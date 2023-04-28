Three local high school basketball players were named All-Region Six selections by the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association.
Andrew Hughes of Ada, Tallen Bagwell of Roff and Carter Perry of Vanoss were named to the 10-payer squad.
Jeff Edmondson of Dale was named the Region Six Coach of the Year and Dayton Forsythe of Dale was named the Region Six Player of the Year.
Other players who landed on the all-Region Six squad included DJ Dill of Caddo, Kieler Young of Broken Bow, Jace Hunter of Buffalo Valley, Cale Clay of Rattan, Kase Lindly of Wright City, Ethan Wilkerson of Madill and Eli Eves of Atoka.
OBCA All-Stars
A handful of other local players were named to the OBCA All-Star teams that will play in games on June 3 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The Roff duo of Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed were selected to the Class B All-Star team.
Vanoss saw its dynamic duo of Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry named to the Class A All-Star team.
Ada High senior Jack Morris was among the talented list of OBCA Class 4A-6A All-Stars who will be divided into two different teams at a later date.
The OCBA also releases a list of Friend of Basketball Awards for each reason and longtime Stratford bookkeeper Charley Burnett was the Region 5 winner.
Following is the entire list of the 2023 Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-Region boys basketball teams released earlier this month:
REGION ONE
Cade Kitchens Kingfisher
Kyler Penco Alva
Joe Hernandez Texhoma
Hudson Hamar Seiling
Xavier Ridenour Kingfisher
Jael Torres Hennessey
Jacobe Johnson Mustang
Colten Dillingham Drummond
Ben Schreiner Goodwell
Jett Mueggeborg Okarche
Coach of the Year: Derek Bull, Weatherford
Player of the Year: CJ Nickson, Weatherford
REGION TWO
Jaken Weedn Glencoe
Blestin Miller Prague
Joseph Bray Drumright
Jaxon Woods Hominy
Keyton Smith Preston
Tucker Shepherd Perkins-Tryon
Ty Grimes Ripley
Jervais Goree Preston
Owen Bellis Kellyville
Kyler Thompson Pawnee
Dylan Baker Cleveland
Coach of the Year : Chase Littlejohn, Preston
Player of the Year: David Castillo, Bartlesville
REGION THREE
Codey Petree Stilwell
Paul Glasscock Vinita
Hayden Smith Tahlequah
Diezel Davis Okay
Carson Wiggins Roland
Hagen Hacker Grove
Trenden Collins Muldrow
Titus Miller Catoosa
Jackson Welch Inola
Gabe Winfield Colcord
Eestyn Prater Claremore-Sequoyah
Coach of the Year: Chad Clark, Okay
Player of the Year: Buddy Hammer, Westville
REGION FOUR
Jake Peeler Sentinel
Justice Johnson Hobart
Dominick Scott Apache
Breylon Owens Anadarko
Jorden Chevis Duke
Jagger Worley Carnegie
Jaxon Willits Fort Cobb-Broxton
Rayden Churchill Anadarko
Kole Carlson Cyril
Justice Davenport Granite
Coach of the Year: Scott Hines, Ft. Cobb-Broxton
Player of the Year: Kray Rogers, Ft. Cobb-Broxton
REGION FIVE
Kade Anthony Minco
Evan Barber Westmoore
Trashaun Combs Pierce Norman
Malachi Evans Purcell
Crue Garrett Velma Alma
Darian Grant Moore
Hayden Ice Purcell
Ryein Kennedy Lindsay
Avery Payne Marlow
Chase Sucharda Newcastle
Carl’sheon Young Newcastle
Coach of the Year: David Davidson, Lindsay
Player of the Year: Ryein Kenndey, Lindsay
REGION SIX
DJ Dill Caddo
Kieler Young Broken Bow
Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley
Tallen Bagwell Roff
Carter Perry Vanoss
Cale Clay Rattan
Kase Lindly Wright City
Eli Eves Atoka
Ethan Wilerson Madill
Andrew Hughes Ada
Coach of the Year: Jeff Edmonson, Dale
Player of the Year: Dayton Forsythe, Dale
REGION SEVEN
Connor Dow Broken Arrow
Jarreth Ingram Tulsa Memorial
Jalen Montonati Owasso
Seth Pratt Tulsa Memorial
Brandon Mann Owasso
Jaden Cool Holland Hall
Luke Parish Edison
Justice Sutton Broken Arrow
DJ Howell Broken Arrow
Coach of the Year: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow
Player of the Year: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby
REGION EIGHT
Dylan Warlick Edmond North
T.O. Barrett Edmond North
Percy Green Del City
Jordan England Carl Albert
Terry McMorris Douglass
CJ Smith Putnam North
Luke Gray Oklahoma Christian School
Zander Baker Putnam North
Tymier Adkins Crooked Oak
Cam Hunt Choctaw
Coach of the Year: Lenny Hatchett, Del City
Player of the Year: Brandon Garrison, Del City
Friend of Basketball Awards
Region 1: Sarah Brown, Cashion
Region 2: J.R. Wood, Cushing
Region 3: Mike Jones, Euafala
Region 4: Alan & Rana Womack
Region 5: Charley Burnett, Stratford
Region 6: Charlie Bob Wibben, Hugo
Region 7: Mike George, Tulsa Memorial
Region 8: Kyle Preston, Del City
