Three local high school basketball players were named All-Region Six selections by the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association.

Andrew Hughes of Ada, Tallen Bagwell of Roff and Carter Perry of Vanoss were named to the 10-payer squad.

Jeff Edmondson of Dale was named the Region Six Coach of the Year and Dayton Forsythe of Dale was named the Region Six Player of the Year.

Other players who landed on the all-Region Six squad included DJ Dill of Caddo, Kieler Young of Broken Bow, Jace Hunter of Buffalo Valley, Cale Clay of Rattan, Kase Lindly of Wright City, Ethan Wilkerson of Madill and Eli Eves of Atoka.

OBCA All-Stars

A handful of other local players were named to the OBCA All-Star teams that will play in games on June 3 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The Roff duo of Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed were selected to the Class B All-Star team.

Vanoss saw its dynamic duo of Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry named to the Class A All-Star team.

Ada High senior Jack Morris was among the talented list of OBCA Class 4A-6A All-Stars who will be divided into two different teams at a later date.

The OCBA also releases a list of Friend of Basketball Awards for each reason and longtime Stratford bookkeeper Charley Burnett was the Region 5 winner.

Following is the entire list of the 2023 Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-Region boys basketball teams released earlier this month:

REGION ONE

Cade Kitchens Kingfisher

Kyler Penco Alva

Joe Hernandez Texhoma

Hudson Hamar Seiling

Xavier Ridenour Kingfisher

Jael Torres Hennessey

Jacobe Johnson Mustang

Colten Dillingham Drummond

Ben Schreiner Goodwell

Jett Mueggeborg Okarche

Coach of the Year:  Derek Bull, Weatherford

Player of the Year:  CJ Nickson, Weatherford

REGION TWO

Jaken Weedn Glencoe

Blestin Miller Prague

Joseph Bray Drumright

Jaxon Woods Hominy

Keyton Smith Preston

Tucker Shepherd Perkins-Tryon

Ty Grimes Ripley

Jervais Goree Preston

Owen Bellis Kellyville

Kyler Thompson Pawnee

Dylan Baker Cleveland

Coach of the Year : Chase Littlejohn, Preston

Player of the Year: David Castillo, Bartlesville

REGION THREE

Codey Petree   Stilwell

Paul Glasscock Vinita

Hayden Smith Tahlequah

Diezel Davis  Okay

Carson Wiggins Roland

Hagen Hacker Grove

Trenden Collins Muldrow

Titus Miller Catoosa

Jackson Welch Inola

Gabe Winfield Colcord

Eestyn Prater Claremore-Sequoyah

Coach of the Year: Chad Clark, Okay

Player of the Year: Buddy Hammer, Westville

REGION FOUR

Jake Peeler Sentinel

Justice Johnson Hobart

Dominick Scott Apache

Breylon Owens Anadarko

Jorden Chevis Duke

Jagger Worley Carnegie

Jaxon Willits Fort Cobb-Broxton

Rayden Churchill Anadarko

Kole Carlson Cyril

Justice Davenport  Granite

Coach of the Year: Scott Hines, Ft. Cobb-Broxton

Player of the Year: Kray Rogers, Ft. Cobb-Broxton

REGION FIVE

Kade Anthony Minco

Evan Barber Westmoore

Trashaun Combs Pierce Norman

Malachi Evans Purcell

Crue Garrett Velma Alma

Darian Grant Moore

Hayden Ice Purcell

Ryein Kennedy Lindsay

Avery Payne Marlow

Chase Sucharda  Newcastle

Carl’sheon Young Newcastle

Coach of the Year: David Davidson, Lindsay

Player of the Year: Ryein Kenndey, Lindsay

REGION SIX

DJ Dill Caddo

Kieler Young Broken Bow

Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley

Tallen Bagwell Roff

Carter Perry Vanoss

Cale Clay Rattan

Kase Lindly Wright City

Eli Eves Atoka

Ethan Wilerson Madill

Andrew Hughes Ada

Coach of the Year: Jeff Edmonson, Dale

Player of the Year: Dayton Forsythe, Dale

REGION SEVEN

Connor Dow Broken Arrow

Jarreth Ingram Tulsa Memorial

Jalen Montonati Owasso

Seth Pratt Tulsa Memorial

Brandon Mann Owasso

Jaden Cool Holland Hall

Luke Parish Edison

Justice Sutton Broken Arrow

DJ Howell Broken Arrow

Coach of the Year: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

Player of the Year: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby

REGION EIGHT

Dylan Warlick Edmond North

T.O. Barrett Edmond North

Percy Green Del City

Jordan England Carl Albert

Terry McMorris Douglass

CJ Smith Putnam North

Luke Gray Oklahoma Christian School

Zander Baker Putnam North

Tymier Adkins Crooked Oak

Cam Hunt Choctaw

Coach of the Year: Lenny Hatchett, Del City

Player of the Year: Brandon Garrison, Del City

Friend of Basketball Awards

Region 1: Sarah Brown, Cashion

Region 2: J.R. Wood, Cushing

Region 3: Mike Jones, Euafala

Region 4: Alan & Rana Womack

Region 5: Charley Burnett, Stratford

Region 6: Charlie Bob Wibben, Hugo

Region 7: Mike George, Tulsa Memorial

Region 8: Kyle Preston, Del City

