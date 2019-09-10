Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Saturday, Sept. 7
2019 NOC Festival
At Enid
Game 1
Roff 9, Canute 0
ROFF 401 22 — 9 7 0
CANUTE 000 00 — 0 2 3
Wil Joplin, Coby Simon (5) and Tanner Graves; Henderson and Williams. W – Joplin. L – Henderson. 2B – Cade Baldridge, Brady Benedict (R); Wes Swaner (C). HL – Joplin 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB: Graves 2-3, 1 RBI; Benedict 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Baldridge 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Simon 1-3, 1 RBI (RR); Swaner 1-2; Kasen Legend 1-2 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin fired a five-inning, two-hit shutout and finished 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI, one run scored and a walk Saturday as the Roff Tigers ripped Canute, 9-1, in the Northern Oklahoma College Festival. Joplin had a perfect game through four innings, as he ended up with six strikeouts and no walks through the game. Cade Baldridge drove in a pair of runs, scored three times and drew a walk in going 1-for-2. Tanner Graves (2-for-3), Brady Benedict (1-for-1 with a double, two runs scored and two walks) and Coby Simon (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI for Roff, which totaled seven hits.
Game 2
Roff 9, Lookeba-Sickles 1
LOOKEBA 100 00 — 1 1 2
ROFF 450 0x — 9 9 1
Korey Aytes, Jacob Vincent (4) and Brand Wilson; Talon Rhoten, Cade Baldridge (5) and Tanner Graves. W – Rhoten. L – Aytes. 2B – Cade Baldridge, Brady Benedict (R). B. Wilson 1-2, 1 RBI (L-S); Aiden Bagwell 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Wil Joplin 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Benedict 2-3, 2 RS; Trayson Miller 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Baldridge 1-3, 4 RBIs; Talon Rhoten 1-3, 2 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Talon Rhoten tossed a five-inning one-hitter while Aiden Bagwell, Wil Joplin and Brady Benedict collected two hits each Saturday as the Roff Tigers trounced Lookeba-Sickles, 9-1, in the Northern Oklahoma College Festival. Rhoten recorded a pair of strikeouts and walked only two as the only Lookeba-Sickles run was earned. Bagwell went 2-for-2 and drove home two runs, scored once and drew a walk. Joplin finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Benedict ended up 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice. Cade Caldridge was 1-for-3 with a double and picked up four RBIs. Trayson Miller (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk) and Rhoten (1-for-3 with two runs scored) rounded out the Roff offense, which produced nine hits.
Team Record: Roff 15-3.
Friday, Sept. 6
At NOC Festival
Game 1
Roff 16, Union City 0
UNION CITY 000 — 0 1 2
ROFF (11)5x — 16 9 0
T. Morris, R. Miller (1), McNeil (2) and B. Skinner; Drew Sheppard and Tanner Graves. W – Sheppard. L – Morris. HR – Talon Rhoten (R). HL – Coby Simon 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Aiden Bagwell 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; T. Rhoten 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Wil Joplin 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Sheppard 1-1, 2 RS; Trayson Miller 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Graves 1-2, 2 RBIs (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Drew Sheppard fired a three-inning, one-hit shutout and Talon Rhoten homered Friday as the Roff Tigers hammered Union City in the Northern Oklahoma College Festival. Sheppard struck out two and walked only two on his way to the win. Coby Simon and Aiden Bagwell each went 2-for-2 from the plate and drove in two runs each to spark Roff’s nine-hit attack. Rhoten was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Wil Joplin and Sheppard each finished 1-for-1, as Joplin knocked in a run and scored a run while Sheppard scored twice. Trayson Miller and Tanner Graves each ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Roff scored 11 first-inning runs and added the other five in the second.
Game 2
Roff 5, Vici 2
ROFF 200 021 0 — 5 7 1
VICI 000 100 1 — 2 5 1
Talon Bagwell, Talon Rhoten (7) and Tanner Graves; Jackson and McCracken. HR – Jackson (V). 3B – Trayson Miller, Brady Benedict (R); Kerr (V). HL – Benedict 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Miller 2-3, 2 RBIs; Cade Baldridge 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Coby Simon 1-3, 1 RS (R); Kuper 1-2, 1 BB: Jackson 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kerr 1-3, 1 RS; Hazelbaker 1-3; Todd 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Brady Benedict, Trayson Miller and Cade Baldridge each went 2-for-3 from the plate as the Roff Tigers knocked off Vici, 5-2, Friday in the Northern Oklahoma College Festival. Benedict and Miller each hit a triple and drove home two runs apiece. Benedict also scored a run. Baldridge picked up one RBI and scored once, and Coby Simon was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Talon Bagwell recorded the pitching victory, as he worked 6.2 innings and allowed the two earned runs off four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Talon Rhoten nailed down the save after giving up a hit and getting the final out of the seventh and final frame.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 18, Calvin 0
CALVIN 000 00 — 0 2 4
TUPELO 980 1x — 18 18 0
Eli Harrison, Chance Rockey (1) and Adryn Ingle; Cody Airington and Harley Davidson. W – Airington. L – Harrison. 2B – James Beach, Bentley Bills, Harley Davidson, Tye Gould, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain, Airington, Ty Bourland (T). HL – Ingle 1-2; Brennen Griffin 1-2 (C); Kody Price 4-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Beach 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Gould 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Ethan Norfleet 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Bills 2-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Bourland 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Martinez-Chamberlain 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Airington 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers pounded out 18 hits, including a whopping seven doubles, Friday in crushing Calvin 18-0 in 4 1/2 innings. Kody Price led the Tupelo offensive attack by going 4-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and James Beach went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tye Gould and Ethan Norfleet were each 2-for-3 as Gould doubled once, drove in a pair of runs, scored twice and drew a walk, while Norfleet picked up two RBIs and scored once. Ty Bourland and Bentley Bills each ended up 2-for-4, as Bourland hit a double, drove home three runs, scored twice and walked once. Bills had a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jacob Martinez-Airington knocked in three runs in going 1-for-2 with a double. Cody Airington (1-for-2) and Harley Davidson each had one RBI. Airington pitched all five innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Adryn Ingle and Brennen Griffin were each 1-for-2 for the Bulldogs’ only hits. Eli Harrison took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Chance Rockey.
At Latta Invitational
Dale 5, Latta 3
LATTA 001 000 2 — 3 7 2
DALE 100 040 x — 5 3 0
JT Gray, Cooper Hamilton (5) and Jeron Johnston; Jono Johnson, David Herring (6) and Cole Capps. W – Jono Johnson. L – Gray. HR – Carson Hunt (D). 2B – Chance Perry, Justin Kiker (L). HL – Rylan Reed 2-3, 1 BB; Perry 1-1, 2 RBIs; Kale Williams 1-2, 1 BB; Tucker Abney 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1BB (L); Hunt 1-2, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB: Dallen Forsythe 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Ike Shirey 1-3, 1 RS (D).
Silo 3, Byng 2
BYNG 002 00 0 — 2 4 1
SILO 200 010 x — 3 2 0
Brylen Janda and catcher’s name not available; Luke Jestis, Carson Atwood (5) and catcher’s name not available. W – Atwood. L – Janda. 2B – Collin O’Grady (B). HL – O’Grady 2-2, 1 RS; Bill McCarter 1-2, 1 RBI; Reid Johnson 1-2 (B); Tagen Conary 1-1, 1 BB; Jestis 1-2 (S).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.