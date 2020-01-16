Tuesday, Jan. 14
BOYS
At Maud
Asher 71, Maud 39
ASHER 16 22 16 17 -71
MAUD 6 13 10 10 -39
ASHER – Mike McDonald 18, Patch Hamilton 16, Trevor Martin 11, Bryson Martin 8, Tahlan Hamilton 7, Trace King 5, Tray Odell 4, Cameron Grissom 2.
MAUD – Rodney Ray 12, Bryce Bodkin 6, Bryce Roll 5, Moutaw 5, Cameron Sweeten 3, Dylan Armstrong 3, Jackson McClanahan 3, Jerry Daubert 2.
3-point goals: B. Martin 2, T. Hamilton 1, McDonald 1, King 1 (A); Ray 4, Bodkin 2, Roll 1, Moutaw 1 (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald poured in 18 points, including one 3-point basket, and Patch Hamilton netted 16 points Tuesday night as the Class A 16th-ranked Asher Indians slammed the Maud Tigers, 71-39. Trevor Martin added 11 points to the Asher attack. Bryson Martin followed with eight points, including two treys, and Tahalan Hamilton chipped in seven points, including one 3-point bucket. Rodney Ray led Maud with 12 points as he knocked down four treys.
Team record: Asher 13-4; Maud 5-8.
Up next: Vanoss at Asher Friday.
At Dibble
Stratford 44, Dibble 29
STRATFORD 4 10 13 17 — 44
DIBBLE 5 6 13 5 — 29
STRATFORD – Brisyn Markovich 19, Caleb Miller 13, Russell Caton 8, Laken Dempsey 2, Gus Smith 2.
DIBBLE – Poras 11, Malchaski 10, Clanton 6, Rimer 2.
3-point goals: Miller 2 (S); Poras 1, Clanton 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Brisyn Markovich poured in 19 points and five rebounds while Caleb Miller finished with 13 points, four boards and three steals as the Stratford Bulldogs blitzed Dibble 44-29 on Tuesday. Miller hit two treys for Stratford’s only 3-point makes in the game. Russell Caton chipped in eight points and seven rebounds for the winners. A 17-5 fourth quarter enabled Stratford to pull away.
Team record: Stratford 6-6.
Up next: Wayne at Stratford Friday.
At Latta
Latta 42, Silo 29
SILO 4 6 12 7 — 29
LATTA 6 15 13 8 — 42
SILO: Luke Jestis 5-11, 2-2, 15; Kyler Proctor 2-7, 0-0, 4; Chase Corbin 2-3, 0-0, 4; Carter Parker 1-4, 0-0, 3; Connor Cordell 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 11-29, 2-2, 29.
LATTA: Lane Garrett 5-8, 3-6, 14; Bryce Ireland 3-8, 2-2, 9; Hyatt Hoppe 4-6, 0-0, 9; Caleb Parnacher 2-6, 0-0, 4; Ethan Elliott 1-3, 0-1, 2; Rylan Schlup 1-4, 0-0, 2; Cooper Hamilton 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-39, 5-9, 42.
Turnovers: Silo 21, Latta 7.
Steals: Silo 3, Latta 15 (Garrett 4, Schlup 3).
Rebounds: Silo 25 (Three with 4); Latta 19 (Hamilton 6).
3-point goals: Silo 5-15 (Jestis 3-6, Cordell 1-1, Parker 1-4); Latta 3-12 (Garrett 1-2, Ireland 1-1, Hoppe 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
At Konawa
Vanoss 62, Konawa 51
VANOSS 7 7 15 33 — 62
KONAWA 11 8 18 14 — 51
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 36, Carter Perry 14, Tucker Bucher 7, Braydon Cannon 2, Colton Bird 2, RD Dennis 1.
KONAWA – Caleb Nail 25, Jacob Leslie 15, Silas Isaacs 6, Christopher Matchie 3, Seth Tanyan 2.
3-point goals: Paulin 5, Perry 4, Bucher 1 (V); Matchie 1 (K).
Fouled out: Leslie (K).
GIRLS
At Tupelo
Roff 37, Tupelo 24
ROFF 11 7 9 10 — 37
TUPELO 0 10 10 4 — 24
ROFF – Payton Owens 14, Abby Salter 11, Chloe Eldred 5, Maddie Adair 4, Sidney Wright 2, Madison Shulanberger 1.
TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 8, Breonna D’Aguanno 6, Kylee Watson 4, Kaylea Palmer 3, Autumn Fritz 3.
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Owens tallied 14 points and Abby Salter supplied 11 Tuesday night as the Roff Lady Tigers upended the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 37-24. Roff outscored Tupelo, 11-0, in the first quarter and closed the game with a 10-4 fourth quarter. Shalyn McCollum was the high scorer for Tupelo with eight, and Breonna D’Aguanno followed with six.
Team records: Roff 7-10. Tupelo 4-10.
Up next: Roff at Stonewall Friday. Pittsburg at Tupelo Friday.
At Dibble
Stratford 46, Dibble 21
STRATFORD 17 12 11 6 — 46
DIBBLE 3 6 6 6 — 21
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 16, Maranda Youngwolfe 8, JimyJo Lemmings 6, Laney Anderson 6, Angel Wood 5, Abbi Clark 3, Abbi Phelps 2.
DIBBLE – Harleigh Sparks 6, Vannessa Talavera 5, Ivy Spieker 4, Meghan Fabor 2, Liv Greene 2, Hally McGaha 2.
3-point field goals: Youngwolfe 2, Lemmings 2, Wood 1 (S); Sparks 2, Talavera 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman tossed in a game-high 16 points Tuesday night as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs drilled Dibble 46-21. Maranda Youngwolfe contributed eight points, including two treys, to the Stratford attack. JimyJo Lemmings and Laney Anderson followed with six points each, as Lemmings drained a pair of 3-point shots. Harleigh Sparks was the high scorer for Dibble with six, including two treys. Stratford opened the game with a 17-3 first quarter.
Team record: Stratford 12-1; Dibble 4-6.
Up next: Wayne at Stratford Friday.
At Latta
Silo 31, Latta 27
SILO 8 0 13 10 — 31
LATTA 6 6 5 10 — 27
SILO: Tiani Ellison 5-10, 1-2, 11; Cassidy Harman 1-5, 5-6, 7; Teeronie McCann 2-5, 2-6, 6; Bradi Harman 1-4, 4-4, 6; Mattie Busby 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 9-28, 13-20, 31.
LATTA: Taryn Batterton 4-12, 0-4, 8; Jaylee Willis 2-4, 1-1, 6; Caitlyn Byrd 2-5, 0-0, 5; Chloe Brinlee 1-3, 2-2, 4; Carson Dean 1-2, 0-0, 2; Trinity Cotanny 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 11-35, 3-9, 27.
Turnovers: Silo 14, Latta 12.
Steals: Silo 5 (Ellison 2); Latta 7 (Brinlee 2).
Rebounds: Silo 33 (Ellison 11); Latta 25 (Dean 4).
3-point goals: Silo 0-2; Latta 2-7 (Bird 1-3, Willis 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
At Konawa
Vanoss 58, Konawa 43
VANOSS 28 16 8 6 — 58
KONAWA 15 11 9 8 — 43
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 21, Lizzy Simpson 17, Rileigh Rush 12, Abbi Snow 6, Madi Faust 2.
KONAWA – Kayden King 24, Kimberly Soar 7, Destiny Roe 5, Camry Whitekiller 4, Kashyn Ortiz 3.
3-point goals: Rush 4, Wilson 3, Simpson 2, Snow 2 (K); King 1, Soar 1, Roe 1 (K).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.