Local Boys Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 2
Vanoss 54, Stratford 37
STRATFORD 7 9 9 12 — 37
VANOSS 10 25 9 10 — 54
STRATFORD – Trevan Willingham 13, Brisyn Markovich 7, Payton Wood 6, Laken Dempsey 3, Caleb Miller 2, Gus Smith 2.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 33, Tucker Bucher 9, Carter Perry 3, R.D. Dennis 3, Riley Vasquez 2, Dylan Deatherage 2, Brayden Cannon 2.
3-point goals: Willingham 1, Wood 1 (S); Paulin 3, Bucher 1, Perry 1 (V).
Fouled out: Dempsey, Russell Caton (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin fired in 33 points, including three 3-point baskets, to lead the Class 2A eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves to a 54-47 win over old rival Stratford on the road Saturday night. However, it wasn’t all good news for Paulin. He suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the court midway through the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss at least two weeks of action. Tucker Bucher contributed nine points, including one trey, and Carter Perry had the team’s other 3-point bucket for Vanoss. Trevan Willingham tossed in 13 points, including one trey, to lead Stratford. Teammate Brisyn Markovich followed with seven points, five steals and two blocked shots in a losing effort. Payton Wood hit one 3-point bucket on his way to six points for the Bulldogs. Caleb Miller handed out five assists for Stratford.
Team Records: Vanoss 19-3; Stratford 8-9.
Up Next: Roff at Stratford today; Okemah at Vanoss Thursday.
Friday, Jan. 31
At Byng
Byng 55, Sulphur 43
SULPHUR 13 8 15 7 — 43
BYNG 4 14 19 18 — 55
SULPHUR - Cole Hammond 14, Weston Arms 10, Brandon Lloyd 7, Nash Matlack 6, T.J. Todd 6.
BYNG – Cale Eaton 22, Collin O’Grady 16, Trae Lowe 7, Parker Presley 7, Seth Brecheen 3.
3-point goals: Hammond 4, Arms 2 (S); O’Grady 4, Lowe 1 (B).
Fouled out: Todd (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Cale Eaton poured in 22 points, was 14-of-14 from the free throw line, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out six assists Friday to guide the Byng Pirates to a 55-43 win over Sulphur Friday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse. Collin O’Grady added 16 points, including four 3-point shots, while Trae Lowe and Parker Presley tacked on seven points each. Lowe drained one 3-point shot. Cole Hammond was the leading scorer for Sulphur with 14. He sank four treys. Weston Arms followed with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, in a losing cause. Byng trailed 13-4 after one quarter but outscored Sulphur in each quarter the rest of the way. The Pirates trailed 21-18 at halftime but took a 37-36 edge into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs, 18-7, the remainder of the contest. The Bulldogs got within 47-41 with 2:13 to play but could get no closer. Byng was helped by a 20-of-24 shooting effort from the foul line, while Sulphur was 9-of-12.
Team Records: Byng 13-6; Sulphur 11-5.
Up Next: Comanche at Byng Friday; Sulphur at Madill today.
At Atoka
Latta 57, Atoka 52
LATTA 26 2 14 15 — 57
ATOKA 15 12 8 17 — 52
LATTA – Lane Garrett 18, Rylan Schlup 13, Bryce Ireland 11, Hyatt Hoppe 10, Ethan Elliott 3, Cooper Hamilton 2.
ATOKA – Harrison 18, Holland 15, Barrett 8, Carroll 6, Bohannon 5.
3-point field goals: Hoppe 2, Elliott 1, Ireland 1 (L); Harrison 3, Holland 3, Barrett 2 (A).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Lane Garrett popped in 18 points Friday night, and the Latta Panthers outlasted host Atoka 57-52. Rylan Schlup added 13 points to the Latta attack, Bryce Ireland ended up with 11 and Hyatt Hoppe followed with 10. Hoppe knocked down two 3-point shots, while Ireland and Ethan Elliott had one apiece. Latta led 26-15 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 12-2 in the second, and the Wampus Cats pulled within 28-27 at halftime. Latta went on to outscore Atoka, 29-25, over the final two quarters to keep Atoka at bay.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Guard play was huge. I cannot say enough about the development of Lane as a huge player for this basketball team. Hyatt gave us a much-needed lift tonight, hitting two 3s and both coming at very timely moments. Atoka fought extremely hard to the end. We made enough plays down the stretch and valued the ball well enough that we came away with a huge, yet tough, road win,” — Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Records: Latta 11-10. Atoka 7-10.
Up Next: Tushka at Latta tonight.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 63, Kiowa 56
KIOWA 13 11 7 25 — 56
VANOSS 15 13 16 19 — 63
KIOWA – Corbin Lallo 19, Ethan Newberry 15, Noah Belt 11, Tide Wiseman 5, Julian Kamrade 4, Kenton Newberry 2.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 37, Tucker Bucher 9, Carter Perry 9, R.D. Dennis 6, RileyVasquez 2.
3-point goals: Lallo 1, E. Newberry 1, Wiseman 1 (K); Paulin 5, Bucher 1, Perry 1 (V).
Fouled out: Lallo (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin poured in 37 points while knocking down five treys Friday night as the Class 2A eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves tripped the Class A eighth-ranked Kiowa Cowboys, 63-56. Tucker Bucher and Carter Perry followed with nine points each for Vanoss. The Wolves, leading 28-24 at halftime, went on a 16-7 run through the third quarter.
