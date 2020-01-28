Local Boys and Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 25
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
3rd Place
Byng 66, Bethel 64
BYNG 16 16 21 13 — 66
BETHEL 9 8 19 28 — 64
BYNG – Collin O’Grady 24, Cale Eaton 23, Parker Presley 8, Trae Lowe 6, Seth Brecheen 3, Austin Doepke 2.
BETHEL – Drae Wood 18, Gage Porter 18, Devin Acklin 12, John Gordon 10, Jaylon Gordon 4, Jesse Tucker 2.
3-point goals: O’Grady 6, Presley 2, Eaton 1 (Byng); Porter 4, Acklin 3, Wood 2, John Gordon 1 (Bethel).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Collin O’Grady drained six 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 24 points, and Cale Eaton nailed one trey in finishing with 23 points Saturday as the Byng Pirates held off a furious comeback by Bethel to edge the Wildcats 66-64 in the third-place boys game in the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament. Parker Presley sank two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the winners, and Trae Lowe ended up with six points. Drae Wood and Gage Porter each tallied 18 points to fuel Bethel. Porter connected on four shots outside the arc, and Wood converted two. Devin Acklin (12 points with three treys) and John Gordon (10 with one trey) also reached double figures in a losing effort. The Pirates led 16-9 after one quarter and went on a 16-8 run in the second in creating a 32-17 halftime advantage. It was 53-37 heading into the fourth before Bethel went on a 23-13 scoring rampage. Byng was 17-of-28 from the free-throw line, and the Wildcats were 14-of-21.
Team record: Byng 11-6.
Up next: Byng at Seminole tonight.
Tri-County Tournament
At Shawnee
Championship
Allen 41, Wellston 39
ALLEN 11 5 11 14 — 41
WELLSTON 7 13 11 8 — 39
ALLEN Chad Milne 23, Rylan Black 11, Nathan Hammons 3, Jaren Porter 2, Chris Holcomb 2.
WELLSTON: Mckoy Coulston 14, Hunter Green 9, Cole Wartchow 5, Sayre Wilson 3, George McKiddie 3, Rudy Lehman 3, Tyler Bozeman 2.
3-point goals: Milne 4, Hammons (A); Colston 3, Green 2, Wartchow (W).
Fouled out: Hammons (A).
3rd Place
Third Place
Davenport 55, Asher 51
DAVENPORT 10 15 16 14 — 55
ASHER 13 13 15 10 — 51
DAVENPORT – Cal Harelson 22, Tyler Harrison 12, Tres Hamlett 9, Jaxson Walker 6, Casey Harelson 4, Cole Yancey 2.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 17, Mike McDonald 17, Juston Melton 11, Trevor Martin 4, Tray Odell 2.
3-point goals: Cal Harelson 6, Harrison 4 (D); McDonald 2 (A).
Fouled out: Hamlett (D).
NOTEWORTHY: The Class A 15th-ranked Davenport Bulldogs knocked down 10 3-point shots as they defeated the 17th-ranked Asher Indians, 55-51, in the boys third-place contest Saturday in the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek High School. Cal Harelson poured in a game-high 22 points, including six treys, for Davenport and Tyler Harrison, who drained four 3-point shots, ended up with 12 points. Patch Hamilton and Mike McDonald each poured in 17 points to spark Asher, as McDonald had his team’s only two treys. Teammate Juston Melton added 11 points in a losing cause. The two teams were deadlocked at 41 through three quarters.
Team record: Asher 14-7.
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
Consolation Championship
Anadarko 47, Vanoss 39
VANOSS 14 11 7 7 — 39
ANADARKO 19 11 9 8 — 47
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 15, Carter Perry 10, Riley Vasquez 6, R.D. Dennis 4, Tucker Bucher 2, Colten Bird 1.
ANADARKO – Cash Novotny 13, Karsen Williams 10, Jackson McCormick 10, Xavier Cozad 6, Layton Stone 5, Wesley Circles 3.
