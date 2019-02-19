GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 16
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
Championship
At Konawa
TUSHKA 14 11 13 16 — 54
KONAWA 19 16 12 25 — 72
TUSHKA – Alissa Kindred 31, Taylor Chambers 14, Kayelin Kindred 4, Jalynn Milam 3, Jacy Eaves 2.
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba 17, Kayden King 16, Kayla Hill 14, Kashyn Ortiz 11, Frankie Soar 9, Charlyee Ortiz 3, Kim Soar 2.
3-point goals: A. Kindred 3, K. Kindred 1, Milam 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Minco
Latta 58, Minco 50
LATTA 10 18 20 10 — 58
MINCO 4 3 16 27 — 50
LATTA – Macy Smith 20, Shelby Garrett 15, Emma Epperly 11, Carson Dean 6, Cheyenne Adair 3, Chloe Brinlee 2, Hailey Baber 1.
MINCO – Emme Douglas 13, Ashley Rickey 12, Cassidy Franklin 11, Mayla Vasquez 9, Lauren Price 5.
3-point goals: Smith 6, Garrett 3, Dean 1, Adair 1 (L); Rickey 3, Vasquez 3, Douglas 2, Price 1 (M).
Fouled Out: None.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Allen
Allen 54, Caddo 30
CADDO 7 8 10 5 — 30
ALLEN 22 11 11 10 — 54
CADDO – Karlee Robison 12, Brittney Miller 10, Kylee Anderson 6, Kynsey Dixon 2.
ALLEN – Sunzie Harrison 20, Kinsey Nix 10, Kaylyn Rowsey 10, Calissa Childers 7, Jaycee Watkins 5, Emily Sells 2.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Anderson 2, Robison 1 (C); Harrison 3, Nix 1, Watkins 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Robison (C).
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 63, Ninnekah 41
NINNEKAH 14 2 3 22 — 41
VANOSS 20 8 16 19 — 63
NINNEKAH: Tristan Baker 7-21, 6-9, 20; Jayah Rodrigies 3-8, 0-0, 8; Baylee Pitts 3-8, 0-0, 6; Preslee Pitre 1-7, 0-0, 3; Megan Tyler 1-9, 0-0, 2; Kaylee Crutchfield 0-1, 1-3, 1; Anastasia Guevara 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 15-58, 8-14, 41.
VANOSS: Emrie Ellis 9-16, 6-11, 24; Lizzy Simpson 6-11, 2-4, 14; Rileigh Rush 5-12, 2-5, 12; Laramie Doffin 2-9, 0-0, 6; Alexis Crowell 2-5, 0-0, 4; Alexus Belcher 1-3, 1-2, 3. Totals: 25-60, 11-22, 63.
Turnovers: Ninnekah 17,Vanoss 15.
Steals: Ninnekah 10 (Baker 8); Vanoss 12 (Belcher 3).
Rebounds: Ninnekah 42 (Tyler 11); Vanoss 55 (Ellis 14, Simpson 12).
3-point goals: Ninnekah 3-13 (Rodrigies 2-3, Pitre 1-3); Vanoss 2-19 (Doffin 2-9).
Fouled out: Guevara (N); Simpson (V).
Friday, Feb. 15
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Tulsa Webster
Byng 66, Tulsa Webster 21
BYNG 19 17 20 10 — 66
WEBSTER 7 5 1 8 — 21
BYNG – Emily Wilson 18, Trenity Miller 11, McKinley Feazle 7, Krosby Clinton 5, Britney Brooks-Teel 5, Kennedy Large 5, Olivia Colombe 3, Deesa Neely 3, Alexis Barnett 3, Karissa Shico 3, Molly Rainey 2, Gina Dean 1.
WEBSTER – Elsie Jennings 9, Teana Robinson 4, Lydia Godwin 4, Ronesha Murphy 3, Rodeziash Graves 1.
