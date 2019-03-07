Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Tuesday, March 5
At Roff
Roff 10, Durant 2
DURANT 000 011 — 2 4 0
ROFF 140 104 — 10 12 2
Ty Hendrix, Josh Smith and Dalton White; Conner Baldridge, Cooper Simon (5), Aiden Bagwell (6) and Dayne Bowerman, W – Baldridge. L – Hendrix. HR – Dalton (D). 2B – Trayson Miller 2, Bagwell, Bowerman, Wil Joplin. HL – Elijah Moore 2-2; White 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Cade Buchanan 1-3 (D); Bowerman 4-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Miller 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Joplin 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Cooper Simon 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Conner Owens 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Brady Benedict 1-3 (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Dayne Bowerman went 4-for-5 from the plate with a double, drove in a run and scored twice while Conner Baldridge pitched four strong scoreless innings for the win as the Roff Tigers successfully opened the 2019 spring baseball season with a 10-2 drilling of Durant on Tuesday. Baldridge allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out four over the first four frames. Cooper Simon and Aiden Bagwell also provided relief help for the Tigers. Trayson Miller and Wil Joplin also contributed big to Roff’s 12-hit attack, as each went 2-for-3. Miller doubled twice, knocked in three runs, scored once and walked one time. Joplin had one double, one RBI, two run scored and a walk. Conner Owens also picked up two RBIs in a 1-for-3 effort, and Simon was 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Team Record: Roff 1-0.
Up Next: Roff at Tushka, 4:30 p.m. today.
At Plainview
Plainview 8, Byng 2
BYNG 010 001 0 — 2 6 4
PLAINVIEW 003 122 x — 8 6 1
Gage Fuller, Brylen Janda (3), Collin O’Grady (7) and Ashton Zilem; Layne Davis, Jake Geurin (6) and Trevor Burton. W – Davis. L – Fuller. 3B – Chase Owen (P). 2B – Tyler Bargas (B); Geurin, Owen (P). HL – Bargas 2-3, 1 BB; Seth Brecheen 1-1, 1 BB; Parker Presley 1-3, 1 RBI; O’Grady 1-3, 1 BB (B); Sperry Brition 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Owen 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Davis 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Geurin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (P).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Pirates matched Plainview with six hits, but they were unable to overcome four errors in dropping an 8-2 decision to open 2019 spring baseball play Tuesday. Tyler Bargas was Byng’s only multiple-hitter as he finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Teammate Parker Presley went 1-for-3 and drove in a run in a losing cause. Starting pitcher Gage Fuller was tagged with the loss after lasting 2.2 innings. Brylen Janda and Collin O’Grady also saw relief duty from the hill.
Team Record: Byng 0-1.
Up Next: Ada at Byng, 4:30 p.m. Monday.
At Caney
Caney 4, Tupelo 3
TUPELO 101 010 0 — 3 4 3
CANEY 003 010 x — 4 6 3
James Beach, Ethan Norfleet (3), Ty Bourland (4), Bentley Bills (7) and Harley Davidson, James Beach (4); Palomino, Watson (3), Taylor (7) and Crews. W – Watson. L – Bourland. Save – Taylor. 2B – Nutter, Watson (C). HL – Beach 1-2, 2 RBIs; Davidson 1-2, 1 BB (T); Jackson 1-2; Nutter 1-3, 1 RBI; Boehme 1-3, 1 RBI; Watson 1-3, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers opened the 2019 spring baseball season with a 4-3 loss at the hands of host Caney on Tuesday. James Beach went 1-for-2 and drove in two of the three runs for Tupelo, while teammate Harley Davidson was 1-for-2 with a walk as Tupelo managed just four hits. Ty Bourland took the pitching loss in relief. Beach started on the mound and was relieved by Ethan Norfleet in the third.
Team Record: Tupelo 0-1.
Up Next: Tupelo vs. Caney, noon today at the Red River Classic at Calera.
Saturday, March 2
At Wright City
Wright City 9, Stonewall 7
STONEWALL 020 040 1 — 7 8 5
WRIGHT CITY 301 401 x — 9 6 1
Ty Humphers, Brady Barton (6) and Kason Barnett; Cordell Briley, Justin Lecrone (5), Conner Bastarache (5) and Brady Evans. W – Briley. L – Humphers. HL – Ian Heath 2-4, 2 RBIs; Humphers 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Barton 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Barnett 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (S); Evans 2-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS’ Bastarache 1-3, 3 RS, 1 BB; Nathan Thomas 1-3, 1 RS; Dillon Jordan 1-3, 1 RS (WC).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Longhorns managed to out hit host Wright City, 8-6, but fell victim to five errors in suffering a 9-7 defeat on Tuesday. Ian Heath and Ty Humphers accounted for half of Stonewall’s hits. Heath went 2-for-4 and knocked in a pair of runs, while Humphers was also 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Brady Barton and Kason Barnett each picked up one RBI and scored once in a 1-for-3 effort, as Barton also walked once. Brady Evans went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Wright City. Humphers, the starting pitcher, suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Barton.
Team Record: Stonewall 0-1.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Durant JV, 2 p.m. today in the Red River Classic at Calera.