3-point goals: Perry 2, Paulin 1 (V); Williams 2, Cozad 2, Stone 1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Cash Novotny tossed in 13 points while Karsen Williams and Jackson McCormick contributed 10 apiece Saturday as Anadarko knocked off the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves, 47-39, in the consolation title game of the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament. Cade Paulin led Vanoss with 15 points, and Carter Perry ended up with 10. Perry sank a pair of 3-point shots, and Paulin connected for one. Riley Vasquez chipped in six points in a losing effort.
Team record: Vanoss 16-3; Anadarko 8-8.
At Newcastle Tournament
5th Place
Ada 62, Classen 53 (OT)
ADA 11 10 7 19 15 — 62
CLASSEN 13 7 15 12 6 — 52
ADA — Wyatt Brown 14, Jake Shannon 14, Trey Havens 13, Kaden Cooper 8, Jaxson Robinson 5, Austin Eastwood 4, David Johnson 4.
CLASSEN — Ben Patrick 18, Anthony Turner 15, Smiley 11, Underwoid 4, Ellis 3, Campbell Walker Fields 2.
3-point goals: Shannon 1, Cooper 1, Havens 4 (A); Patrick 1, Smiley 1, Tucker 2 (C).
Fouled out: None.
Roff SRT Invitational
Championship
Roff 48, Konawa 36
KONAWA 11 7 13 5 — 36
ROFF 15 14 5 14 — 48
KONAWA — Caleb Nail 15, Jacob Leslie 9, Christopher Matchie 6, Seth Tanyan 4, Silas Isacs 2.
ROFF — Trayson Miller 21, Kaden Reust 12, Wil Joplin 6, Jairus Smith 6, Brady Benedict 3.
3 point goals: Matchie, Leslie, Nail (K); Reust 4, Miller 2, Smith (R)
Fouled out: None.
Third Place
Tupelo 45, Coalgate 32
TUPELO 6 11 14 14 — 45
COALGATE 8 9 11 4 — 32
TUPELO – Bentley Bills 16, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 12, James Beach 4, Michael Moralez 4, Cody Airington 4, Harley Davidson 2, Ty Bourland 2, Ethan Norfleet 2.
COALGATE – Carson Manion 10, Kamdyn Douglas 78, Jakob Strother 5, Jace Stephens 4, Cordell Brown 4, Zach Davis 2.
3-point field goals: Bills 4, Martinez-Chamberlain 4 (T); Manion 2, Strother 1 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Bentley Bills and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain each drained four 3-point shots as the Tupelo Tigers upended the Coalgate Wildcats, 45-32, for third place in the SRT Tournament. Bills finished with 16 points, and Martinez-Chamberlain ended up with 12. Carson Manion, who drained two treys, led Coalgate with 10 points, and Kamdyn Douglas tacked on seven. The two teams were deadlocked at 17-all at halftime. Tupelo then had a 31-28 edge going into the fourth quarter before going on a 14-4 run in the final period to end the game.
Team records: Tupelo 9-10; Coalgate 4-10.
Friday, Jan. 24
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
Loser’s Bracket
Vanoss 54, Sulphur 40
SULPHUR 15 6 10 9 — 40
VANOSS 4 16 19 15 — 54
SULPHUR — Tavius McDonald 10, Reese Ratchford 8, TJ Todd 8, Weston Arms 7, Cole Hammond 6, Nash Matlack 1.
VANOSS — Cade Paulin 29, RD Dennis 8, Carter Perry 6, Tucker Bucher 6, Braydon Cannon 3, Colton Bird 2.
3-point goals: Hammond 2 (S); Paulin 4, Perry 2, Bucher 2, Dennis 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Vanoss Wolves (ranked No. 6 in Class 2A) rallied from an early double-digit deficit to defeat Sulphur, 54-40, Friday in consolation play at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. The Bulldogs led 15-4 after the first quarter before Vanoss began its comeback. The Wolves used a 16-6 run in the second period to get within 21-20 at halftime. Vanoss then outscored Sulphur 34-19 in over the final two frames to pull away. Cade Paulin scored a game-high 29 points — all over the final three quarters — to lead the VHS comeback. Paulin hit four 3-pointers and finished 9-of-10 from the free-throw stripe. RD Dennis added eight points, including a 3-pointer. Tavius McDonald led the way for Sulphur with 10 points. TJ Todd and Reese Ratchford ended up with eight points each.
