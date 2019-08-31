Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Thursday, Aug. 29
At Calvin Tournament
First Round
Vanoss 9, Calvin 5
VANOSS 000 243 0 — 9 8 5
CALVIN 000 120 2 — 5 3 6
Colten Bird, Rylan Golden (4), Fernando Hernandez (5) and Joe Standlee; Brennen Griffin, Charlie Harden (6), Caleb Laster (6) and Chance Rockey. W – Bird. L – Griffin. HR – Colten Bird (V). 3B – Laster (C). 2B – Bird (V); Avery Troup (C). HL – Golden 2-4, 2 RBIs; Bird 2-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Standlee 1-1, 1BB; Roper Bolin 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Riley Vasquez 1-3 (V); Troup 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Laster 1-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Adryn Ingle 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Colten Bird slammed a home run and got the pitching victory Thursday, and the Vanoss Wolves knocked off host Calvin 9-5 Thursday in the opening round of the Calvin Tournament. Bird went 2-for-4 from the plate with his solo blast and scored three runs. Bird also pitched the first three innings and allowed no runs with one hit, four walks and seven strikeouts. Rylan Golden and Fernando Hernandez also saw mound duty in relief for Vanoss. Golden also finished 2-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs. The Wolves totaled eight hits. Joe Standlee was 1-for-1 with a walk, and Roper Bolin ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Avery Troup drove in a pair of runs for Calvin while going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Teammate Caleb Laster was 1-for-3 with a triple, one RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Starting pitcher Brennen Griffin took the loss. Vanoss had an 8-5 advantage in total hits. The two teams combined for 11 errors, six by the Bulldogs and five by the Wolves..
Team Records: Vanoss 5-4; Calvin 3-6.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 11, Coleman 0
COLEMAN 000 0 — 0 2 2
TUPELO 083 x — 11 7 0
Caleb, Orrin (2) and Orrin, Coles (2); Cody Airington and Harley Davidson. W – Airington. L – Caleb. HR – Davidson (T). HL – Coles 1-1, 1 BB; Orrin 1-2 (C); Davidson 2-3, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Airington 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Ty Bourland 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kody Price 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Ethan Norfleet 1-2, 1 RS; Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 1-2, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Harley Davidson hit a three-run homer and Cody Airington fired a two-hit shutout through four innings, and Tupelo crushed Coleman 11-0 in a Thursday home game. Davidson finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Airington struck out seven batters and walked just two in earning the pitching win. Airington and Ty Bourland each drove home a run. Airington went 1-for-1 with one RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks, and Bourland ended up 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Kody Price, Ethan Norfleet and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain were each 1-for-2 in contributing to the Tupelo offense.
Team Record: Tupelo 4-2.
At Stonewall
Rattan 8, Stonewall 6
RATTAN 300 230 0 — 8 10 2
STONEWALL 001 130 1 — 6 8
A Clay and May; Ty Humphers, Kason Barnett (5), Richard Blue (6) and Okie Keeling, Kason Barnett (6). W – Clay. L – Humphers. HL – Odell 3-4, 2 RS; Springfield 2-4, 1 RBI; H. May 2-4, 1 RS; Birchfield 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; A. Clay 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (R); Jarred Vaughn 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Cameron Brown 2-3, 2 RS; Cameron Christian 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Rattan pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of five Stonewall errors in claiming an 8-6 decision over the Longhorns on Thursday. Jarred Vaughn and Cameron Brown each collected a pair of hits for Stonewall as Vaughn was 2-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk, while Brown finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Also for the Longhorns, Cameron Christian went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Ty Humphers suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Kason Barnett and Richard Blue. Only one of the eight runs scored by Rattan in the game was earned, as Humphers allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out a pair through four innings.
Tema Record: Stonewall 6-5.
