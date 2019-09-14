Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Thursday, Sept. 12
At Calera Tournament
Roff 9, Caney 1
CANEY 001 00 — 1 1 2
ROFF 530 1x — 9 8 0
Alford, Nutter (2) and Taylor; Drew Sheppard, Cade Baldridge (5) and Tanner Graves. W – Sheppard. L – Alford. 2B – Talon Rhoten. HL – Brown 1-2, 1 RS; Baldridge 2-2, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Trayson Miller 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Graves 2-3; Wil Joplin 1-2, 2 RS, 2 BB; Rhoten 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Drew Sheppard threw a one-hitter while Cade Baldridge drove in three runs Thursday, and the third-ranked Roff Tigers clipped Caney 9-1 in 4 ½ innings on Thursday at the Calera Tournament. The one Caney run off Sheppard was earned. He registered one strikeout and allowed no walks. Baldridge went 2-for-2 with the three RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Trayson Miller was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk and Tanner Graves ended up 2-for-3. Talon Rhoten, who hit a double, picked up two RBIs and scored twice and Wil Joplin finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of walks. Roff ended with eight hits. Jacobie Brown had Caney’s lone hit. Cole Alford abosrbed the mound loss. He lasted just one inning after walking five, striking out two and surrendering two earned runs.
Team Records: Roff 18-3; Caney 5-13.
At Silo Tournament
Wright City 9, Stonewall 1
STONEWALL 000 01 — 1 2 1
WRIGHT CITY 160 02 — 9 10 0
Cameron Brown, Ty Humphers (3), Okie Keeling (4) and Kason Barnett; Nate Thomas and Kolt Black. W – Thomas. L – Brown. 2B – McKeever (WC); Kaden Turpin (S). HL – Turpin 1-2; Humphers 1-3, 1 RBI (S); Bowen 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Lecrone 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Lindly 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Thomas 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; McKeever 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Crosby 1-3, 1 RS (WC).
NOTEWORTHY: Class A No. 9 Wright City pounded out 10 hits and limited the Stonewall Longhorns to two in registering a 9-1 victory on Thursday. Ty Humphers knocked in Stonewall’s only run in a 1-for-3 effort and Kaden Turpin had the other hit which was a double in going 1-for-2. Starter Cameron Brown was tagged with the pitching loss after Humphers and Okie Keeling made relief appearances for the 14th-ranked Longhorns. Blake Lecrone finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lumber Jax, while both Nate Thomas and Alex Bowen had two hits, and an RBI and scored a run. Kellan Lindly went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Roman McKeever finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Thomas earned the mound win. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just two hits in five innings.
Team Record: Stonewall 6-11.
At Silo Tournament
Silo 6, Tupelo 1
TUPELO 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
SILO 102 021 x — 6 8 0
Ethan Norfleet, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain (6) and Harley Davidson; Corbin and Jestis. W – Corbin. L – Norfleet. 3B – Ford (S). 2B – Ty Bourland 2 (T); Jestis (S). HL – Bourland 2-3; Tye Gould 1-3, 1 RBI; James Beach 1-3, 1 RS; Bentley Bills 1-3 (T); Proctor 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jestis 2-3, 1 RBI; Ford 21-2, 2 RS, 2 BB; McDonald 1-3, 2 RBIs; Conary 1-3, 1 RBI; Corbin 1-3, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Class A top-ranked Silo Rebels limited the Tupelo Tigers to five hits in claiming a 6-1 decision Thursday at the Silo Tournament. Ty Bourland topped the Tupelo batting chart by going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Teammate Tye Gould drove in the Tigers’ only run in going 1-for-3. James Beach and Bentley Bills were also 1-for-3. Beach scored the team’s only run. Starting pitcher Ethan Norfleet took the loss as Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain provided relief help for Class B No. 11 Tupelo. Kyle Proctor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run for Silo, while Luke Jestis also had two hits and drove in a run. Korben Ford went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and two runs scored from the top of the Rebels’ lineup, while Cord McDonald had two RBIs. Chase Corbin earned the mound win. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed just the one earned run in seven complete innings.
Team Records: Tupelo 6-6; Silo 16-2.
At Calera Tournament
Colbert 8, Vanoss 0
COLBERT 001 70 — 8 3 1
VANOSS 000 00 — 0 2 3
Colbert battery not available; Colten Bird, Fernando Hernandez (5) and Joe Standlee. L – Bird. 2B – Riley Vasques (V). 2B – Vasquez (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Vasquez went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, but those were the only two hits of the game for Vanoss in an 8-0 loss to Colbert Thursday at the Calera Tournament. Only two of the eight runs scored off losing pitcher Colten Bird were earned. Bird allowed just three hits with four walks and a strikeout.
Team Record: Vanoss 6-9.