Team records: Vanoss 15-3; Sulphur 11-4.
Up next: Vanoss at Wynnewood tonight; Sulphur at Byng Friday night.
At Roff SRT Invitational
Semifinals
Roff 49, Coalgate 29
COALGATE 11 5 4 9 — 29
ROFF 11 13 17 8 — 49
COALGATE – Carson Manion 9, Tison Franklin 6, Jace Stephens 5, Jakob Strother 3, Kamdyn Daniels 3, Cordell Brown 3.
ROFF – Wil Joplin 14, Kaden Reust 12, Conner Owens 6, Trayson Miller 5, Kagan Huneycutt 3, Jairus Smith 3, Brady Benedict 2, Aiden Bagwell 2, Talon Rhoten 2.
3-point goals: Strother, Franklin (C); Reust 4, Joplin 2, Huneycutt 1 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin scored 14 points and Kaden Reust had 12 Friday as the host Roff Tigers blitzed the Coalgate Wildcats, 49-29, Friday in the semifinals of the Roff SRT Invitational. Reust canned four 3-point baskets and Joplin canned two in fueling the Tigers, who used big second and third quarters to pull away. Roff outscored Coalgate 13-5 in the second and 17-4 in the third to take control. Carson Manion was the high scorer for the Wildcats with nine.
Semifinals
Konawa 65, Tupelo 42
KONAWA 15 14 20 16 — 65
TUPELO 17 9 8 8 — 42
KONAWA – Caleb Nail 30, Christopher Matchie 14, Silas Isaacs 8, Jacob Leslie 6, Seth Tanyan 4, Zac Revis 2, Malachi Tebe 1.
TUPELO – Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 10, Michael Moralez 9, Cody Airington 7, Ty Bourland 6, Bentley Bills 5, James Beach 4, Harley Davidson 1.
3-point goals: Matchie 4, Nail 1 (K); Martinez-Chamberlain 3, Moralez 1, Airington 1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Caleb Nail fired in a game-leading 30 points and Christopher Matchie chipped in 14 Friday as the Konawa Tigers trounced the Tupelo Tigers, 65-42, in the semifinals of the Roff SRT Invitational. Matchie sank four 3-point shots, and Nail converted one. Silas Isaacs also tacked on eight points for the winners. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain led Tupelo with 10 points, and Michael Moralez added nine. With a 29-26 halftime edge, Konawa went on a 20-8 run in the third and wrapped up the game with a 16-8 fourth quarter to pull away.
Loser’s Bracket
Stringtown 53, Stonewall 29
STRINGTOWN 16 23 2 12 — 53
STONEWALL 8 8 3 10 — 29
STRINGTOWN – Kelen Shields 22, Christian Breckin 7, Devian Blunt-Cauley 6, Cort Humphrey 6, Jacob Thompson 5, Dion Hamlin 3, Jeff Perry 2, Taten Dodd 2.
STONEWALL – Richard Blue 7, Ty Humphers 6, Jackson Tackett 6, Connor Leflore 2, Cody Wallace 2, Cameron Brown 2, Angel Guiterrez 2.
3-point goals: Shields 5, Humphrey 2, Thompson 1, Breckin 1 (Stringtown); Blue (Stonewall).
NOTEWORTHY: Kelen Shields fired in 22 points, including five treys, as Stringtown hammered the Stonewall Longhorns 53-29 in consolation play at the Roff SRT Invitational. Richard Blue had Stonewall’s only 3-pointer, as he ended up with a team-leading seven points, and Ty Humphers tacked on six points in a losing effort. Stringtown doubled up Stonewall with a 16-8 first quarter and then went on a 23-8 spurt in the second in creating a 39-16 halftime advantage. Stringtown hit eight 3-point shots in the game.
At Newcastle Tournament
Loser’s Bracket
Ada 51, Douglass 38
ADA 10 12 12 19 — 51
DOUGLASS 7 5 10 16 — 38
ADA — Jaxson Robinson 18, David Johnson 17, Jake Shannon 6, Kaden Cooper 4, Wyatt Brown 4, Trey Havens 2.
