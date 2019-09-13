Local bowling is a family affair

Bowling is truly one of the most family-friendly and family-oriented sports possibly in the whole world, but most certainly in the United States. In addition, it also ranks as one of the highest for wide age range participation.
From the time a child can roll the ball, he or she can participate in the family game with grandma and grandpa.
Most bowling centers have gutter bumpers and even moveable bowling ramps which help the very young, the aged and the handicapped to be able to enjoy the fun in this family-friendly sport.
Watching bowlers on the Monday Night league celebrate with Tanner Hilliard for his 18th birthday caused me to pause and reflect on my son, Cliffton Conatser. When he first started bowling with me, he was only 15.
I looked around at the league bowlers and noticed many young adults were bowling with their parents, and some had even formed their own teams and will be in competition against their parents as the season goes on.
Such parent/child combinations include Tanner Hilliard (young adult) who bowls with his stepdad, Brian Beauchamp, and mom, Kasey Hilliard Beauchamp, with B&S Construction. Hillard started bowling with the family four years ago and participates in both league and tournament play.
Kendal and Melna Morrison, Split & Giggles, will bowl against their daughters Alexandria Morrison and Sadies Lamb of The Gutter Gang. Another family connection is Kendal Morrison’s brother, Kenneth Morrison and his wife, Lacie Morrison, who bowl with their son, Kurtis Morrison as The Replacements.
James McGinty bowls with his daughter, Cheyenne McGinty, on the Gutter Done team. Phileen and Ken Campbell bowl with their son, Cruz Villafranco and his girlfriend, Amy Crawford. They call themselves KaCee Bar.
Robbin and Tonya George with Rob’s ProShop will bowl against their daughter, Derrek Thompson, who bowls with Spare Me. Robbin and Tonya really enjoy the grandchildren each Monday with Derrek’s two little boys.
Yet another interesting family connection is granddad, Frank Graham with grandson Justin Lytle, for the NAPA team.
These connections just show how much a young person is impacted by the lives of the parents. What a great way to spend family time together — take your children bowling. Someday, they may be bowling with or against you.
I’m so happy to see the family connections such a big part of this Monday Night league and bowling in general.
Good luck and great bowling to each of you this next week.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 2 of 36)
1 Misfits 9
2 Snap On 9
3 Native Strikers 8
4 Tatum Trucking 8
5 Gutter Done 8
6 Split Decision 8
7 The Bowling Stones 8
8 NAPA 5.5
9 Rob’s ProShop 5
10 B&S Construction 5
11 Splitz & Giggles 5
12 The Gutter Gang 5
13 The Replacements 4
14 KaCee Bar 3.5
15 Strike-A-Lacka 3
16 Spare Me 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 743, B&S Construction – 741, Rob’s ProShop - 741
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2138, Rob’s ProShop – 1992, Misfits — 1989
Men’s scratch game: Joe Thomas – 252, Mike Moran– 246, Cody Iverson — 233
Men’s scratch series: Mike Moran – 653, Cody Iverson – 631, Joe Thomas — 593
Women’s scratch game: Lisa John – 185, Derrek Thompson – 184, Lori Clements — 173
Women’s scratch series: Lisa John – 486, Derrek Thompson – 474, Lori Clements — 465
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 2 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 10
2 Pin Pals 9
3 Ben’s TV 6
4 D’JAVu 4
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 5
6 R2D2 and C 5
7 Misfits 3
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop - 752, Ben’s TV – 724, Rob’s ProShop — 626
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2121, Ben’s TV – 2114, Rob’s ProShop – 1836
Men’s scratch game: Ken Hoyle – 257, Randy Goodman – 244, Jim Rice — 219
Men’s scratch series: Randy Goodman – 646, Ken Hoyle – 607, Randy Daniels — 589
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 192, Carey Brantley – 187, Rebeca Williams — 176
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 479, Carey Brantley – 473, Rebecca Williams – 454
