Local Basketball Boxscores and Capsules

Friday, Jan. 3
GIRLS
Ada 53, Shawnee 45
SHAWNEE 15 6 5 19 — 45
ADA 17 12 16 8 — 53
SHAWNEE: Alesia Thomas4-8, 4-4, 15; Aubrie Megehee 6-9, 2-5, 14; Esabelle Ramirez 4-5, 2-2, 10, Kaylee Henry 1-4, 1-1, 3; Tristyn Napier 1-4, 0-0, 3. Totals: 16-36, 9-12, 45.
ADA: Tatum Havens 5-8, 4-5, 18; Landyn Owens 4-8, 2-2, 12; Jaeden Ward 4-5, 0-9, 9; Amaya Frizell 2-6, 4-7, 8; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 1-1, 3; Jaiden Stevenson 1-1, 1-2, 3. TOtals: 17-33, 12-19, 53.
Turnovers: Shawnee 21, Ada 22.
Steals: Shawnee 12 (Thomas 5); Ada 12 (Frizell 5).
Rebounds: Shawnee 18 (Three with 3); Ada 29 (Frizell 7).
3-point goals: Shawnee 4-14 (Thomas 3-6, Napier 1-2); Ada 7-14 (Havens 4-6, Owens 2-3, Ward 1-2) (A).
Fouled out: Napier (S).
At Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sulphur 55, Byng 40
SULPHUR 16 20 14 5 — 55
BYNG 7 6 17 10 — 40
SULPHUR: Korie Allensworth 27, Payton James 12 Abby Beck 7, Kady Lynch 5, Harley Beasley 2, Makella Mobly 2.
BYNG: Kennedy Large 10, Britney Brooks-Teel 9, Carizma Nelson 6, Trenity Miller 5, Alexis Barnett 5, Deesa Neely 3, MacKenzie Kent 2.
3-point goals: Allensworth 3, James 4 (S); Miller, Large, Barnett (B).
Fouled out: None.
At Calvin
Calvin 44, Graham-Dustin 24
CALVIN 9 7 15 16 — 44
DUSTIN 8 11 4 1 — 24
CALVIN: Hannah Harris 23, Shantel Potter 17, Tessa Ethelbah 4, River Amaral 3.
Graham-Dustin: Aceslyn Proctor 14, Melanie Burney 6, Frannie Summers 2, Natalie Norris 1.
3-point goals: Shantel Potter 3, River Amaral (C); Proctor (GD).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: After trailing in the first half, the Calvin Lady Bulldogs turned things around with a big second half and rallied for a 44-24 home win over Graham-Dusting Friday night. The Lady Chieftains led 19-16 at halftime before Calvin turned up the heat over the final two quarters. The Lady Bulldogs won the third period 15-4 and ended the game with a 16-1 run. Hanna Harris scored 23 points to lead Calvin, while Shantel Potter hit three 3-point shots and scored 14.
Team Record: Calvin 8-5.
Up next: Calvin at Stonewall tonight.
BOYS
At Ada
Shawnee 43, Ada 38
SHAWNEE 15 7 6 15 — 43
ADA 12 2 11 13 — 38
SHAWNEE: Tanner Morris 6-10, 0-0, 13; KaVeon Sharp 3-7, 4-5, 10; Jaylon Orange 2-8, 3-4, 9; Isaiah Willis 2-4, 1-6, 5; Karran Evans 1-6, 2-2, 4; Joe Maytubby 1-1. 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-36, 10-17, 43.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 7-12, 0-0, 19; Jake Shannon 3-9, 0-0, 7; Kaden Cooper 1-4, 4-4, 6; David Johnson 1-4, 0-0, 3; Trey Havens 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 13-31, 4-5, 38.
Turnovers: Shawnee 8, Ada 17.
Steals: Shawnee 9 (Morris 4, Sharp 4); Ada 3.
Rebounds: Shawnee 23 (Evans 6); Ada 24 (Wyatt Brown 7).
3-point goals: Shawnee 3-13 (Orange 2-5, Morris 1-4); Ada 8-18 (Robinson 5-9, Shannon 1-3, Havens 1-1, Johnson 1-3).
Fouled out: Johnson (A).
At Chesapeake Energy Arena
Byng 57, Sulphur 53
BYNG 23 7 13 14 — 57
SULPHUR 13 11 13 16 — 53
BYNG: Collin O’Grady 18, Cale Eaton 14, Parker Presley 12, Trae Lowe 5, Easton Ray 3, Seth Brecheen 3, Dylan Reed 2.
SULPHUR: Weston Arms 17, Tavius McDonald 14, TJ Todd 14, Cole Hammond, 6, Reese Ratchford 2.
3-point goals: Arms 3, Todd 2, Hammond 2 (S); O’Grady 4, Presley 2, Lowe, Eaton, Ray (B).
Fouled out: None.
