Caton tallied 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Laken Dempsey ended up with 12 points as the Stratford Bulldogs downed Wynnewood 51-41 Friday night. Caleb Miller and Gus Smith each chipped in nine points for the winners as Miller hit one trey while totaling seven rebounds and four assists. Smith handed out three assists. Brisyn Markovich scored six points, grabbed four boards, recorded three steals and had two assists for the Bulldogs and Payton Wood didn't get into the scoring column but had four rebounds and a pair of assists. Leading 20-14 at halftime, Stratford went on a 17-8 run through the third quarter to get control.
Team Records: Stratford 9-10; Wynnewood 8-14.
At Asher
Calvin 60, Asher 59
CALVIN 16 19 12 13 -60
ASHER 12 18 14 15 -59
CALVIN – Charlie Harden 23, Jaxon McRay 16, Jace McRay 6, Champ Florie 6, Jake McRay 6, Brennen Griffin 3.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 21, Mike McDonald 21, Trevor Martin 11, Tray Odell 4, Jake Dobbs 2.
3-point goals: Harden 4, Jace McRay 2, Jake McRay 2, Champ Florie 2 (C); McDonald 2 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Charlie Harden's runner in the lane as time expired lifted the Class B 16th-ranked Calvin Bulldogs to a 60-59 victory over the host Asher Indians Friday night. Patch Hamilton scored with 10 seconds to play, lifting Asher to a 59-58 edge, before Harden executed his game-winning shot. Harden, who drained four treys in the contest, paced Calvin with 23 points and teammate Jaxon McRay added 16. Hamilton and Mike McDonald each tossed in 21 points to fuel the Indians (No. 17 in Class A) in a losing effort. Trevor Martin followed with 11 points. McDonald knocked down two 3-point shots.
COACH'S QUOTE: “Calvin played a great game. They shot it lights out for four full quarters. Coach Florie has done a fantastic coaching job down there. They have 15 wins and are playing well, heading into the playoffs. They will be a tough draw in Class B,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Records: Asher 15-9; Calvin 15-8.
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 60, Durant 52
DURANT 2 19 9 22 — 52
ADA 21 6 20 13 — 60
DURANT: Jaxon Ingram 12-21, 4-6, 28; Daniel Long 3-12, 4-5, 11; Brycon Ward 2-3, 0-0, 6; Darren Diggs 2-4, 0-0, 5; Zyarius Clark 1-6, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-53, 8-11, 52.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 6-13, 5-5, 20; Trey Havens 6-9, 4-4, 20; Kaden Cooper 4-8, 2-6, 11; Austin Eastwood 2-5, 0-0, 4; David Johnson 1-6, 0-1, 3; Caden Carey 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-46, 11-16, 60.
Turnovers: Durant 11, Ada 5.
Steals: Durant 1, Ada 5 (Cooper 3).
Rebounds: Durant 39 (Ingram 17); Ada 28 (Robinson 7, Johnson 6).
3-point goals: Durant 4-23 (Ward 2-3, Diggs 1-2, Long 1-9); Ada 9-18 (Havens 4-7, Robinson 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Cooper 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Technical Fouls: Cooper (A).
