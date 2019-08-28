Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Monday, Aug. 26
Game 1
Latta 7, New Lima 6
NEW LIMA 001 212 0 — 6 4 3
LATTA 230 010 1 — 7 9 4
Beau Driggers and Chris Griffis; JT Gray, DJ Van Atten (4) and Jeron Johnston. W – Van Atten. L – Driggers. HR – David Gates (New Lima). 2B – Cooper Hamilton 2, Van Atten (Latta). HL – Logan Carr 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (New Lima); C. Hamilton 4-4, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Rylan Reed 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Van Atten 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Braden Schroeder 1-3, 1 RS (Latta).
NOTEWORTHY: Cooper Hamilton’s walk-off RBI double to center field scored Kale Williams in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Latta Panthers to a tense 7-6 win over New Lima in the first game of a Monday twinbill. Hamilton finished 4-for-4 from the plate with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Rylan Reed was 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. DJ Van Atten and Braden Schroeder were each 1-for-3. Van Atten also doubled once and drew a walk. Van Atten worked the final 3.1 innings from the mound for the win, as he gave up two hits and four walks while striking out four. JT Gray started on the hill. David Gates blasted a two-run homer for New Lima. Beau Driggers was tagged with the mound loss. He struck out 10, walked two and gave up two earned runs. The teams combined for seven errors.
Game 2
Latta 9, New Lima 6
NEW LIMA 201 03 — 6 4 0
LATTA 033 3x — 9 6 4
Gavin Morris, Logan Carr (3) and Chris Griffis; Chance Perry, Kale Williams (5), Cooper Hamilton (5) and Jeron Johnston. W – Perry. L – Morris. HR – Cooper Hmailton (Latta). 2B – Griffis (New Lima); Rylan Reed, Lane Wood (Latta). HL – Beau Driggers 2-3, 1 RBI; David Gates 1-3, 1 RBI; Griffis 1-3, 2 RS (New Lima); Reed 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; JT Gray 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Wood 1-1, 1 RBI; Hamilton 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Tucker Abney 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB (Latta).
NOTEWORTHY: Cooper Hamilton continued his hot day with a home run, while Rylan Reed went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once Monday, and the Latta Panthers completed a doubleheader sweep with a 9-6 decision over New Lima. Hamilton ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Latta ended up with six hits. JT Gray and Lane Wood were each 1-for-1 with one RBI, and Tucker Abney finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk. Chance Perry pitched the first four innings for the win. He surrendered two hits and only one walk while striking out six. All three runs scored off him were unearned. Kale Williams and Hamilton made relief appearances for the Panthers. New Lima starter Gavin Morris absorbed the loss. He lasted just 2.1 innings. Beau Driggers went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Falcons.
Team Records: Latta 5-3; New Lima 4-6.
At Roff 15, Moss 0
MOSS 000 0 — 0 0 4
ROFF 02(13) x — 15 7 0
Trenton Golden, Tyler Armstrong (2), Kason Pruitt (3), Racer McBride (3) and catcher’s name NA. Drew Shepard, Talon Rhoten (4) and Tanner Graves. W – Sheppard. L – Golden. HR – Talon Rhoten 2 (R). 2B – Cade Baldridge (RR). HL – T. Rhoten 2-2, 6 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Baldridge 1-1, 3 RS, 2 BB; Trayson Miller 1-1, 2 RS, 2 BB; Sheppard 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Wil Joplin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brady Benedict 1-3, 1 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Talon Rhoten hit a two-run homer and a grand slam – both in the third inning – to lead Roff to a convincing 15-0 win over Moss Monday at Tiger Field. Drew Sheppard and Rhoten also combined for a four-inning, no-hitter. Sheppard pitched around five walks to earn the mound win, and Rhoten slammed the door on the victory by striking out the side in the fourth. Rhoten finished 2-for-2 from the plate with six runs batted in and a walk. Sheppard, who went 1-for-2 from the plate, and Wil Joplin, who was 1-for-3, each knocked in one run. Cade Baldridge and Trayson Miller were each 1-for-1 with two walks. Baldridge also doubled once and scored three times and Brady Benedict finished 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Team Record: Roff 8-3.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 14, Calvin 2
