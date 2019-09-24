Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Saturday, Sept. 21
At Varnum
Byng 5, Varnum 4
(8 innings)
BYNG 300 000 11 — 5 9 2
VARNUM 100 030 00 — 4 4 0
Gage Fuller and Bill McCarter; White, Davis (8) and Macil. W – Fuller. L – White. HR – Seth Brecheen (B); Bubba Boyd (V). 2B – Collin O’Gray (B). HL – Fuller 2-3; Trae Lowe 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Riley McCage 2-4, 2 RS; Parker Presley 1-2, 2 BB; O’Grady 1-3, 1 RI, 1 RS, 1 BB (B); Chubbs Biffle 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Pablo Prieto 1-3 (V).
MOTEWORTHY: Bill McCarter’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Trae Lowe with what proved to be the game-winner in the top of the eighth inning Saturday, and the Class A No. 7 Byng Pirates edged Class B No. 4 Varnum 5-4. Lowe led off the inning with a single to left, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Gage Fuller (2-for-3), Lowe (2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored) and Riley McCage (2-for-4 with a run scored) fueled Byng’s nine-hit attack. Seth Brecheen homered and drove in a pair of runs. Fuller pitched all eight innings for the victory. He allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out five. Three of the runs were earned. Parker Presley (1-for-2 with a walk) and Collin O’Grady (1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored) helped out the Pirate offense. O’Grady’s RBI double to left tied it at 4-4 in the seventh. Bubba Boyd finished 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Whippets. Baylen White was the losing pitcher for the Whippets. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Team Records: Byng 12-6; Varnum 19-8.
At Rattan Tournament
Wright City 8, Tupelo 0
TUPELO 000 000 — 0 2 4
WRIGHT CITY 005 102 — 8 9 2
Ty Bourland, Ethan Norfleet (5) and Harley Davidson, Nathan Park (5), Bourland (6); Crosby and McLover. W – Crosby. L – Bourland. HL – Ryan Guffey 1-1; Davidson 1-2 (T); Black 2-3, 3 RS, 1 BB; Thomas 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; MvLover 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Williams 1-2, 1 RBI; Lindley 1-3, 1 RS; Tom 1-3, 1 RS (WC).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers were held to two hits in falling to Class A No. 8 Wright City 8-0 in six innings Saturday in the Rattan Tournament. Ryan Guffey (1-for-1) and Harley Davidson (1-for-2) had the lone hits for Tupelo. Ty Bourland suffered the pitching loss after allowing just six hits and one walk while registering a strikeout through four innings. Only one of the six runs scored by Wright City, while Bourland was on the mound, was earned. Wright City pounded out nine hits. Kaden Crosby finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Nate Thomas had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Crosby also earned the mound win for the Lumber Jax. He struck out seven, walked one and surrendered two hits in six innings of work.
Game 2
Tupelo 9, Ft. Towson 3
F. TOWSON 001 020 0 — 3 3 3
TUPELO 330 030 x — 9 12 1
Owens, Farley (5) and Rentz; Harley Davidson, Nathan Park (6), Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain (7) and Ty Bourland. W – Davidson. L – Owens. HR – Rentz (FT). 3B – Bourland (T). 2B – James Beach, Davidson, Cody Airington (T). HL – Lane 1-2; Farley 1-3 (FT); Beach 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Bourland 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Davidson 2-4, 3 RBIs; Martinez-Chamberlain 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Ethan Norfleet 1-3, 2 RS; Ryan Guffey 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: James Beach and Ty Bourland each went 3-for-4 from the plate and the Tupelo Tigers topped Ft. Towson 9-3 Saturday in the Rattan Tournament. Beach doubled once, drove home two runs and scored twice, while Bourland hit a triple, knocked in a run and scored twice. Tupelo pounded out 12 hits. Teammate Harley Davidson was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Ethan Norfleet also scored twice while going 1-for-3 for the winners. Davidson, the starting pitcher, got the win after working 5.1 innings and allowing the three earned runs off two hits with seven strikeouts and only one walk. Nathan Park and Martinez-Chamberlain also made relief appearances for the Tigers.
Team Record: Tupelo 11-7; Ft. Towson 7-10.
At Dale
Dale 9, Latta 1
LATTA 000 010 — 1 5 3
DALE 330 111 — 9 13 1
Chance Perry, Cooper Hamilton (2) and Jeron Johnston; Jono Johnson, Jaxon Wright (6) and Capps. HR – David Herring, Jono Johnson (D). 2B – Tucker Abney (L); Carson Hunt (D). HL – Abney 2-3, 1 RBI; Rylan Reed 1-3; Jackson Presley 1-3; Kale Williams 1-3 (L); Herring 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Cade McQuain 3-4, 2 RBIs; Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Hunt 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Dallen Forsythe 1-3, 2 RS; Jaxon Wright 1-3 (D).
NOTEWORTHY: David Herring and Jono Johnson each cranked out a home run Friday to help the second-ranked Dale Pirates rip No. 12 Latta 9-1 in six innings. Latta’s Tucker Abney ended up 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Rylan Reed, Jackson Presley and Kale Williams were each 1-for-3 to round out the Panthers’ five-hit total. Herring was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk, while Johnson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk for the Pirates. Johnson allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out six over the first five innings in getting the pitching win. Cade McQuain went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Dale, which pounded out 13 hits. Chance Perry took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Cooper Hamilton in the second inning.
Team Records: Latta 12-9; Dale 22-3.
