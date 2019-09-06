Local bowlers do labor on Labor Day

Labor Day has come and gone, yet most of us labored more on the day nationally set aside to rest than we normally do on any other given day. Could it be that Labor Day seems to be the unofficial end of summer and fall chores just cry out to be completed?
Of course, many probably enjoyed that traditional Labor Day picnic by the lake with family and friends.
Monday night bowlers, however, BOWLED, and LABORED for the wins, the high scores or those perfect spare conversions. And as always, it was an evening with an extra helping of fun.
It was the consensus on Monday night to change the bowling time from 7 to 6:30 p.m. So many of the bowlers drive quite a distance, and it’s often very late when they get home. A few bowlers said they may not be able to be there right at 6:30 occasionally due to their work, yet they felt they could certainly make it during the first few frames. They were also most appreciative of the league’s agreement to change to 6:30 p.m.
The other bowlers, in turn, noted they would be willing to give a bit of time to those who might be affected by the time change, and everyone seemed to like the idea. So, team captains, be sure to remind your bowlers of the Monday night time change.
Tuesday night bowlers enjoyed their share of wins, high sores, spares and good times.
Both Monday and Tuesday leagues have new teams this year. With new faces comes the responsibility of each seasoned bowler to help, assist and welcome the newcomers. Likewise, with that comes helping the new bowlers learn the proper bowling etiquette and rules.
Back in the day when we still used the wax pencils and overhead projectors, when a new bowler joined the league, that bowler was given a Bowling Handbook from American Bowling Congress, to whom we paid our membership and if local rules were used, we were given a printout of those as well. The local rules usually dealt more with times and dates, lineage and prize fund information.
In this age of the World wide Web, a person can look up most anything but unless so directed, it may not happen, thus leaving other bowlers to assume everyone knows the rules or etiquette. And we all know what assume does.
Therefore, I have included a short overview of bowling etiquette and simple rules offered by United State Bowling Congress.
When in doubt about a rule or procedure, never hesitate to ask. We are all in this together in our wonderful, wacky, fun, yet sometimes frustrating game of bowling. We are here to help each other. Each league has its own set of local league rules which meet USBC requirements and may add a bit more clarity or ease, such as “allowing late bowlers to catch up until the fifth frame.”
If you have questions or concerns, please discuss those with your league president, vice president and/or secretary.
Good luck and great bowling, everyone.
Bowling USBC Rules
• Street shoes are not allowed.
• First one on the approach goes first and, when in doubt, the person to the right goes first.
• Keep your post-shot celebration (or anger) to your own lane.
• Be ready when it’s your turn to bowl.
• Do not eat or drink in the bowling area.
• Do not linger on the approach.
• Have fun with your team, but be respectful of your opponents.
• Every participant in a USBC-certified league must purchase USBC membership.
• A legal delivery is made when the ball leaves the bowler’s possession and crosses the foul line into playing territory.
• A foul occurs when a part of the player’s body encroaches on or goes beyond the foul line and touches any part of the lane, equipment or building during a delivery. The resulting pinfall does not count when a ball leaves the lane before reaching the pins. If the ball comes out of the gutter and knocks down pins, they DO NOT count.
• If one person bowls on the wrong lane, a dead ball is called, and the player is required to rebowl on the correct lane.
• If a bowler is not present, their score is their average less 10 pins unless league rules state otherwise.
• Two lanes adjoining each other shall be used in each game of the league.
• You cannot alter the surface of the ball during competition, only before or after.
• If a person arrives late, the player may start bowling with the frame being bowled unless league rules state otherwise.
• If a bowler does not complete a game for reasons other than injury, disability or emergency, they receive zero for each frame missed in the game.
• If a bowler is going to withdraw, they must give a two-week notice to both the team captain and league secretary.
———o———
Standings Note: The Misfits (sponsored by B&A Stewart Transport) on Monday night are not the same team nor sponsored by the same company as the ones on Tuesday night.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 2 of 36)
1 Native Strikers 7
2 Snap On 7
3 Tatum Trucking 6
4 Split Decision 6
5 Misfits 5
6 Gutter Done 5
7 Rob’s ProShop 4
8 The Bowling Stones 4
9 The Replacements 4
10 Splitz & Giggles 3
11 B&S Construction 3
12 NAPA 2.5
13 KaCee Bar 2.5
14 Spare Me 2
15 The Gutter Gang 2
16 Strike-A-Lacka 1
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 759, Misfits – 701, Snap On — 664
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2188, Misfits – 1988, Snap On — 1932
Men’s scratch game: Joe Thomas – 233, Hunter Thompson – 226, Cody Iverson — 226
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 594, Thomas John – 593, Joe Thomas — 291
Women’s scratch game: Tonya George – 233, Janet Lowery -172, Lisa John — 168
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 459, Tonya George – 448, Lisa John — 437
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 2 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 5
2 Pin Pals 5
3 Bronson’s Body Shop 4
4 Ben’s TV 4
5 D’JAVu 4
6 Misfits 4
7 R2D2 and C 2
8 Empty Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop - 732, Ben’s TV – 657, PinPals — 648
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2056, Ben’s TV – 1905, Rob’s ProShop – 1845
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 234, Kelley Brown – 230, Randy Goodman — 215
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 631, Kelley Brown – 557, Randy Goodman — 542
Women’s scratch game: Carey Brantley – 205, Teeoti Jimenez – 202, Rebecca Williams — 194
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 5156, Hannah Rose – 469, Carey Brantley – 467
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.