DOUGLASS — Otis Moses 16, Elijah Banks 9, King 5, Cavens 4, Webb 2, Haneef Abdullah 2.
3-point goals: Moses 4 (D); Robinson 2, Johnson 1 (A).
Fouled out: Eastwood (A).
GIRLS
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
3rd Place
Vanoss 54, Byng 35
BYNG 11 12 6 6 — 35
VANOSS 10 15 19 10 — 54
BYNG – Britney Brooks-Teel 14, Kennedy Large 13, Deesa Neely 3, Trenity Miller 3, Alexis Barnett 2.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 22, Emrie Ellis 18, Lizzy Simpson 10, Alexis Belcher 4.
3-point goals: Wilson 4, Ellis 2 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson and Emrie Ellis combined for 40 points and six 3-point baskets Saturday, and the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves downed the Byng Lady Pirates 54-35 in the third-place game of the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament. Wilson tallied 22 points and sank four 3-point shots, while Ellis ended up with 18 points and two treys. Ellis also contributed eight rebounds, seven blocked shots and six assists. Lizzy Simpson tossed in 10 points for Vanoss. Britney Brooks-Teel tossed in 14 points, and Kennedy Large added 13 to lead Byng. The Lady Pirates drained 11-of-14 free throws in the game, while the Lady Wolves were 8-of-12. Leading just 25-23, Vanoss staged a 19-6 third quarter to take control of the game.
Team records: Vanoss 16-2; Byng 9-9.
Up next: Byng at Seminole tonight; Vanoss at Wynnewood tonight.
At Newcastle Tournament
3rd Place
Ada 72, Heritage Hall 26
ADA 27 15 24 6 — 72
HERITAGE 3 8 7 8 — 26
ADA — Amaya Frizell 23, Landyn Owens 19, Tatum Havens 16, Shayla Wofford 10, Jaiden Stevenson 2, Alexus Hamilton 2.
HERITAGE HALL — Avery Freeman 11, Sofia Salim 7, Macy Moore 5, Annie Walker 3.
3-point goals: Tatum Havens 4, Amaya Frizell 3, Landyn Owens 2 (A); Avery Freeman 2, Macy Moore 1, Sofia Salim 1 (HH).
Fouled out: None.
At Roff SRT Invitational
Championship
New Lima 44, Konawa 28
NEW LIMA 13 6 7 18 — 44
KONAWA 10 9 4 5 — 28
NEW LIMA — Jackie Harjo 22, Mahaylia Harge 8, Alloni Harge 7, K’Lee Shaw 6, Chelsea Deere 1
KONAWA — Kayden King 10, Charlyee Ortiz 6, Haylyn Isaacs 5, Kimberly Soar 4, Kashyn Ortiz 3
3 point goals: Shaw 2, Harge 2, Harjo (NL); K. Ortiz, C. Ortiz (K)
Fouled out: None.
3rd Place
Coalgate 44, Roff 36
COALGATE 7 7 16 14 — 44
ROFF 7 7 6 16 — 36
COALGATE – Abi Marks 13, Rylie Wood 12, Katyn Denson 6, Jordana Fuller 5, Hannah Muniz 3, Joley James 1.
ROFF – Abby Salter 12, Payton Owens 6, Maddie Adair 4, Chloe Eldred 4, Madison Shulanberger 4, Sidney Wright 4.
3-point goals: Fuller, Muniz (C); Owens 1 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Abi Marks tallied 13 points and Rylie Wood had 12 Saturday as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats beat the Roff Lady Tigers, 44-36, for third place in the SRT Tournament at Roff. A 16-6 third-quarter scoring blitz by Coalgate broke a 14-all halftime tie. Katyn Denson was next on the Lady Wildcat scoring chart with six points. Abby Salter led Roff with 12 points and Payton Owens tallied six, including her team’s only 3-pointer.
Team records: Coalgate 5-11; Roff 9-11.
Girls Consolation
Coleman 50, Stonewall 46
COLEMAN 12 18 11 9 -50
STONEWALL 8 10 10 21 -46
COLEMAN – Sadie Holder 21, Katy Eldridge 9, Carrie Pitts 8, AJ Bird 6, Lollie Rivers 4, KK Holder 1, Rubie Martin 1.
