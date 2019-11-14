Local Basketball Boxscores

Tuesday, Nov. 12
BOYS
At Roff
Roff 65, Latta 54
LATTA 14 14 10 16 — 54
ROFF 9 16 22 18 — 65
LATTA: Bryce Ireland 5-8, 1-3, 14; Hyatt Hoppe 4-14, 4-6, 13; Ethan Elliott 4-10, 0-0, 9; Rylan Schlup 3-7, 0-0, 8; Lane Garrett 1-3, 0-2, 3; Tyler Ireland 1-2, 0-0, 2; Caleb Parnacher 1-4, 0-0, 2; Cooper Hamilton 1-1, 0-0, 2; Justin Kiker 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 20-50, 6-13, 54.
ROFF: Trayson Miller 5-10, 5-11, 15; Jairus Smith 5-12, 1-3, 15; Brady Benedict 3-9, 7-10, 13; Wil Joplin 3-7, 2-2, 10; Aiden Bagwell 1-3, 3-6, 5; Kaden Reust 1-2, 0-0, 3; Coby Simon 0-1, 2-2, 2; Tallen Bagwell 0-0, 2-2, 2. Totals: 18-44, 22-36, 65.
Turnovers: Latta 18, Roff 18.
Steals: Latta 11 (B. Ireland 5); Roff 11 (Joplin 3).
Rebounds: Latta 29 (B. Ireland 9); Roff 47 (Smith 11).
3-point goals: Latta 8-24 (B. Ireland 3-6, Garrett 1-2, Hoppe 1-7, Elliott 1-4); Roff 7-19 (Smith 4-7, Joplin 2-6, Reust 1-1).
Fouled out: B. Ireland (L).
At Vanoss
Vanoss 76, Tupelo 47
TUPELO 4 9 14 20 — 47
VANOSS 17 17 23 19 — 76
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 15, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 10, James Beach 5, Cody Airington 4, Tye Gould 4, Bentley Bills 4, Ryan Guffey 3, Nate Park 2.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 28, Colten Bird 10, Tucker Bucher 9, RD Dennis 8, Dylan Deatherage 6, Brayden Cannon 6, Carter Perry 4, Roper Bolin 2, Jaxon Wood 2, Caleb McMahan-Csaki 1.
3-point goals: Moralez 1, Guffey 1 (T); Paulin 7, Bucher 2, Dennis 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
At Asher
Asher 80, Earlsboro 47
EARLSBORO 6 16 14 11 — 47
ASHER 20 19 23 18 — 80
EARLSBORO – Elijah Maher 18, Cody Skaggs 11, Brady Sheets 6, Jesse King 5, Justin McGehee 2, Eryn Johnson 2, Kale Nadeau 2, Ryan Long 1.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 18, Bryson Martin 18, Mike McDonald 15, Cameron Grissom 8, Tray Odell 6, Juston Melton 5, Jake Dobbs 4, Tahlan Hamilton 2, Joseph Kirkwood 2, Trace King 2.
3-point goals: Maher 6, King 1 (E); Martin 4 (A).
Fouled out: None.
GIRLS
At Roff
Latta 64, Roff 24
LATTA 17 17 14 16 — 64
ROFF 5 6 7 6 — 24
LATTA: Carson Dean 4-7, 5-6, 13; Alesha Taylor 2-3, 3-4, 8; Jaylee Willis 3-5, 0-0, 8; Abbi Atkinson 2-2, 0-0, 6; Trinity Cotanny 3-5, 0-0, 6; Hailey Baber 2-6, 0-2, 5; Tawni Wood 2-3, 0-0, 5; Chloe Brinlee 2-5, 0-1, 4; Taryn Batterton 2-5, 0-0, 4; Cheyenne Adair 1-8, 1-2, 3; Brooklyn Ryan 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-52, 9-15, 64.
ROFF: Breana Britt 0-6, 11-13, 11; Payton Owens 2-11, 3-4, 8; Sidney Wright 1-2, 1-2, 3; Maddie Adair 0-1, 1-4, 1; Chloe Eldred 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 3-25, 17-28, 24.
Turnovers: Latta 13, Roff 22.
Steals: Latta 13 (Adair 4); Roff 4 (Owens 2).
Rebounds: Latta 36 (Cotanny 8); Roff 32 (Wright 6).
3-point goals: Latta 7-19 (Willis 2-3, Atkinson 2-2, Traylor 1-2, Baber 1-3, Wood 1-2 (L); Roff 1-9 (Owens 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Technical foul: Coach Trent Storts (R).
At Vanoss
Vanoss 80, Tupelo 22
TUPELO 2 9 9 2 — 22
VANOSS 25 27 22 6 — 80
TUPELO – Victoria Palmer 6, Kylee Watson 6, Shalyn McCollum 5, Breonna D’Aguanno 3, Autumn Fritz 2.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 17, Emrie Ellis 17, Rileigh Rush 13, Abbi Snow 12, Lizzy Simpson 11, Alexis Crowell 4, Madi Faust 3, Riley Reed 2, Alexus Belcher 1.
3-point goals: Palmer 1, D’Aguanno 1 (T); Ellis 3, Rush 3, Snow 2, Wilson 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
At Asher
Earlsboro 60, Asher 37
EARLSBORO 16 13 12 19 — 60
ASHER 4 12 13 8 — 37
EARLSBORO – Sierra Streater 22, Alexxis Coon 15, Lacy Haynes 7, Mariana Siqueiros 7, Tahnya Kennedy 3, Hannah Lena 2, Sierra Smith 2, Anesha Lindsey 1.’
ASHER – Alexis Francis 17, Victoria Frankovich 6, Kayla Easter-Rogers 5, Kathryn Dixson 5, Jordan Odell 2, Jerrica Stafford 2.
3-point goals: Streater 4, Coon 3 (E); Francis 1 (A).
Fouled out: Jordan Odell, Dixson (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.