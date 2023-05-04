TUSHKA — The Allen Mustangs dropped a pair of Class A Regional Tournament heartbreakers last weekend in Tushka.
The Mustangs opened the regional with a 6-4 setback to No. 11 Hollis before Mooreland edged Allen 6-5 in a loser’s bracket contest.
Against the Bearcats, Allen trailed 3-0 early, 5-1 after four innings and 6-2 after five frames.
But the Mustangs attempted to rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Quinton Walker got Allen started in the final frame with a leadoff walk. After MHS relief pitcher Austin Owens entered the game, Alex Hill and Emmett Koonce drew back-to-back free passes to load the bases.
After Jason Schnoebelen relieved Owens for Mooreland, Allen scored a run on an error and Taylor Wood delivered an infield single that pushed across another AHS run and got the Mustangs within 6-5.
Tagus Howard followed with a base hit to again load the bases.
However, a popout to second base and a groundout ended the AHS comeback effort.
Junior Garrett Nix had half of Allen’s six hits in the contest, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Wood finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the locals.
Kale Horton was the pitcher of record for the Mustangs. He got relief help from Nix.
Schnoebelen hit a two-run homer for Mooreland in the bottom of the fourth inning that put his team on top 5-1.
The Bobcats managed just two other hits in the game — singles by Carter Sampson and Evan Sampson. Carter Sampson finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored and Evan Sampson went 1-for-3 and drove in a run.
Evan Sampson was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats. He struck out 12, walked six and didn’t allow an earned run in six full innings.
Allen’s season came to an end at 13-17, while Mooreland was eliminated by host and sixth-ranked Tushka and finished at 21-13.
Stonewall Longhorns
The Stonewall Longhorns couldn’t overcome an early 9-0 deficit in a season-ending 11-4 loss to No. 8 Caddo last week at a Class A Regional Tournament in Caddo.
The Longhorns committed six errors in the contest.
Sophomore Mika Matt had the hot bat for Stonewall. He finished with four of the Longhorns’ five hits in the contest, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Kaden Romines, another SHS sophomore, had the team’s other base hit.
Garrett Gambrell and Angel Gutierrez both walked three times for the Longhorns. Gutierrez was also hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Senior Ryan Guffey was the losing pitcher for the locals. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run in four innings. He got relief help from Gutierrez and Gambrell.
Kale Brister and Coltin Speers were the leaders on offense for the Bruins. Brister went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Speers finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Mullens ended the game 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the home team.
Brody Braziel was the winning pitcher for Caddo. He struck out three, walked five, hit a batter and allowed one earned run in four innings. Three other pitchers saw action in relief for the hosts.
The Longhorns saw their season come to an end at 15-16.
Stratford Bulldogs
The Stratford High School baseball team saw its season come to an end with a pair of losses to host Tishomingo in a Class 2A District Tournament last week.
The Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Stratford 18-17 in a wild opener before burying the Bulldogs with a 15-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning en route to a 20-6 victory to claim a 2A District title.
Tishomingo advanced to regional play at 11-10, while Stratford saw its season end at 6-14.
In Game 2, Stratford trailed 5-1 before the big Tish volley in the fifth.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but couldn’t quite get close enough to avoid the run rule.
Stratford ended up with five total hits in the contest, led by a 2-for-3 effort by Canaan Weddle that included two RBIs and a run scored.
John Mann, Jase Fulks and Blake English had the other SHS hits. Mann drove in a run and scored a run, Fulks scored once and English went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Tyler Biggs started on the bump for the Bulldogs, He struck out two, walked two and allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings. SHS head coach Jason Fulks sent five other pitchers to the mound in relief. The six Stratford hurlers combined for four strikeouts, 12 walks and two hit batters.
The Bulldogs were also hurt by eight errors.
Kegan LaFevers was the winning pitcher for Tishomingo. He struck out nine, walked four and hit a batter in five innings.
LaFevers also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Zeke Knight finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs in an 11-hit THS offense, while Colby Gray went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Grady Patterson finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Indians and Jimmy Priddy went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