STONEWALL – Kaylee Ford 13, Tatum Brady 10, Mahayla Walker 10, Meghan Sliger 5, Britney Littlefield 4, Lyndi Humphers 2, Malori Leflore 2.
3-point goals: Eldridge 3, Pitts 1, Rivers 1 (CC); Ford 3, Brady 1, Walker 1, Sliger 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Sadie Holder fired in a game-high 21 points as Coleman rolled to a 50-46 decision over the Stonewall Lady Longhorns Saturday in the girls consolation title game of the SRT Tournament at Roff. Katy Eldridge followed with nine points off three treys for the winners, and Carrie Pitts chipped in eight points, including one 3-point bucket. Three Stonewall players reached double figures as Kaylee Ford led the way with 13 points, while Tatum Brady and Mahayla Walker tacked on 10 points apiece. Ford knocked down three treys, while Brady and Walker had one each. The Lady Longhorns, trailing 41-28 through three quarters, made a comeback with a 21-9 fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.
Team record: Stonewall 3-17.
At Atoka Tournament
Championship
Latta 42, Lone Grove 21
LATTA 5 10 20 7 — 42
LONE GROVE 8 8 1 4 — 21
LATTA – Chloe Brinlee 13, Carson Dean 8, Taryn Batterton 8, Hailey Baber 6, Triniti Cotanny 3, Tawni Wood 2, Alesha Traylor 2.
LONE GROVE – Maili Coe 6, Lydia Saverdia 6, Madison Imhof 3, Anna Black 2, McKenzi Olsteen 2, Halie Krohn 2.
3-point goals: None.
Fouled out: None.
Tri-County Tournament
At Shawnee
3rd Place
Allen 58, Wetumka 37
ALLEN 16 11 14 17 — 58
WETUMKA 2 16 10 11 — 37
ALLEN: Calissa Childers 20, Kinsey Nix 17, Emily Sells 8, Taylor Harrison 4, Kaylyn Rowsey 3, Maddie Clifford 3, Brooklyn Sanders 2.
WETUMKA: Alyssa Berryhill 13, Uriah McPerryman 8, Brianna McGirt 7, Kaiya Herrod 6, Aerial Jaggers 2, Ramya Redden 1.
3-point goals: Nix 2, Sells 2, Rowsey, Clifford (A); Berryhill 2 (W).
Fouled out: Moore, Redden (W).
Friday, Jan. 24
Roff SRT Invitational
Semifinals
Konawa 55, Roff 36
KONAWA 19 13 7 16 — 55
ROFF 11 13 5 7 — 36
KONAWA – Kayden King 26, Jaylyn Isaacs 15, Camry Whitekiller 4, Kashyn Ortiz 4, Madison Rankin 3, Charlyee Ortiz 2, Kimberly Soar 1.
ROFF – Abby Salter 10, Chloe Eldred 9, Maddie Adair 6, Payton Owens 5, Madison Schulanberger 4, Sidney Wright 2.
3-point goals: Rankin 1, Isaacs 1, King 1 (K); Adair, Eldred, Owens, Salter (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King poured in 26 points as the Konawa Lady Tigers ripped the Roff Lady Tigers, 55-36, Friday in the semifinals of the Roff SRT Invitational. Jaylyn Isaacs finished with 15 points. King and Isaacs each drained one 3-pointer. Abby Salter tossed in 10 points, while Chloe Eldred notched nine in leading Roff in a losing effort. Konawa led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, 32-24 at halftime and 39-29 through three periods.
Semifinals
New Lima 52, Coalgate 40
NEW LIMA 14 16 9 13 — 52
COALGATE 4 9 11 16 — 40
NEW LIMA – Alloni Harge 17, Mahaylia Harge 10, Jackie Harjo 10, Lana Hellman 9, K’Lee Shaw 5, Chelsea Deere 1.
COALGATE – Abi Marks 19, Rylie Wood 12, Katyn Denson 6, Josi Lackey 3.
