Local Baseball Capsules

Tuesday, March 3
At Plainview
Plainview 15, Byng 5
BYNG 003 020 — 5 8 6
PLAINVIEW 220 452 — 15 10 1
Carson Capps, Wyatt Davis (4), Trae Lowe and Bill McCarter; Trevor Burton, Payton Webber (6) and catcher’s name NA. W – Burton. L – Capps. HR – Burton (P). 2B – Seth Brecheen (B). HL – Lowe 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Collin O’Grady 2-4, 2 RS; Brecheen 1-3, 3 RBIs; Bill McCarter 1-3, 1 RBI; Gage Fuller 1-3, 1 RBI; Riley McCage 1-3 (B); Burton 3-4, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Owen Lassahn 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Jake Geurin 2-4, 1 RBI, 4 RS; Reese Somerville 1-2, 4 RS; Layne Davis 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB (P).
NOTEWORTHY: Host Plainview pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of six Byng errors in claiming a 15-5 decision over the Pirates Tuesday in six innings. Byng totaled eight hits. Trae Lowe was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk, while Collin O’Grady went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Seth Brecheen drove in three runs while going 1-for-3 with a double. Bill McCarter, Gage Fuller and Riley McCage each ended up 1-for-3. McCarter and Fuller picked up one RBI apiece. Starter Carson Capps was tagged with the pitching loss after getting relief help from Wyatt Davis and Lowe. Trevor Burton earned the mound win for the Indians. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed four earned runs in five innings. He also helped his own cause by finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Owen Lassahn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts, while Jake Geurin also had two hits and scored four times.
Team Records: Byng 1-1; Plainview 1-1.
Up Next: Moore at Byng, 5 p.m. today.
At Caney
Tupelo 13, Caney 0
TUPELO 600 34 — 13 13 0
CANEY 000 00 — 0 3 1
Bentley Bills, James Beach (3) and Harley Davidson; Alford, Nutter (3), Taylor (5) and Jackson. W – Beach. L – Alford. 2B – Ty Bourland 2, Cody Airington, Bills, Tye Gould (T); Jackson (C). HL – Bourland 3-4, 6 RBIs, 2 RS; Bills 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Gould 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 2 BB; Davidson 1-2, 2 BB; JD Chamberlain 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Airington 1-3, 3 RS, 1 BB (T); Jackson 1-2; Taylor 1-2; Brown 1-2 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers opened the 2020 spring season with a 13-0 crushing of Caney in five innings. Ty Bourland went 3-for-4 from the plate with two doubles, six runs batted in and two runs scored to spark Tupelo’s 13-hit attack. Teammate Bentley Bills finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Tye Gould (1-for-2), JD Chamberlain (1-for-3) and James Beach each drove in one run. Harley Davidson ended up 1-for-2 while drawing two walks, and Cody Airington had a 1-for-3 effort with a double, three runs scored and a walk. James Beach pitched the last three innings for the win, as he surrendered just one hit and no walks while striking out six.
Team Record: Tupelo 1-0.
Up next: Tupelo vs. Bennington, noon today at Red River Classic in Calera.
At Pauls Valley
Sulphur 14, Pauls Valley 0
SULPHUR 302 013 5 — 14 16 0
P. VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Taigen White, Andrew McCurry (6), Reese Ratchford (7) and catcher’s name NA; Hines and catcher’s name NA. W – White. L – Hines. HR – Ratchford (S). 2B – Price Daube 2 (S); Turner (PV). HL – Daube 4-5, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; White 4-5, 2 RS; Nash Matlack 2-2, 4 RS, 3 BB; Ratchford 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Gage Watson 1-1, 1 RS; Zack Driggers 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Rowdy Standifer 1-3, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Price Daube went 4-for-5 from the plate, knocked in five runs and scored twice, and Reese Ratchford homered in a 2-for-5 outing with three RBIs and two runs scored in Sulphur’s 14-0 waxing of Pauls Valley. Sulphur starting pitcher Taigen White worked the first five innings for the win, He gave up just two hits and three walks while striking out seven. Andrew McCurry pitched the sixth for the Bulldogs, and Ratchford worked the seventh. White also helped his own cause by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Nash Matlack also collected multiple hits for Sulphur in going 2-for-2 with four runs scored and three walks. Carson Pettifer drove home a pair of runs as well, and Zack Driggers picked up one RBI and scored once in a 1-for-3 effort for Sulphur, which totaled 16 hits.
