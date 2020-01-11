Local Boys and Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BOYS
At Konawa Invitational
First Round
Allen 49, North Rock Creek 38
NRC 8 4 15 11 — 38
ALLEN 8 2 22 17 — 49
NORTH ROCK CREEK – Jamarian Jenkins 14, Noah McMullan 13, Jordan Coody 6, Diego Garcia 3, Carter Harvey 2.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 16, Gerison Johnson 10, Rylan Black 9, Nathan Hammonds 8, Jaren Porter 6.
3-point goals: McMullan 2 (NRC); Milne 1, Johnson 1, Hammonds 1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Chad Milne tallied 16 points and Gerison Johnson contributed 10 Thursday as the Allen Mustangs outscored North Rock Creek by a 39-26 margin in the second half in beating the Cougars, 49-38. Rylan Black followed with nine points, Nathan Hammonds had eight and Jaren Porter rounded out the Allen scoring with six. Milne, Johnson and Hammonds each drained one 3-point shot. Jamarian Jenkins paced North Rock Creek with 14 points, and Noah McMullan ended up with 10.
Team record: Allen 6-4.
At Tushka Invitational
First Round
Antlers 64, Stonewall 50
STONEWALL 11 11 22 5 — 50
ANTLERS 14 29 13 9 — 64
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 20, Trent Bradley 9, Spencer Gatewood 8, Cameron Brown 6, Ty Humphers 3, Ian Heath 2, Richard Blue 2.
ANTLERS – Hammons 27, Gee 16, Babb 8, Shoemaker 4, Arnold 4, Williams 3.
3-point goals: Findley 5, Gatewood 2, Humphers 1 (S); Hammons 7, Gee 1, Arnold 1, Williams 1 (A).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Antlers blitzed Stonewall with a 29-11 second quarter and cruised to a 64-50 victory over the Longhorns Thursday in the first round of the Tushka Invitational. Antlers knocked down 10 3-point shots in the game. Clayton Findley tallied 20 points, including five 3-point buckets, to lead Stonewall in a losing effort. Trent Bradley followed with nine points and Spencer Gatewood finished with eight, including two treys.
COACH’S QUOTE: “The second quarter killed us. We are just not taking care of the basketball,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Team Record: Stonewall 2-12; Antlers 5-4.
At Alex Tournament
First Round
Stratford 58, Wayne 53
STRATFORD 21 8 9 20 — 58
WAYNE 9 12 8 24 — 53
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 19, Caleb Miller 12, Brisyn Markovich 12, Trevan Willingham 7, Laken Dempsey 7, TJ Reed 1.
WAYNE – Mullins 25, Lewelling 11, Welch 6, Lee 4, Spencer 4, Salsman 3.
3-point goals: Willingham 2, Wood 1, Miller 12 (S); Mullins 4, Spencer 1, Salsman 1.
Fouled Out: Miller (S); Lewalling (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Wood scored 19 points, including one trey, and pulled down five rebounds Thursday as the Stratford Bulldogs downed the Wayne Bulldogs, 58-53, in the first round of the Alex Tournament. Caleb Miller and Brisyn Markovich followed with 12 points each for Stratford as Miller grabbed six boards and hit a 3-point basket, while Markovich blocked four shots and totaled five rebounds. Trevan Willingham had a team-leading nine boards to go with seven points, as he also nailed two treys. Laken Dempsey also finished with seven points to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Team record: Stratford 5-4.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
At Cougar Activity Center
First Round
Ada 52, Lawton Eisenhower 49
EISENHOWER 9 12 15 13 — 49
ADA 15 8 13 16 — 52
EISENHOWER: Diego Toca 4-13, 5-5, 15; Shawn Williams 3-6, 0-0, 7; Cory McClellend 3-7, 0-0, 6; Bryan Crittenden 1-5, 3-4, 6; KJ Love 2-2, 0-0, 6; Zaiaire Walton 1-8, 2-2, 5; DJ Robinson 2-2, 0-0, 4. Totals: 16-44, 10-11, 49.
ADA: David Johnson 7-17, 2-5, 16; Wyatt Brown 5-9, 2-2, 12; Trey Havens 3-10, 0-0, 9; Jaxson Robinson 2-9, 2-2, 6; Kaden Cooper 2-5, 0-0, 5; Jake Shannon 2-3, 0-0, 4. Totals: 21-55, 6-7, 52.
Turnovers: Eisenhower 11, Ada 14.
Steals: Eisenhower 7 (Dwan McNeil 3); Ada 5.
