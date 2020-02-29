Local Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Capsules

BOYS
Thursday, Feb. 27
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Wilburton
Winner’s Bracket
Vanoss 56, Konawa 46
KONAWA 9 10 15 12 — 46
VANOSS 10 17 13 16 — 56
KONAWA – Caleb Nail 18, Jacob Leslie 11, Seth Tanyan 6, Christopher Matchie 6, Malachi Tebe 3, Silas Isaacs 2.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 28, RD Dennis 8, Riley Vasquez 7, Carter Perry 7, Braydon Cannon 3, Colten Bird 3.
3-point goals: Nail 1, Matchie 1, Tebe 1 (K); Paulin 5, Perry 2, Dennis 1, Cannon 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Vasquez (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin fired in five 3-point baskets and finished with a game-leading 28 points Thursday as the Vanoss Wolves knocked off local rival Konawa 56-46. RD Dennis added eight points for Vanoss, while Riley Vasquez and Carter Perry tacked on seven apiece. Perry sank a pair of treys, while Dennis connected for one. Caleb Nail led Konawa with 18 points, including one 3-pointer. Teammate Jacob Leslie was next with 11 points ,while Seth Tanyan and Christopher Matchie tacked on six points each.
Team Records: Vanoss 21-5. Konawa 19-5.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Minco
Loser’s Bracket
Stratford 46 , Carnegie 44
STRATFORD 7 21 10 8 — 46
CARNEGIE 9 4 12 19 — 44
STRATFORD: Payton Wood 20, Caleb Miller 7, Trevan Willingham 6, Brisyn Markovich 4, Laken Dempsey 4, Gus Smith 3, Russell Caton 2.
CARNEGIE: T. Toyekoyah 14, Lewis 9, Cummings 8, Beaver 5, Willis 3, Cano 2, Adkins 2, Buster 1.
3-point goals: Payton Wood 2, Trevan Willingham 1 (S); Lewis 3, Cummings 2, Beaver 1 (Carnegie).
Fouled out: None.
Team records: Stratford 12-13; Carnegie 10-15.
Up Next: Stratford played Cordell in Class 2A Regional Tournament action on Friday.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 30, Sulphur 12
SULPHUR 0 3 8 1 — 12
ADA 6 6 8 10 — 30
SULPHUR: Weston Arms 3-11, 1-2, 10; Nash Matlack 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 4-25, 1-2, 12.
ADA: Kaden Cooper 4-8, 1-2, 12; David Johnson 4-7, 0-0, 10; Jake Shannon 2-7, 0-0, 4; Wyatt Brown 1-3, 0-0, 2; Jaxson Robinson 0-5, 2-2, 2. Totals: 11-33, 3-4, 30.
Turnovers: Sulphur 10, Ada 5.
Steals: Sulphur 2, Ada 7 (Robinson 2, Shannon 2, Brown 2).
Rebounds: Sulphur 20 (Matlack 4, Reese Ratchford 4); Ada 24 (Anderson 6).
3-point goals: Sulphur 3-11 (Arms 3-4); Ada 5-13 (Cooper 3-3, Anderson 2-3).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Byng
Loser’s Bracket
Plainview 62, Byng 57
PLAINVIEW 17 14 13 18 — 62
BYNG 24 11 7 15 — 57
PLAINVIEW: Blake Nowell 13-21, 2-5, 29; Brock Parham 4-8, 4-4, 14; Cason Dillon 3-10, 3-5, 10; Tyler Berryhill 2-4, 1-2, 5; Drake Sisemore 1-3, 1-2, 4. Totals: 23-46, 11-19, 62.
BYNG: Cale Eaton 7-14, 2=2, 18; Collin O’Grady 5-14, 2-2, 15; Parker Presley 4-9, 2-2, 10; Trae Lowe 3-10, 0-0, 9; Seth Brecheen 2-2, 1-2, 5. Totals: 21-50, 7-8, 57.
Turnovers: Plainview 6, Byng 8.
Steals: Plainview 6 (Parham 2, Nowell 2); Byng 3.
Rebounds: Plainview 33 (Parham 14); Byng 28 (Presley 7).
3-point goals: Plainview 5-18 (Parham 2-3, Dillon 1-6, Sisemore 1-3, Nowell 1-5); Byng 8-22 (O’Grady 3-6, Eaton 2-5, Lowe 3-9).
Fouled out: Presley (B).
GIRLS
Thursday, Feb. 27
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Wilburton
Winner’s Bracket
Vanoss 62, Konawa 27
KONAWA 6 6 6 9 — 27
VANOSS 9 20 15 18 — 62
KONAWA – Kayden King 13, Destiny Roe 5, Charlyee Ortiz 3, Camry Whitekiller 3, Jaylyn Isaacs 2, Skylar Reavis 1.
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 19, Emily Wilson 9, Abbi Snow 8, Lizzy Simpson 8, Alexis Belcher 6, Trinity Belcher 6, Riley Reed 2, Hailey Brown 2, Alexis Crowell 2.
3-point goals: Roe 1 (K); Wilson 3, A. Belcher 2, T. Belcher 2, Ellis 1, Snow 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves went on a 20-6 second-quarter scoring blitz and knocked off the Konawa Lady Tigers 62-27 in a all-local Class 3A regional winner’s-bracket game on Thursday. Emrie Ellis poured in 19 points to lead the Vanoss coring charge. Emily Wilson, behind three 3-point baskets, finished with nine points, and Abbi Snow nailed one trey on her way to eight points. Alexis Belcher and Trinity Belcher each canned two 3-pointers in finishing with six points apiece. Kayden King led Konawa with 13 points. Destiny Roe hit the Lady Tigers’ only trey in chipping in five points. The Lady Wolves helped their own cause by converting 11-of-12 free throws. Vanoss led 29-12 at halftime and 44-18 after three quarters.