3-point goals: Wilson 2, Miller 1, Feazle 1, Clinton 1, Colombe 1, Neely 1, Barnett 1, Shico 1 (B); Jennings 3, Murphy 1 (W).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson poured in a game-high 18 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, to help the Byng Lady Pirates crush the host Tulsa Webster Lady Warriors 66-2 on Friday night to capture a Class 4A District title. Twelve players got into the scoring column for Byng, and eight players nailed at least one 3-point shot each. Trenity Miller followed with 11 points, including one trey. McKinley Feazle, who also hit one 3-pointer, ended up with seven points, while Krosby Clinton, Britney Brooks-Teel and Kennedy Large tallied five points apiece. The Lady Pirates opened up a 19-7 advantage after the first quarter, and went on a 17-5 run in the second in building a 36-12 halftime lead. Byng then registered a 20-1 run through the third to make it 56-13 heading into the fourth. Elsie Jennings scored nine points to lead Tulsa Webster.
Team Records: Byng 15-11; Daniel Webster 3-17.
Up Next: Byng vs. Tuttle, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
Thursday, Feb. 14
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Achille
Stonewall 49, Achille 36
STONEWALL 13 7 21 8 — 49
ACHILLE 5 13 3 15 — 36
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 18, Dawsyn Lyon 13, Meghan Sliger 8, Mahayla Walker 8, Ashley Hayes 2.
ACHILLE – S. Rater 12, T. Hill 9, J. Todd 5, R. Stanglin 5, M. Pointer 3, J. Todd 2.
3-point goals: Walker 2 (S); Rater 2, Hill 1, Todd 1, Pointer 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Verden
First Round
Calvin 37, Erick 18
CALVIN 10 10 3 14 — 37
ERICK 3 5 5 5 — 18
CALVIN: Hannah Harris 22, Shantel Potter 7, Brooke Miller 4, Kelcie Howell 2, Denise Thomas 2.
ERICK: Brieya Laster 7, Kylie McIntyre 5, Cody Greer 4, Lexi Elizondo 2.
3-point goals: Potter 1 (C); Laster 2 (E).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 98, Wynnewood 58
WYNNEWOOD 10 15 17 16 — 58
VANOSS 29 25 23 21 — 98
WYNNEWOOD: TJ Grove 12-23, 2-5, 32; Danchez Patterson 4-6, 1-2, 9; Zac Ray 3-6, 2-4, 8; Wacey Hopson 2-6, 0-0, 4; Dawson Anderson 1-5, 0-0, 3; Bryce Dixon 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-46, 5-11, 58.
VANOSS: Cade Paulin 8-10, 1-1, 25; Riley Cooper 8-10, 2-3, 18; Tucker Bucher 5-11, 0-0, 14; Sando Hill 4-11, 2-3, 13; Colten Byrd 3-3, 0-0, 6; Ryan Dennis 2-5, 0-0, 5; Dylan Stone 1-5, 1-2, 4; Erik Hatton 2-3, 0-0, 4; Ryan Faust 1-1, 1-2, 3; Riley Vazquez 1-2, 0-0, 2; Logan Morris 1-1, 0-0, 2; Caleb McMahon-Csahi 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 38-65, 7-11, 98.
Turnovers: Wynnewood 13, Vanoss 11.
Steals: Wynnewood 7 (Grove 4); Vanoss 8 (Hill 3).
Rebounds: Wynnewood 21 (Ray 5); Vanoss 41 (Hill 9).
3-point goals: Wynnewood 7-19 (Grove 6-12, Anderson 1-4); Vanoss 15-28 (Paulin 6-7, Hill 3-4, Bucher 4-10, Dennis 1-3, Stone 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Allen
Championship
Allen 59, Caddo 54
CADDO 13 12 13 16 — 54
ALLEN 14 11 12 22 — 59
CADDO – KW Adair 23, Jacob Jenkins 12, Kolten Neptune 8, Braden Couch 6, Haven Nesbitt 3, Creel 2.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 18, Tadyn Walker 14, Hunter Simpson 12, Aaron Dockery 7, Chris Holcomb 6, Kaden Mills 2.
3-point goals: Jenkins 3, Couch 2, Adair 1, Nesbitt 1 (C); Walker 2, Dockery 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Konawa
Canadian 47, Konawa 19
CANADIAN 21 9 14 3 — 47
KONAWA 5 8 4 2 — 19
CANADIAN – Carson Thompson 21, Yandell 10, Baker 10, Clayton 4, Mathis 2.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilpatrick 8, Caleb Nail 8, Seth Tanyan 3.
