BASEBALL
Monday, Sept. 9
Latta 10, Stonewall 6
(8 innings)
LATTA 100 101 34 — 10 16 1
STONEWALL 000 024 00 — 6 11 2
Chance Perry, Tucker Abney (6) and Jeron Johnston; Jarred Vaughn, Kason Barnett (7), Okie Keeling (8), Richard Blue (8) and Barnett, Keeling (7), Vaughn (8). W – Abney. L – Vaughn. HR – DJ Van Atten (L). 2B – Camren Christian (S); Van Atten, Perry, Kale Williams (L). HL – Van Atten 3-5, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rylan Reed 2-4, 3 RS, 1 BB; Justin Kiker 2-4, 1 RS; Perry 2-4; Johnston 2-5, 2 RS; Jackson Presley 1-1; Williams 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 2 BB (L); Barnett 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Nuk Greenwood 2-4, 1 RS; Keeling 2-5, 3 RBIs; Ty Humphers 1-2, 2 RS, 2 BB; Christian 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Richard Blue 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: DJ Van Atten went 3-for-5 from the plate with a home run, a double and four runs batted in Monday, and the Latta Panthers outlasted the Stonewall Longhorns 10-6 in an eight-inning contest at Gibsob Field. Van Atten’s effort fueled a 16-hit attack for Latta. Rylan Reed, Justin Kiker and Chance Perry each had 2-for-4 performances. Reed scored three times and drew a walk, while Kiker also scored once. Perry also doubled one time. Jeron Johnston ended up 2-for-5 and scored twice, and Kale Williams was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and two walks for Latta (No. 12 in Class A). Tucker Abney was credited with the pitching win in relief of the starter, Perry. Perry struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings. Abney pitched the final 2.1 with a strikeout, and two walks while giving up three hits. Starting pitcher Jarred Vaughn was tagged with the loss for Stonewall. He struck out four and walked two in 6.1 innings. Kason Barnett and Nuk Greenwood were each 2-for-4 for the Longhorns (No. 14 in Class A). Barnett drove in a run and scored twice, and Greenwood scored a run. Okie Keeling drove home three of the Stonewall runs while going 2-for-5. Camren Christian (1-for-3) also picked up one RBI, slapped a double and scored twice in a losing cause.
Team Records: Latta 8-7. Stonewall 6-10.
At Roff
Roff 10, New Lima 0
NEW LIMA 000 0 — 0 3 2
ROFF 431 2 — 10 10 2
Beau Driggers, Gavin Morris (2), Garrett Burgess (3) and Chris Griffs; Easton Riddle and Tanner Graves. W – Riddle. L – Driggers. HR – Trayson Miller (R). HL – Driggers 1-2; Logan Carr 1-2; Colin Detridge 1-2 (NL); Brady Benedict 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Cade Baldridge 2-2, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Graves 2-3, 1 RBI; Miller 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB: Aiden Bagwell 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Drew Sheppard 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Freshman Easton Riddle pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout, while Trayson Miller homered and Brady Benedict went 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored Monday, and Class A No. 3 Roff ripped New Lima 10-0. Riddle struck out three and surrendered just one walk in working all four innings for the win. Benedict led a 10-hit attack, which also featured a 2-for-2 outing from Cade Baldridge, who drove in three runs, scored twice and walked once. Tanner Graves ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI. Miller was 1-for-2 with the two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Aiden Bagwell and Drew Sheppard were each 1-for-2 as well with one RBI. Bagwell scored a pair of runs and walked once, and Sheppard also scored a run. The Falcons are ranked No. 19 in Class B.
Team Record: Roff 16-3; New Lima 9-8.
At Calera
Calera 4, Tupelo 3
TUPELO 300 000 0 — 3 7 0
CALERA 001 102 x — 4 7 2
Ty Bourland and Harley Davidson; Maynard and Belvin. W – Bourland. L – Bourland. 2B – Davidson (T); Smith, Weaver (C). HL – Davidson 2-4, 1 RBI; Bentley Bills 2-4, 1 RS; Cody Airington 1-3, 1 RBI; Ethan Norfleet 1-3 (T); Weaver 2-2, 2 RS; Smith 2-3; Bumgarner 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Belvin 1-3, 1 RBI; Gibson 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers jumped on Class A No. 8 Calera with three first-inning runs but went scoreless the rest of the way in dropping a 4-3 decision on Monday. Tupelo, No. 11 in Class B, matched Calera hit for hit. Harley Davidson and Bentley Bills each finished 2-for-4 from the plate. Davidson doubled once and drove in a run, and Bills scored a run. Teammates Cody Airington (1-for-3) and Tye Gould each picked up one RBI in that opening frame. Ty Bourland suffered the pitching loss after allowing just two walks and striking out four. All four Calera runs were earned. Calera finally got on the board with a single run in the third, another run in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Team Records: Tupelo 6-5; Calera 10-5.
At Preston
Preston 13, Vanoss 4
VANOSS 000 40 -4 5 4
PRESTON 215 05 -13 11 3
Riley Vasquez, Fernando Hernandez (5) and Joe Standlee; Preston battery not available. L – Vasquez. HL – Colten Bird 2-2, 2 RBIs; Tyler Stringer 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Wyatt Knickmeyer 1-3, 1 RS; Rylan Golden 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Preston (ranked No. 19 in Class A) pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of four Vanoss errors in claiming a 13-4 victory over the Wolves on Monday. Vanoss totaled five hits, with Colten Bird leading the way with a 2-for-2 outing and two runs batted in. The other hits for the Wolves came from Tyler Stringer (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk), Wyatt Knickmeyer (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Rylan Golden (1-for-3). Starting pitcher Riley Vasquez took the loss after getting relief help from Fernando Hernandez.
Team Record: Vanoss 6-8; Preston 12-5.