Team Records: Vanoss 24-2. Konawa 14-11.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Minco
Stratford 39, Carnegie 31
STRATFORD 9 7 10 13 — 39
CARNEGIE 8 2 4 17 — 31
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 22, Abbi Phelps 11, JimyJo Lemmings 4, Laney Anderson 2.
CARNEGIE – Linda Ramnarine 11, Kennedy Kiesaw 6, Shelby Davis 6, Sydnee Boettger 4, Kalli McSperitt 2, Jada Sink 2.
3-point goals: Ramnarine 2, Davis 2 (C).
Fouled Out: Boettger, McSperitt (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in 22 points as the 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs upended Carnegie 39-31 in Class 2A regional play Thursday. Abbi Phelps added 11 points to the Stratford attack. A 7-2 second quarter and a 10-4 third keyed the victory for Stratford, which had no 3-point baskets in the game. Linda Ramnarine hit two 3-pointers and led Carnegie with 11 points. Shelby Davis canned two triples for her six points.
Team Record: Stratford 23-2; Carnegie 16-11.
Up Next: Stratford vs. No. 6 Caddo, 6:30 p.m. tonight at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Minco.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Stroud
Winner’s Bracket
Latta 43, Stroud 25
STROUD 8 0 10 7 — 25
LATTA 14 6 15 8 — 43
STROUD: Katlyn Hughly 11, Skyla Baker 5, Jadyn Baker 5, Kileigh Mixon 4.
LATTA: Taryn Batterton 11, Carson Dean 8, Chloe Brinlee 6, Jaylee Willis 6, Caitlyn Byrd 2, Alesha Traylor 2, Tawni Wood 2, Cheyenne Adair 2, Hailey Baber 2, Triniti Cotanny 2.
3-point goals: Hughly 3, Baker 1 (S).
Fouled out: Byrd (L).
NOTEWORTHY: The third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers used another stellar defensive effort to shut down host Stroud 43-25 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament contest Thursday night. The Lady Panthers led 14-8 after the first quarter and then pitched a second-quarter shutout to carry a 20-8 lead into halftime. Latta outscored the Lady Tigers 23-17 in the second half. Taryn Batterton led the LHS offense with 11 points, while Carson Dean followed with eight points and eight rebounds. A total of 10 different Latta players reached the scoring column. Katlyn Hughly scored 11 points to pace the Stroud offese. The Lady Panthers will battle Preston for the regional title on Saturday. The Lady Pirates are coached by former Byng assistant Kaylee Byrd.
Team Record: Latta 23-4; Stroud 15-11.
Up Next: Latta vs. Preston, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Stroud.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Cougar Activity Center
Winner’s Bracket
Ada 45, Sulphur 41
SULPHUR 13 12 10 6 — 41
ADA 14 8 12 10 — 45
SULPHUR: Korie Allensworth 8-23, 1-2, 22; Payton James 3-8, 0-2, 9; Abby Beck 2-7, 0-0, 4; Makella Mobly 1-4, 0-0, 3; Kady Lynch 1-4, 1-2, 3. Totals: 15-50, 2-6, 41.
ADA: Tatum Havens 4-8, 7-10, 17; Landyn Owens 4-16, 6-10, 14; Amaya Frizell 3-9, 4-7, 10; Shayla Wofford 2-3, 0-2, 4. Totals: 13-40, 17-29, 45.
Turnovers: Sulphur 13, Ada 9.
Steals: Sulphur 4, Ada 9 (Owens 4, Havens 3).
3-point goals: Sulphur 9-25 (Allensworth 5-12, James 3-8, Mobly 1-3); Ada 2-13 (Havens 2-4).
Fouled out: James (S).
Technical Fouls: James (S).
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Byng
Loser’s Bracket
Byng 52, Broken Bow 49 (OT)
BROKEN BOW 7 12 18 8 4 — 49
BYNG 10 7 18 10 7 — 52
BROKEN BOW: Jaylee Lopez 10-24, 3-6, 26; Chloe Rogers 1-8, 5-5, 7; Carlyssa Crutchfield 3-6, 0-0, 6; Emily Hurst 1-6, 2-2, 4; Mya Watson 1-4, 1-4, 3; Chloe James 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 17-54, 11-17, 49.
BYNG: Kennedy Large 10-15, 15-23, 35; Britney Brooks-Teel 3-4, 0-0, 6; Deesa Neely 2-5, 1-1, 5; Trenity Miller 1-8, 0-0, 3; Alexis Barnett 1-5, 0-0, 3. Totals: 17-39, 16-26, 52.
Turnovers: Broken Bow 14, Byng 14.
Steals: Broken Bow 6 (Lopez 2, Crutchfield 2); Byng 9 (Large 3).
Rebounds: Broken Bow 40 (Watson 8); Byng 34 (Large 9).
3-point goals: Broken Bow 4-13 (Lopez 3-8, James 1-1); Byng 2-13 (Miller 1-7, Barnett 1-4).
Fouled out: Lopez (BB); Brooks-Teel (B).
CLASS B AREA
At Quinton
Loser’s Bracket
Tupelo 56, Battiest 45
TUPELO 12 8 10 26 — 56
BATTIEST 14 10 11 10 — 45
TUPELO – Autumn Fritz 17, Kylee Watson 16, Breonna D’Aguanno 10, Victoria Palmer 7, Shalyn McCollum 6.
BATTIEST – Cierra Axton 30, Shaley Axton 7, McKenzie Noahubi 6, Trenyce Noah 2.
3-point field goals: Fritz 5, D’Aguanno 1, Palmer 1 (T); C. Axton 3, S. Axton 1 (B).
Fouled Out: S. Axton, Kayleigh Brown (B).
