Local Baseball Capsules

BASEBALL
Saturday, Sept. 14
At Byng
Byng 3, Rattan 2
RATTAN 000 200 0 — 2 2 0
BYNG 100 020 x — 3 6 3
Cal and catcher’s name not available; Gage Fuller, Brylen Janda (5) and Bill McCarter. W – Janda. L – Cal. HR – Jadie (R). 2B – Blane (R); Seth Brecheen (B). HL – Blane 1-2, 1 BB; Jadie 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (R); Brecheen 2-3, 2 RBIs; Riley McCage 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Collin O’Grady 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Fuller 1-2; Reid Johnson 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Seth Brecheen went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and two runs batted in Saturday, and the seventh-ranked Byng Pirates edged No. 5 Rattan 3-2. Brylen Janda got the pitching win in relief. He worked the final three innings, allowed just one hit, struck out five and walked only two. Gage Fuller pitched the first four innings and struck out four and walked four. Riley McCage drove in the other Byng run while going 1-for-1 with a run scored. Collin O’Grady (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk), Fuller (1-for-2) and Reid Johnson (1-for-1) had the other Byng hits. The Pirates also overcame three errors. Rattan’s only hits were by Jodie Caston (1-for-3, RBI), who smashed a solo home run, and Blane Hall (1-2, walk), who hit a double. Cal Birchfield absorbed the mound loss. He struck out six, walked one and surrendered three earned runs in six innings.
Team Record: Byng 11-4.
Tupelo 4, Tushka 2
TUPELO 100 020 1 — 4 8 0
TUSHKA 000 101 0 — 2 7 1
Ty Bourland, Jacob-Martniez-Chamberlain (4), James Beach (7) and Beach, Bourland (7). Bryson Tuck, Lex Simon (6) and Simon, Tuck (6). W-Martinez-Chamberlain. L–Tuck. 3B – Bentley Bills (Tupelo). 2B – Tye Gould (Tupelo); Tuck (Tushka). HL – Beach 3-3, 2 RS; Gould 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Cody Airington 1-3, 2 RBIs (Tupelo); Riley Callahan 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Chayden Cravins 1-2, 1 RBI; Jayden Gregory 1-2; Trent Fugate 1-3, 1 BB (Tushka).
NOTEWORTHY: James Beach and Tye Gould had three hits apiece, while Cody Airington knocked in a pair of runs Saturday and the Tupelo Tigers trimmed Tushka 4-2. Beach went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Gould finished 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored for the Tigers, ranked No. 11 in Class B. Airington ended up 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Bentley Bills also picked up one RBI. Tupelo compiled eight hits. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain got the pitching win in relief of starter Ty Bourland. Martinez-Chamberlain pitched 2.1 innings and allowed just one run off two hits. Beach pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn a save. Riley Callahan finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace a seven-hit Tushka offense. Bryson Tuck was charged with the loss for the Tigers (No. 15 in Class A). He had one strikeout, one walk and one earned run in five innings of work. Lex Simon tossed two innings of relief with three strikeouts and a walk.
Team Record: Tupelo 8-6; Tushka 10-8.
At Asher
Game 1
Varnum 20, Asher 8
VARNUM 101 071 (10) — 20 19 1
ASHER 100 321 1 -8 8 4
Baylen White, Pablo Prieto (4) and Kailas Mack; Bryson Martin, Jake Dobbs (1), Michael McDonald (5), Tahlan Hamilton (7) and Cameron Grissom. W – Prieto. L – Dobbs. HR – Duane Wildcat (V); Trevor Martin 2 (A). 2B – Terrance Mulkins 4, Bubba Boyd, Wildcat, White (V). HL – Boyd 4-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Mulkins 4-6, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Wildcat 3-5, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; Lance Nutt 2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; White 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB: Chubbs Biffle 2-5, 3 RS, 1 BB; Prieto 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 3 BB (V); T. Martin 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Dobbs 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 BB: Patch Hamilton 2-4, 1 B:: Dayton Fowler 1-1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Trevor Martin slammed two solo home run in a 2-for-4 effort, but it wasn’t enough Saturday as the Asher Indians dropped a 20-8 decision to Varnum in the first game of a home doubleheader. Joining Martin with 2-for-4 outings were Jake Dobbs, with two RBIs and a walk, and Patch Hamilton, with a walk. Tahlan Hamilton also drove in three runs. The Indians totaled eight hits. Varnum pounded out 19 hits and was helped by four Asher errors. Duane Wildcat finished 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Whippets, while Terrance Mulkins pounded four doubles in a 4-for-6 outing that included three RBIs and two runs scored. Varnum scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to pull away.
