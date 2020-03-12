Local Baseball Capsules

Tuesday, March 10
At Madill
Byng 9, Madill 0
BYNG 102 60 — 9 8 0
MADILL 000 00 — 0 3 3
Carson Capps, Parker Presley (4) and catcher’s name not available; Madill battery not available. W – Capps. 3B – Bill McCarter (B). 2B – Trae Lowe (B). HL – McCarter 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Lowe 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Collin O’Grady 1-1, 1 RS, 2 BB; Reid Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Carson Capps 1-3, 1 RS; Rylan Johnson 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Carson Capps and Parker Presley combined for a five-inning, three-hit shutout as the Byng Pirates pounded Madill, 9-0, on Tuesday. Capps surrendered just two hits and no walks while striking out four through the first three innings. Presley pitched the fourth and fifth innings as he allowed only one hit and no walks while striking out two. Bill McCarter and Trae Lowe each collected a pair of hits for the Pirates. McCarter was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a walk and Lowe ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reid Johnson also knocked in a run while going 1-for-2 and scoring once. Capps also scored a run while going 1-for-3.
Team Record: Byng 3-3.
At Roff
Roff 10, Tushka 0
TUSHKA 000 00 — 0 0 4
ROFF 640 0x — 10 7 2
Trenton Fugar, Bryson Tuck (1) and Fomn; Brady Benedict, Talon Rhoten and Tanner Graves. W – Benedict. L – Fugar. HR – Conner Owens (R). 2B – Talon Rhoten (R). HL – Owens 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Aiden Bagwell 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Graves 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Rhoten 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kagan Huneycutt 1-3, 2 RBIs; Trayson Miller 1-3, 1 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Brady Benedict and Talon Rhoten worked together for a no-hitter and the Roff Tigers trounced Tushka 10-0 in 4 ½ innings. Benedict pitched the first three innings for the win. He gave up just one walk and struck out a pair. Rhoten threw the final two frames and allowed no walks and struck out two. Conner Owens homered in a 1-for-2 effort. He drove home two runs, scored twice and drew a walk. Tanner Graves and Aiden Bagwell were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Bagwell also scored twice. Kagan Huneycutt also knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort and Benedict picked up one RBI as well in Roff’s seven-hit attack.
Team Record: Roff 2-0.
At Stonewall
Asher 10, Stonewall 0
ASHER 020 440 — 10 11 0
STONEWALL 000 00 — 0 3 1
Trevor Martin, Bryson Martin (5) and Cameron Grissom; Clayton Findley, Kason Barnett (5) and Barnett, Okie Keeling (5). W – T. Martin. L – Findley. HR – Patch Hamilton, Bryson Martin (A). 2B – Devon Lamb, B. Martin (A); Ty Humphers, Ian Heath (S). HL – Lamb 3-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; B. Martin 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Michael McDonald 2-3, 3 RS, 2 BB; T. Martin 1-1, 1 RS; Garrett Leba 1-3, 1 RBI; Grissom 1-3 (A); Humphers 1-2; Heath 1-2; Keeling 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton and Bryson Martin each slammed a home run while Trevor Martin and Bryson Martin combined for a shutout Tuesday and the Class B third-ranked Asher Indians claimed a 10-0 decision over the Class A fourth-ranked Stonewall Longhorns. Trevor Martin picked up the pitching win as he allowed three Stonewall hits while striking out eight and giving up only two walks through the first four innings. Bryson Martin pitched the fifth and allowed one walk and struck out one. Devon Lamb sparked Asher’s 11-hit assault by going 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Bryson Martin was 2-for-3 with his homer to go along with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Michael McDonald was 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the victorious Indians. Garrett Leba also picked up one RBI in a 1-for-3 effort for the winners. Ty Humphers, Ian Heath and Okie Keeling were each 1-for-2 for the Longhorns. Clayton Findley suffered the pitching loss after getting relief duty from Kason Barnett.
Team Records: Asher 2-0. Stonewall 5-2.
At Mill Creek
Tupelo 20, Mill Creek 0
TUPELO 342 (11) — 20 5 2
MILL CREEK 000 0 — 0 0 2
Harley Davidson and James Beach; West, Aries (2), Newton (4), Jones (4) and Walker. W – Davidson. L – Aries. HR – Bentley Bills (T). 2B – Ty Bourland, Tye Gould (T). HL – Cody Airington 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Bills 1-2, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Bourland 1-2, 4 RBIs, 3 RS, 3 BB; Gould 1-2, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB (MC).
NOTEWORTHY: Harley Davidson fired a four-inning no-hitter as Bentley Bills homered as the Tupelo Tigers crushed Mill Creek 20-0 in four innings. Davidson struck out seven batters and allowed no walks in earning the pitching victory. Cody Airington went 2-for-4 from the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Bills, Ty Bourland and Tye Gould each finished 1-for-2. Bills drove in three runs, scored three times and walked once. Bourland doubled once, drove in four runs, scored three times and drew three walks. Gould doubled, knocked in four runs, scored once and had a walk. Leading 9-0, Tupelo scored 11 runs in the fourth inning.
Team Record: Tupelo 5-1.