3-point goals: Thompson 2 (C); Nail 2, Tanyan 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Verden
Consolation Championship
Tupelo 62, Indiahoma 49
TUPELO 17 14 11 20 — 62
INDIAHOMA 6 17 9 17 — 49
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 20, Seth Foreman 15, Austin Vick 10, James Beach 7, Fisher Parker 5, Ty Bourland 3, Tye Gould 2.
INDIAHOMA – Crossland 23, Torres 22, Edwards 2, Couch 2.
3-point goals: Moralez 3, Bourland 1 (T); Torres 4, Crossland 2 (I).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Central High
Consolation Championship
Roff 68, Maysville 42
ROFF 12 21 23 12 — 68
MAYSVILLE 6 11 11 15 — 43
ROFF – Trayson Miller 20, Wil Joplin 13, Aiden Bagwell 8, Cooper Simon 6, Talon Rhoten 5, Jairus Smith 4, Conner Owens 4, Brady Benedict 3, James Jones 3, Chad Whitis 2.
MAYSVILLE – Michael Stewart 18, Garrett Queener 10, Ty Wilmot 7, Aprill 3, Hunter Wilmot 3, Gabe Resendiz 2.
3-point goals: Cooper Simon 2, Miller 1, Joplin 1, Benedict 1 (R); Stewart 3, T. Wilmot 1 (M).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Feb. 15
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Minco
Latta 61, Dibble 44
DIBBLE 7 5 11 21 — 44
LATTA 9 15 11 26 — 61
DIBBLE – Sparks 12, Malchaski 10, Malchaski 7, Cruz 5, Corley 4, Clanton 3, Diguiseppe 2, Evans 1.
LATTA - Randis Gray 12, Hayden Hoppe 11, Ethan Elliott 11, Bryce Ireland 10, Dawson Dansby 8, Rylan Schlup 7, Hyatt Hoppe 2, Lane Garrett 2.
3-point goals: Sparks 1, Cruz 1, Clanton 1 (D); Elliott 2, Ireland 2, Schlup 1 (L).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Four Latta players reached double figures as the Panthers rolled to a 61-44 rout of Dibble Friday in Class 2A district play. Randis Gray led the way with 12 points. Hayden Hoppe followed with 11, while Ethan Elliott and Bryce Ireland finished with 10 apiece. Elliott and Ireland each knocked down two 3-point shots. Dawson Dansby chipped in eight points and Rylan Schlup ended up with seven, including one trey. Latta, leading just 9-7 after the first quarter, went on to a 15-5 run in the second in doubling up Dibble at halftime, 24-12. The Panthers maintained that 12-point advantage through three periods before outscoring Dibble 26-21 in the fourth.
Team Records: Latta 12-15; Dibble 7-16.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Konawa
Konawa 77, Tushka 66
TUSHKA 2 14 23 27 — 66
KONAWA 20 23 26 8 — 77
TUSHKA – Brown 26, Allen 21, Simpson 6, Fugate 3, Hauff 3, Potts 2, Daniel 2, Meadows 2, Self 1.
KONAWA – Dyami Kilpatrick 19, Caleb Nial 19, Christopher Match 9, Tsegaye Smith 8, Silas Isaacs 26, Malachi Tebe 6, Zach Lumley 4, Seth Tanyan 3, Jacob Leslie 2, Tommy Shull 1.
3-point goals: Allen 7, Brown 4, Simpson 2 (T); Tebe 2, Nail 1, Tanyan 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Dyami Kilpatrick and Caleb Nail popped in 19 points apiece as the Konawa Tigers upended Tushka, 77-66, in a Class 2A district first-round contest on Friday. Kilpatrick did all of his scoring damage in just 2 1/2 quarters, as he also grabbed seven rebounds. Nail nailed one 3-point shot and recorded four steals. Christopher Matchie followed with nine points and seven boards, as he also recorded five steals and had four assists. Tsegaye Smith was next on the Konawa scoring chart with eight points. Silas Isaacs and Malachi Tebe chipped in six apiece, as Tebe drilled a pair of treys. The Tigers opened up a whopping 20-2 advantage through one quarter and cruised to a 43-16 cushion with a 23-14 second quarter. A 26-23 third quarter increased the Konawa lead to 69-39 through three quarters. Behind a rash of 3-pointers, Tushka outscored the Tigers, 27-8, in the fourth, but it was too little, too late. Tushka ended up with 13 treys on the night.
