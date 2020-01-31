Given the opportunity to bowl in a 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament in Oklahoma City or bowl a 9-Pin No-Tap Pro-Am tournament with the professionals, what would your answer be?
Local bowler Bruce Fish was faced with that very dilemma last Saturday.
Lisa John, who bowls with Fish on the Native Strikers Monday Night Mixers team, said it wasn’t an option to her.
“I told him he could bowl the No Tap in OKC any month, but this was an opportunity of a lifetime to bowl with the pros,” she said.
It just so happened four slots were remaining, so Bruce, his wife, Ashley, and Lisa and her husband, Thomas, all bowled in the Oklahoma Open Pro-Am at Fire Lake Bowling Center in Shawnee.
John said it was an interesting format. A professional bowled the games with them as a fifth member of a five-person team. She noted the tournament was open to any amateur; one simply needed to pay the entry fee. Then she said they were assigned a different pro for each of the three games they bowled.
There were cash prizes for the top seven teams, and the youth that bowled received medals in lieu of cash. The local team was assigned the following pros: Dick Allen, Tommy Jones and Brian Robinson.
Bruce Fish admitted he is glad his team talked him into bowling in the Pro-Am.
“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had since I have been bowling for the past 10 years. I was able to bowl in a Pro-Am 9 Pin-No Tap Tournament with a few PBA bowlers,” he said. “I beat 2/3 of the professionals that bowled on my lane. I lost to newly inducted Hall of Famer Tommy Jones, but it was all for fun, so I’m not counting that or comparing myself to any of them.”
Fish scored a 300 when Allen bowled with them, and the pro scored a 265. Jones out-dueled Fish 267-236, and Fish edged Robinson 242-234.
Ashley Fish also bowled well while hanging with the pros.
“Ashley had a good evening. She started the first game with a 5-7 split but picked that up and ended the day going home with a ball signed by pro Sean Rash,” Bruce Fish said. “But I’ll keep that for her, since Rash went on to win the Oklahoma Open Pro Tournament.”
I love reporting stories like this. I am very proud of these bowlers who represented LazerZone and Ada so well. Great job, fellow bowlers. You showed the professionals what Okies can do.
Just a short note. Standings for the Misfits and The Bowling Stones on the Monday Night Mixers may change, depending on The Bowling Stones’ post bowling later this week.
Finally, bowling friends, remember Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but not before that rascally groundhog decides if we have six more weeks of winter! Good luck and great bowling to everyone this upcoming week.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 21 of 36)
1 Misfits 12
2 B&S Construction 10
3 Tatum Trucking 9
4 KaCee Bar 7
5 Gutter Done 7
6 The Gutter Gang 6.5
7 Snap On 6
8 Spare Me 6
9 Split Decision 5.5
10 NAPA 5
11 Rob’s ProShop 4.5
12 Splitz & Giggles 4.5
13 Strike-A-Lacka 4
14 The Bowling Stones 4
15 Native Strikers 2
16 The Replacements 1
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Misfits – 801, B&S Construction – 737, Native Strikers — 726.
Scratch series team: Misfits – 2209, B&S Construction – 2124, Native Strikers — 2092.
Men’s scratch game: Ricky Crandall – 249, Cody Iverson – 246, Bruce Fish — 238.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish – 647, Cody Iverson – 639, James Ross — 624.
Women’s scratch game: Skye Buck – 192, Teeoti Jimenez – 188, Lisa John — 184.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 499, Ann Stewart – 473, Skye Buck — 473.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 21 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 59
2 R2D2 and C 57
3 Ben’s TV 49.5
4 D’JAVu 42
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 40
6 Misfits 35
7 Pin Pals 29.5
8 Bush 17
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body – 744, R2D2 and C – 674, Ben’s TV – 669.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body – 2133, Ben’s TV – 1995, R2D2 and C — 1901.
Men’s scratch game: Josh Dean — 246, Robbin George - 223, Bryan Madison — 222.
Men’s scratch series: Josh Dean – 658, Robbin George – 606, Kelly Brown — 581.
Women’s scratch game: Gloria Pryor – 189, Teeoti Jimenez – 187, Jana Adams — 176.
Women’s scratch series: Gloria Pryor – 487, Teeoti Jimenez – 466, Jana Adams – 433 and Deborah Cole — 433.
