Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Tuesday, Aug. 27
At Moss
Vanoss 6, Moss 2
VANOSS 210 020 1 — 6 9 2
MOSS 100 100 0 — 2 2 0
Riley Vasquez, Wyatt Knickmeyer (6) and Joe Standlee; Moss battery NA. W – Vasquez. 2B – Rylan Golden, Standlee (V). HL – Golden 2-3, 1 RBI; Roper Bolin 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Riley Knickmeyer 2-4, 1 RBI; Vasquez 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Standlee 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Tyler Stringer 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Vasquez and Wyatt Knickmeyer combined for a two-hitter Tuesday and the Vanoss Wolves rolled to a 6-2 victory over Moss. Vasquez pitched five complete innings and allowed both hits and four walks while striking out eight. Only one of the two runs he gave up was earned. Wyatt Knickmeyer pitched the sixth and allowed no hits and two walks while registering a strikeout. Rylan Golden, Roper Bolin and Riley Knickmeyer each went 2-for-4 to spark the Wolves’ nine-hit attack. Golden doubled and knocked in a run. Bolin had one RBI and scored a run and Riley Knickmeyer had one RBI as well. Vasquez and Joe Standlee were each 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Team Record: Vanoss 4-4.
At Dale
Dale 7, Stonewall 4
STONEWALL 120 100 0 — 4 7 8
DALE 2121 110 x — 7 12 1
Cameron Brown, Kason Barnett (4), Jarred Vaughn (4) and Okie Keeling; Shirley, Johnson (5) and Johnson, Capps (5). W-Shirley. L – Brown. 2B – Vaughn (S); Hunt, Shirley (D), HL – Barnett 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Cameron Christian 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Vaughn 1-3, 1 RBI (S); Shirley 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Hunt 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Forsythe 2-3; McQuain 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Johnson 2-4, 1 RBI; herring 2-4, 1 RS (D).
NOTEWORTHY: The Dale Pirates pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of eight Stonewall errors in claiming a 7-4 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday. Kason Barnett was the only multiple-hitter for Stonewall, going 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored. Cameron Christian (1-for-3), Jarred Vaughn (1-for-3 with a double) and Ian Heath each knocked in one run. Stonewall starting pitcher Cameron Brown took the loss after getting relief help from Vaughn. Ty Humphers was hit by a pitch three times by Dale hurlers. Ike Shirey went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the Dale lineup. David Herring, Jono Johnson and Carson Hund also had two hits each. Shirey earned the mound win. He struck out five, walked three and gave up three earned runs.
Team Records: Stonewall 6-4; Dale 10-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.