Team Records: Vanoss 18-3; Kiowa 17-5.
At Maud
Stratford 53, Maud 33
STRATFORD 10 10 13 10 — 43
MAUD 2 2 10 19 — 33
STRATFORD – Brisyn Markovich 14, Payton Wood 6, Caleb Miller 5, Russell Caton 4, Trevan Willingham 4, Hunter Morton 4, Nolan Hall 2, Laken Dempsey 2. Dylan Carter 2.
MAUD – Joey Hopkins 11, Bryce Bodkin 9, Jackson McClanaton 6, Bryce Roll 5, Rodney Ray 2.
3-point goals: Hopkins 3, Bodkin 1, Roll 1 (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Brisyn Markovich tossed in 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds Friday night as the Stratford Bulldogs upended the Maud Tigers, 43-33. Payton Wood followed with six points, while Caleb Miller tacked on five and grabbed five boards for Stratford. Russell Caton also had five rebounds to go with his four points. Laken Dempsey had a team-leading four assists to go with his two points. Maud was limited to two points in each of the first two quarters, while the Bulldogs tallied 10 in each period in establishing a 20-4 halftime advantage. Stratford led 33-14 through three quarters. Joey Hopkins nailed three treys and led Maud with 11 points, and Bryce Bodkin followed with nine points, including one 3-point make.
Team Records: Stratford 8-8; Maud 8-12.
At Roff
Roff 46, Asher 40
ASHER 5 9 14 12 — 40
ROFF 10 6 13 17 — 46
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 13, Mike McDonald 9, Juston Melton 7, Trevor Martin 6, Jake Dobbs 3, Tray Odell 2.
ROFF – Wil Joplin 22, Brady Benedict 17, Trayson Miller 6, Aiden Bagwell 1.
3-point goals: Hamilton 1, Dobbs 1 (A); Joplin 4, Benedict 2 (RR).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin fired in 22 points and Brady Benedict finished with 17, and the Class A 11th-ranked Roff Tigers knocked off the 17th-ranked Asher Indians 46-40 to capture a Pontotoc Conference regular-season championship Friday night. Joplin sank four treys on the night, while Benedict hit two for Roff. Patch Hamilton recorded a double-double for Asher with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Teammates Mike McDonald finished with nine points, Juston Melton tallied seven, and Trevor Martin tacked on six for the Indians.
COACH’S QUOTE: “This was a really good high school boys game. We had a one-point lead early in the fourth, but Roff hit a pair of 3s and made seven free throws down the stretch to put it away. Our team is still improving. We played much better this week and look forward to hosting Calvin and Stratford next week to finish out our regular season,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Records: Roff 16-5. Asher 15-8.
Up Next: Roff at Stratford Tuesday. Calvin at Asher Tuesday.
At Allen
Allen 56, Tupelo 42
TUPELO 10 7 9 15 — 42
ALLEN 15 15 11 15 — 56
TUPELO – Bentley Bills 10, Jacob Martinez 9, Michael Moralez 9, Cody Airington 7, James Beach 4, Ty Bourland 3.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 20, Gerison Johnson 15, Rylan Black 11, Chris Holcomb 6, Nathan Hammands 2, Jaren Porter 2.
3-point goals: Bills 3, Martinez-Chamberlain 3, Moralez 1, Airington 1, Bourland 1 (T); Milne 2 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Chad Milne poured in a game-high 20 points and drilled two 3-point shots to lead the Allen Mustangs to a 56-42 win over Tupelo. Gerison Johnson followed with 15 points for Allen, and Rylan Black tacked on 11. Bentley Bills nailed three 3-point shots, finished with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Tupelo. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain and Michael Moralez chipped in nine points each for the Tigers. Martinez-Chamberlain sank three treys, and Moralez connected for one. The Mustangs led 15-10 after one quarter and went on a 15-7 spurt in the second en route to a 30-17 halftime cushion.
Team Records: Allen 13-6. Tupelo 10-11.
Up Next: Tupelo at Wapanucka Tuesday; Stonewall at Allen Friday.
At Ada
Ada 47, Lone Grove 24
LONE GROVE 5 10 4 5 — 24
ADA 14 8 15 10 — 47
LONE GROVE: Jeshua Miller 3-6, 0-1, 6; Cade Gilmore 1-1, 2-3, 4; Aiden Hale 1-3, 2-2, 4; Andy Dunham 1-4, 2-2, 4; Cody McClennahan 1-5, 0-0, 3; Cale McLean 1-1, 0-0, 2; Ramon Jackson 0-4, 1-3, 1. Totals: 8-25, 7-11, 24.
ADA: Kaden Cooper 6-9, 1-4, 13; David Johnson 4-7, 0-0, 9; Trey Havens 3-5, 0-0, 7; Braxton Keller 3-4, 0-1, 6; Andrew Hughes 1-4, 3-4, 5; Jake Shannon 2-2, 1-2, 5; Austin Eastwood 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-34, 5-11, 47.
Turnovers: Lone Grove 19. Ada 9.
Steals: Lone Grove 2, Ada 14 (Shannon 3, Cooper 3, Johnson 3).
Rebounds: Lone Grove 17 (Hale 3); Ada 24 (Keller 5).
3-point goals: Lone Grove 1-7 (McLennahan 1-3); Ada 2-7 (Havens 1-3, Johnson 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.