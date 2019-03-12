Local Baseball Capsules

Friday, March 8
At Stonewall
Stonewall 6, Tupelo 1
TUPELO 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
STONEWALL 201 300 x — 6 6 3
James Beach, Harley Davidson (5) and Davidson, Beach (5); Brady Barton and Kason Barnett. W – Barton. L – Beach. HL – Austin Vick 1-3, 1 RS; Tye Gould 1-3; Beach 1-3; Jacob Martinez 1-3; Ty Bourland 1-3 (T); Barton 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Jarrett Ellis 2-3, 1 RS; Kason Barnett 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Okie Keeling 1-3, 1 RBI (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Brady Barton went 2-for-3 from the plate, drove in a run and scored twice while allowing just five hits from the mound to lead the Stonewall Longhorns past the Tupelo Tigers 6-1 Friday night. Barton struck out nine and allowed no walks in securing the victory. The lone Tupelo run was unearned. Jarrett Ellis finished 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Longhorns. Kason Barnett (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk) and Okie Keeling (1-for-3 with one RBI) also contributed to the Longhorns’ six-hit attack. Austin Vick, Tye Gould, James Beach, Jacob Martinez and Ty Bourland each went 1-for-3 for the Tigers’ five-hit totals. Beach, the Tupelo pitching starter, suffered the loss after getting relief help from Harley Davidson.
At Konawa
Konawa 8, Holdenville 0
HOLDENVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
KONAWA 101 024 x — 8 12 1
Holdenville battery not available; Dylan Fry, Christopher Matchie (5) and Silas Issacs. W – Fry. 2B – Devin McMahon, Todd Fox, Isaacs, Fry (K). HL – Fry 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Chisam Moore 2-3, 3 RBIs; McMahon 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Fox 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Isaacs 2-4, 2 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Dylan Fry fired a two-hitter through four innings and went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and the Konawa Tigers blanked the Holdenville Wolverines 8-0 on Friday. Fry allowed just three walks and struck out nine before being relieved by Christopher Matchie, who pitched the final three frames. Four other Konawa players had two hits apiece. Chisam Moore and Devin McMahon were each 2-for-3. Moore knocked in three runs, while McMahon picked up one RBI and scored twice. Teammates Todd Fox and Silas Isaacs were each 2-for-4. Fox drove in a run and scored twice, while Isaacs scored a pair of runs as Konawa pounded out 12 hits.
At Kiowa
Kiowa 10, Coalgate 9
COALGATE 211 003 2 — 9 11 3
KIOWA 900 000 1 — 10 8 3
Gavin Blue, Brock Williams (1), Brandon Vandewalker and catcher’s name not available; Stone, Swann (5), Ray (6) and catcher’s name not available. W -Ray. L – Vandewalker. 3B – Casey Stowe (C). 2B – Trey Wilkinson 2, Blue, Tyler Lambert (C). HL – Tyler Lambert 3-4, 1 RBI; Wilkinson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Reece Garcia 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 3 BB; Stowe 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB (C); Ray 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Stone 1-2, 1 RS, 2 BB; Sander 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Gardner 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Logan 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB (K).
NOTEWORTHY: A nice comeback by the Coalgate Wildcats fell just short as they dropped a 10-9 decision to Kiowa on Friday. Tyler Lambert went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and one RBI. Teammate Trey Wilkinson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs, one run scored and a walk. Reece Garcia (1-for-1) and Casey Stowe (1-for-3) each knocked in a run. Garcia scored once and drew three walks, while Stowe scored two runs and walked twice. Brandon Vandewalker, Coalgate’s second reliever, suffered the loss. Gavin Blue started on the hill and was relieved by Brock Williams later in the first inning. The Wildcats had an 11-8 advantage in total hits. Coalgate opened the game with a two-run top of the first before spotting the Cowboys with nine runs in the bottom half of that frame.
Thursday, March 7
At Tupelo
Tupelo 3, Caney 2
CANEY 000 002 0 — 2 3 4
TUPELO 100 020 x — 3 7 2
Taylor and Crews; Bentley Bills, Ty Bourland (4) and James Beach. W – Bourland. L -Taylor. 2B – Boehme (C). HL – Crews 2-3, 1 RS (C); Seth Foreman 3-4, 1 RS; Blaine Ake 1-2, 2 BB; Jacob Martinez 1-3, 2 RBIs; Tye Gould 1-3, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Bentley Bills and Ty Bourland combined for a three-hitter, and Seth Foreman went 3-for-4 from the plate and scored a run Thursday to help the Tupelo Tigers edge Caney 3-2. Bourland worked the final four innings for the win. He allowed just two hits. Bills started and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out three through the first three innings. Blaine Ake finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Jacob Martinez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Tye Gould ended up 1-for-3 and scored a run as Tupelo compiled seven hits.
At Coalgate
Coalgate 14, Savanna 0
SAVANNA 000 — 0 1 0
COALGATE 59x — 14 8 0
Dean, Adams (2) and catcher’s name not available; Brock Williams, Zac Davis (3) and catcher’s name not available. W – Williams. L – Dean. HR – Gavin Blue (C). 2B – Casey Stowe 2, Reece Garcia, Austin Lambert, Hadyn Vick (C). HL – Stowe 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Vick 2-3, 2 RBIs; Austin Lambert 1-1, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 2 BB; Garcia 1-1, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Tyler Lambert 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Blue 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Gavin Blue homered, while Casey Stowe and Hadyn Vick had two hits apiece Thursday as the Coalgate Wildcats routed Savanna 14-0 in 2 ½ innings. Stowe went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, three runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk. Vick ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Blue was 1-for-2 with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Austin Lambert doubled once, knocked in three runs,scored three times and drew two walks in a 1-for-1 effort. Reece Garcia (1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk) drove home two runs and Tyler Lambert (1-for-1 with a walk) had one RBI. Brock Williams pitched two innings for the win, as he surrendered just one hit and no walks while striking out five. Zac Davis relieved Williams in working the third and final frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.