Team Record: Sulphur 2-0.
Up Next: Sulphur at Marietta, 5 p.m. today.
At Madill
Ada 7, Madill 0
ADA 100 033 0 — 7 7 0
MADILL 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Christopher Carrethers and catcher’s name not available; Wylbe Roberts, Aaron Vann (6) and catcher’s name not available. HR – Bo Charboneau (A). 2B – Charboneau, Zac Carroll, Hunter Condon (A). HL – Charboneau 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Condon 1-3, 2 RS; Jaycob Gray 1-3, 1 RS; Manny LaValley 1-3, 1 BB (A).
Monday, March 2
At Byng
Byng 9, Plainview 1
PLAINVIEW 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
BYNG 121 200 x — 6 9 0
Davis, Wallace (4) and catcher’s name NA; Gage Fuller and Bill McCarter. W – Fuller. L – Davis. 2B – Reid Johnson (B). HL – Webber 2-3, 1 RS; Geurin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB (P); Johnson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Trae Lowe 2-3, 1 RBI; Fuller 2-4, 2 RBIs; Collin O’Grady 1-2, 3 RS, 2 BB; Seth Brecheen 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Carson Capps 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Gage Fuller fired a four-hitter while going 2-for-4 from the plate with a double and driving in two runs Monday as the Byng Pirates opened the 2020 spring season with a 6-1 triumph over Plainview. Fuller struck out seven and walked just two. Joining Fuller with two hits offensively were Reid Johnson and Trae Lowe, who each finished 2-for-3. Johnson doubled, knocked in a run and scored once, and Lowe also picked up one RBI as Byng totaled nine hits. Collin O’Grady (1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks), Seth Brecheen (1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk) and Carson Capps (1-for-3) accounted for the Pirates’ other hits.
Team Record: Byng 1-0.
At Sulphur
Sulphur 10, Pauls Valley 0
PAULS VALLEY 000 00 — 0 1 1
SULPHUR 152 02 — 10 13 1
Mason Aderholt and catcher’s name NA; Price Daube, Nash Matlack (5) and catcher’s name NA. W – Daube. L – Aderholt. HR – Reese Ratchford (S). 2B – Daube, Taigen White (S). HL – Jared Turner 1-2, 1 BB (PV); White 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; Ratchford 2-2, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, 2 BB; Zack Driggersn2-2, 1 BB; Daube 2-3, 2 RBIs; Gage Watson 2-3, 1 RS; Carson Pettifer 1-3, 2 RS; Matlack 1-3, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Reese Ratchford homered, drove in four runs, scored twice and drew a pair of walks, while Price Daube pitched a no-hitter through four innings Monday as the Sulphur Bulldogs slammed Pauls Valley, 10-0, in five innings. Daube struck out nine and walked only three. Matlack pitched the fifth and final frame and gave up the only Pauls Valley hit while walking one and striking out two. Taigen White went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored, as Sulphur pounded out 13 hits. Ratchford and Zack Driggers each ended up 2-for-2, and Daube finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gage Watson was also 2-for-3 with a run scored. Carson Pettifer and Nash Matlack were each 1-for-3 to round out the Bulldog offense. Jared Turner had Pauls Valley’s lone hit.
Tean Record: Sulphur 1-0.
At Ada
Ada 9, Madill 1
MADILL 000 10 — 1 4 3
ADA 200 7x — 9 8 2
Case Coble, Tovanny Robles (4) and Ty Rushing. Jaycob Gray and Braden Maloy. WP-Gray (1-0). LP-Coble. 2B-Austin Lewis (M); Gray (A). HL-Coble 2-3, RS (M); Bo Charboneau 2-3, 2 RS, RBI, Manny LaValley 2-2, RBI, RS, Gray 2-3, RBI, Carter Freeland 1-3, RBI, John Boone 1-3, RS (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.