3-point goals: Hellman 3, M. Harge 2, Shaw (NL); Lackey, Marks (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Alloni Harge tossed in 17 points, while Mahaylia Large and Jackie Harjo tacked on 10 apiece, Friday as New Lima clipped Coalgate, 52-40, in the semifinals of the Roff SRT Invitational. Abi Marks tallied a game-high 19 points for the Lady Wildcats in a losing cause. Teammate Rylie Wood followed with 12 points. Marks nailed one 3-point basket. New Lima dominated early, jumping out to a 14-4 lead through one quarter and going on a 16-9 run in the second in building a 30-13 halftime cushion.
Loser’s bracket
Stonewall 51, Stringtown 47 (OT)
STONEWALL 12 10 16 9 4 — 51
STRINGTOWN 12 8 15 12 0 — 47
STONEWALL – Tatum Brady 19, Kaylee Ford 14, Mahayla Walker 10, Lyndi Humphers 5, Malorie Leflore 3.
STRINGTOWN – Ataiya Jieon 15, Skylar Hamlin 12, Bradi Williams 9, Cassidy Clubb 9, Harlee Trent 2.
3-point field goals: Brady 4, Ford 4, Walker 2, Humphers 1 (Stonewall); Clubb 3, Jieon 3, Hamlin 2, Williams 1 (Stringtown).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns knocked down 11 3-point shots Friday as they defeated Stringtown, 51-47 in overtime, during consolation action in the Roff SRT Invitational. Tatum Brady, behind four treys, finished with 19 points, while Ford, who also nailed four 3-point shots, ended up with 14 points. Mahayla Walker, who canned a pair of treys, ended up with 10 points for the winners. Stonewall outscored Stringtown, 4-0, in the OT period after the teams were deadlocked at 47 at the end of regulation.
Loser’s Bracket
Coleman 50, Tupelo 42
COLEMAN 8 12 13 17 — 50
TUPELO 2 17 10 13 — 42
COLEMAN – Lollie Rivera 19, Rubie Martin 12, Katy Eldridge 9, Sadie Holder 5, Carrie Pitts 3, AJ Bird 2.
TUPELO – Shaylyn McCollum 14, Breonna D’Aguanno 9, Victoria Palmer 5, Kaylea Palmer 5, Autumn Fritz 5, Kylee Watson 4.
3-point field goals: Rivera 5, Eldridge 2, Martin 1 (C); D’Aguanno 1, Fritz 1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Lollie Rivera popped in five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 19 points as Coleman topped the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 50-42, Friday in consolation play of the Roff SRT Invitational. Rubie Martin followed with 12 points, including one trey, and Katy Eldridge chipped in nine points, including a pair of long-range baskets, for Coleman. Shaylyn McCollum paced Tupelo with 14 points, and teammate Breonna D’Aguanno tallied nine, including one trey.
At Newcastle Tournament
Loser’s Bracket
Ada 91, Lawton Christian 13
ADA 24 21 27 19 — 91
L. CHRISTIAN 4 1 6 2 — 13
ADA: Tatum Havens 20, Landyn Owens 15, Alexus Hamilton 9, Shayla Wofford 8, Jaiden Stevenson 7, KK Brown 7, Amaya Frizell 6, Konner Bickerstaff 6, Cheyene Howell 6, Ariel Snodgrass 5, Jaeden Ward 2.
LAWTON CHRISTIAN: Yodi Santiago 6, Elizabeth Andrew 4, Shekinah Weary 3.
3-point goals: Tatum Havens 3, Ariel Snodgrass 1, KK Brown 1, Landyn Owens 1, Jaiden Stevenson 1 (A).
Fouled out: None.
At Atoka Tournament
Semifinals
Latta 48, Pauls Valley 33
LATTA 14 8 14 12 — 48
PAULS VALLEY 8 3 10 12 — 33
LATTA – Carson Dean 12, Taryn Batterton 9, Triniti Cotanny 6, Hailey Baber 5, Chloe Brinlee 4, Cheyenne Aadir 4, Tawni Wood 2.
PAULS VALLEY – Katelyn Davenport 19, Jazmin Nunez 6, Madison Delaplane 3, Anna Herd 2, Chesney Dudley 2, Emerald Veals 1.
3-point goals: Dean 1, Batterton 1 (L); Davenport 1, Nunez 1, Delaplane 1 (PV).
Fouled out: None.