Rebounds: Eisenhower 25 (Walton 6); Ada 39 (Johnson 9).
3-point goals: Eisenhower 7-26 (Love 2-2, Toca 2-11, Williams 1-2, Walton 1-4, Crittenden 1-5); Ada 4-13 (Havens 3-7, Cooper 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Kingston New Years Classic
First Round
Talihina 57, Latta 35
LATTA 11 5 14 5 — 35
TALIHINA 13 14 15 15 — 57
LATTA: Lane Garrett 4-7, 3-5, 11; Rylan Schlup 3-8, 0-0, 8; Ethan Elliott 2-5, 0-0, 6; Hyatt Hoppe 1-1, 0-0, 3; Bryce Ireland 1-5, 0-0, 3; Caleb Parnacher 1-3, 0-0, 2; Kale Williams 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-36, 3-6, 35.
TALIHINA: Nick McLemore 12-19, 2-2, 26; Austin Fenton 8-16, 3-3, 19; Kobe Billy 1-5, 2-2, 4; Cooper Wright 1-1, 1-2, 3; Ryker Baughman 1-3, 1-1, 3; Christian Dill 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-50, 10-12, 57.
Turnovers: Latta 26, Talihina 10.
Steals: Latta 6, Talihina 16 (Billy 4).
Rebounds: Latta 30 (Garrett 7); Talihina 24 (Fenton 9, McLemore 7).
3-point goals: Latta 6-16 (Schlup 2-5, Elliot 2-4, Ireland 1-3, Hoppe 1-1); Talihina 0-8.
Fouled out: None.
GIRLS
At Konawa Invitational
First Round
Girls
Allen 48, Shawnee JV 28
ALLEN 13 14 7 14 — 48
SHAWNEE JV 5 1 10 12 — 28
ALLEN – Kaylyn Rowsey 20, Kinsey Nix 7, Kinlee Cundiff 6, Maddie Clifford 5, Calissa Childers 4, Jaycee Watkins 3, Emily Sells 3.
SHAWNEE JV – Emmy Askew 11, Aniya Elix 6, Anneca Anderson 5, Lexi McCool 4, Elise Diamond 1, Lily Megehee 1.
3-point goals: Rowsey 1, Clifford 1, Sells 1 (A); Askew 1 (S).
Fouled out: Megehee (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kaylyn Rowsey poured in 20 points as the Allen Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 48-28 thumping of the Shawnee JV Thursday in the first round of the Konawa Invitational. Kinsey Nix followed with seven points, and Kinlee Cundiff chipped in six for the winners. Allen outscored the Shawnee JV 14-1 in the second in padding the halftime lead at 27-6. Emmy Askew scored 11 points to pace the Lady Wolves.
Team record: Allen 8-2.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
At Cougar Activity Center
First Round
Ada 62, NW Classen 39
CLASSEN 7 8 15 9 — 39
ADA 21 18 17 6 — 62
NW CLASSEN: Bree Shaver 5-14, 5-11, 15; Tangee Gagau 4-11, 3-4, 12; Katija Wiggins 2-7, 2-2, 6; Sincere Moore 3-11, 0-0, 6. Totals: 14-45, 10-17, 39.
ADA: Landyn Owens 9-17, 1-1, 22; Shayla Wofford 4-14, 2-2, 10; Jaiden Stevenson 4-6, 0-0, 8; Tatum Havens 2-12, 1-2, 7; Amaya Frizell 2-14, 3-6, 7; Alexus Hamilton 2-4, 0-1, 4; Jaden Ward 1-2, 1-2, 4. Totals: 24-69, 8-14, 62.
Turnovers: Classen 16, Ada 11.
Steals: Classen 4 (Moore 3); Ada 13.
Rebounds: Classen 33 (Moore 5); Ada 53 (Frizell 17).
3-point goals: Classen 1-14 (Gagau 1-3); Ada 6-20 (Havens 2-9, Owens 3-4, Ward 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Kingston New Years Classic
First Round
Latta 38, Kingston 25
LATTA 9 9 13 7 — 38
KINGSTON 3 10 9 3 — 25
LATTA – Carson Dean 10, Hailey Baber 9, Chloe Brinlee 9, Jaylee Willis 5, Caitlyn Byrd 3, Taryn Batterton 2.
KINGSTON – Avri Weeks 9, Pres McKnight 8, Brit Henderson 4, Tyler Bohannan 2, Danna Wagnan 2.
3-point goals: Dean 2, Willis 1, Byrd 1 (L): McKnight 2 (K).
Fouled out: None.