CALVIN 200 — 2 2 3
VANOSS 68x — 14 7 3
Caleb Laster, Charlie Harden (2), Avery Troup (2) and Adryn Ingle; Colten Bird and Trenton East. W – Bird. L – Laster. 2B – Rylan Golden, East (V). HL – Troup 1-2, 1 RBI; Harden 1-2, 1 RS (C); Roper Bolin 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Wyatt Knickmeyer 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB; Bird 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 2 BB; Riley Knickmeyer 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB; East 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Golden 1-2, 2 RBIs (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Colten Bird pitched a three-inning, two-hitter and was 1-for-1 from the plate with one RBI, one run scored and a pair of walks Monday and the Vanoss Wolves routed the Calvin Bulldogs 14-2. Bird struck out five and gave up just one walk. Both Calvin runs were earned. Roper Bolin (1-for-1), Trenton East (1-for-2 with a double), Rylan Golden (1-for-2 with a double) and Riley Vasquez (1-for-3) each drove home two runs for Vanoss, which compiled seven hits. Avery Troup finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and Charlie Harden ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored for Calvin. Starting pitcher Caleb Laster suffered the loss after getting relief help from Harden and Troup.
Team Record: Vanoss 3-4.
At Asher Festival
Game 2
Asher 12, Stuart 2
STUART 100 01 — 2 2 3
ASHER 123 6x — 12 13 1
Clark and catcher’s name NA; Bryson Martin and Cameron Grissom. W – B. Martin. L – Clark. 2B – Strobridge (S); Grissom 2, Jake Dobbs (A). HL – Strobridge 1-2; Hull 1-2 (S); Grissom 3-3, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Dobbs 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Michael McDonald 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Patch Hamilton 2-3, 2 RS; Trevor Martin 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; B. Martin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Devon Lamb 1-3, 1 RBI (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Cameron Grissom and Jake Dobbs each had 3-for-3 performances from the plate Monday as the Asher Indians slammed Stuart, 12-2, in 4 1/2 innings in Game 2 of the Asher Festival. Grissom doubled twice, drove home five runs and scored once, while Dobbs had one double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Asher pounded out 13 hits. Michael McDonald and Patch Hamilton helped out the Indian offense as well. McDonald went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored and Hamilton scored twice in a 2-for-3 effort. Trevor Martin, who was 1-for-3, knocked in a pair of runs and scored once. Bryson Martin and Devon Lamb each finished 1-for-3 with one RBI. Bryson Martin also scored a run. Bryson Martin allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five on his way to the pitching victory. Only one of the two runs he gave up was earned.
Game 1
Asher 17, Drummond 0
DRUMMOND 000 0 — 0 0 2
ASHER 386 x — 17 9 2
Conspie and catcher’s name NA; Patch Hamilton and Cameron Grissom. W – P. Hamilton. L – Conspie. 2B – Grissom 2, P. Hamilton, Bryson Martin, Garrett Leba (A). HL – B. Martin 2-2, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Grissom 2-2, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; Michael McDonald 1-1, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 2 BB; Jake Dobbs 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Trevor Martin 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; P. Hamilton 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Leba 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton fired a four-inning no-hitter, while Bryson Martin and Cameron Grissom each went 2-for-2 from the plate Monday to help the Asher Indians drill Drummond 17-0. Hamilton struck out nine batters and walked only two. Bryson Martin doubled once, drove home five runs and scored once and Grissom doubled twice, knocked in three runs and drew a walk. Trevor Martin collected two RBIs, scored twice and walked one time in a 1-for-2 effort. Michael McDonald (1-for-1), Jake Dobbs (1-for-1), Hamilton (1-for-2 with a double) and Garrett Leba (1-for-3 with a double) each picked up one RBI.