Team Records: Konawa 14-10; Tushka 5-19.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Tulsa Webster
Tulsa Webster 55, Byng 47
BYNG 22 4 14 7 — 47
WEBSTER 17 16 8 14 — 55
BYNG – Theran Smith 15, Parker Presley 12, Nolan Feazle 10, Cale Eaton 4, Tyler Walker 4, Collin O’Grady 2.
WEBSTER – Anthony Pritchard 23, Kevin Lowell 12, Taylor 11, Tajuan Pryor 4, Mason Richardson 3, Jeremiah Barnes 2.
3-point goals: Feazle 3, Presley 2 (B); Pritchard 5, Lowell 3, Taylor 2.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tulsa Webster Warriors pulled away with a 14-7 fourth quarter and upset the Class 4A 18th-ranked Byng Pirates 55-47 Friday night for a Class 4A district crown. Anthony Pritchard poured in a game-high 23 points, including five 3-point buckets, to fuel Webster, while Kevin Lowell and Martwon Taylor chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lowell knocked down three treys, and Taylor connected for two. Theran Smith paced Byng with 15 points. Parker Presley and Nolan Feazle contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. Feazle drained three treys, and Presley nailed two. Byng had a 22-17 lead after a quarter, but a 16-4 second quarter by Webster led to a 33-26 halftime advantage for the Warriors. Byng battled back with a 14-8 third quarter to slice the deficit to 41-40 going into the fourth.
Team Record: Byng 18-7; Daniel Webster 12-12.
Up Next: Byng vs. Madill, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Central High
Loser’s Bracket
Roff 61, Fox 36
ROFF 9 15 22 15 — 61
FOX 9 5 11 11 — 36
ROFF – Wil Joplin 22, Dayne Bowerman 18, Trayson Miller 9, Aiden Bagwell 6, Chad Whitis 4, Brady Benedict 2.
FOX – Drew Martin 20, Bassett 8, David Martin 7, Bowerman 1.
3-point goals: Bowerman 6, Joplin 5 (R); Drew Martin 4, David Martin 1 (F).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Achille
Loser’s Bracket
Ft. Towson 53, Stonewall 41
STONEWALL 11 9 9 12 — 41
FT. TOWSON 13 8 19 13 — 53
STONEWALL – Dakota Johnson 12, Spencer Gatewood 10, Jarrett Ellis 7, Clayton Spain 6, Landyn Smith 3, Clayton Findley 3
FT. TOWSON – Mayfield 12, Benson 9, Owens 9, Carper 8, McDonald 6, Collins 6, Lehman 3.
3-point goals: Gatewood 2, Smith 1, Findley 1 (S); Mayfield 2, Carper 1, Collins 1 (FT).
Fouled Out: Ellis (S).
Thursday, Feb. 14
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Verden
Winner’s Bracket
Erick 44, Tupelo 41
ERICK 7 13 8 7 9 — 44
TUPELO 6 7 11 11 6 — 41
ERICK – Eisenberg 14, Laster 11, Brinkley 7, Smith 6, McIntire 4, Miller 3.
TUPELO – Seth Foreman 17, Ty Bourland 10, Austin Vick 6, James Beach 4, Michael Moralez 2, Fisher Parker 2.
3-point goals: Eisenberg 2, Brinkley 1, McIntire 1 (E); Bourland 3 (T).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Velma
Winner’s Bracket
Velma 63, Roff 47
ROFF 9 3 11 24 — 47
VELMA 18 12 10 23 — 63
ROFF – Trayson Miller 15, Cooper Simon 9, Wil Joplin 7, Aiden Bagwell 4, Jairus Smith 4, Coby Simon 3, Brady Benedict 3, Talon Rhoten 2.
VELMA – Tom Saville 15, Austin Hunt 13, Tristan Wainscott 12, Bryson Sherlin 11, Tyler Stewart 6, Dakota Lynn 5, Cooper Keck 1.
3-point goals: Cooper Simon 3, Smith 1, Coby Simon 1(R); Hunt 1, Wainscott 1, Lynn 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.