Game 2
Asher 3, Varnum 1
VARNUM 000 010 0 — 1 3 0
ASHER 000 201 x -3 8 2
Martell Davis and Kailas Mack; Trevor Martin and Cameron Grissom. W – T. Martin. L – Martell. HR – Trevor Martin (A). 2B – Bubba Boyd (V); Michael McDonald (A). HL – Boyd 1-3 (V); T. Martin 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; McDonald 2-3; Jake Dobbs 2-3; Bryson Martin 1-3, 1 RBI; Patch Hamilton 1-3, 1 RS (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Trevor Martin tossed a one-hitter and clubbed a home run, and the Asher Indians salvaged a doubleheader split with a 3-1 decision over Varnum in the second game. Trevor Martin struck out 14 and allowed just two walks. The lone Varnum run was unearned. Offensively, Martin went 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs. Michael McDonald and Jake Dobbs each finished 2-for-3 for Asher. One of McDonald’s hits went for a double. Bryson Martin ended 1-for-3 with one RBI, and Patch Hamilton was 1-for-3 and scored a run as the Indians compiled eight hits. Bubba Boyd led Varnum, going 1-for-3 with a double. Asher entered Saturday No. 7 in Class B, while Varnum was sitting in the No. 4 spot.
At Calera Tournament
Saturday, Sept. 14
Roff 12, Coleman 2
COLEMAN 002 0 — 2 3 1
ROFF 605 1 — 12 9 4
JJ, Eason (1), Jeremyah (1) and Orrin; Easton Riddle and Tanner Graves. W – Riddle. L – JJ. 2B – Talon Rhoten, Brady Benedict (RR). HL – Cole 1-2, 1 RS; Cooper 1-2; Jeremyah 1-2 (C); Cade Baldridge 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Aiden Bagwell 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Coby Simon 1-3, 1 RS; Wil Joplin 1-1, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rhoten 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Brady Benedict 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB (R).
Championship
Roff 5, Calera 0
ROFF 000 202 1 — 5 7 3
CALERA 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Talon Bagwell and Tanner Graves; Dillon Bumgarner and Collin Maynard. HR – Wil Joplin (R). HL – Talon Rhoten 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Graves 1-3, 1 RBI; Brady Benedict 1-3, 1 RS; Coby Simon 1-3 (R); Tyler Shupert 1-3; Tjun Gibson 1-3; Bumgarner 1-3 (C).
Friday, Sept. 13
At Calera Tournament
Vanoss 4, Turner 2
TURNER 000 002 0 — 2 5 4
VANOSS 000 013 x — 4 7 0
Hunter Johnston, Levi Curbow and C Carrol; Riley Vasquez and Joe Standlee. W – Vasquez. L – Curbow. 2B – Riley Knickmeyer (V). HL – Lane Carter 3-4; Devin Davis 1-3, 1 RBI; Curbow 1-3, 1 RS (T); Roper Bolin 1-1, 1 RS; Standlee 1-2, 1 RS; Colten Bird 1-3; Ryan Golden 1-3; Riley Knickmeyer 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Vasquez tossed a five-hitter, struck out seven and walked only three while driving in a run Friday as the Vanoss Wolves topped Turner, 4-2, in the Calera Tournament. Wyatt Knickmeyer also drove in a pair of runs as Vanoss compiled seven hits, with seven Wolves getting one each. Vanoss was also helped by four Turner errors.
Team Record: Vanoss 7-9.
At Stonewall
Tupelo 3, Stonewall 0
TUPELO 100 200 0 — 3 4 0
STONEWALL 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Cody Airington and Harley Davidson; Okie Keeling and Kason Barnett. W – Airington. L – Keeling. 2B – Bentley Bills (T). HL – Tye Gould 2-4; Ethan Norfleet 1-2, 1 BB (T); Keeling 1-2, 1 BB; Nuk Greenwood 1-2; Barnett 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Cody Airington tossed a three-hit shutout, struck out 11 and walked only three Friday as the Tupelo Tigers topped local rival Stonewall. Tye Gould was 2-for-4 and Ethan Norfleet went 1-for-2 with a walk, while Bentley Bills had the other hit and scored a run for Tupelo, which finished with only four hits. Okie Keeling took the pitching loss. He surrendered three earned runs off four hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Keeling also went 1-for-2 with a walk. Nuk Greenwood (1-for-2) and Kason Barnett (1-for-3) had the other Longhorn hits.
Team Records: Tupelo 7-6. Stonewall 6-13.
At Calera Tournament
Caney 20, Vanoss 14
CANEY 432 135 2 — 20 11 6
VANOSS 450 200 3 — 14 11 5
Caney battery not available; Wyatt Knickmeyer, Rylan Golden (1), Riley Knickmeyer (4) and Joe Standlee. L – Golden. 2B – Golden, Riley Vasquez, Tyler Stringer, Gustavo Titsworth (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Vanoss pounded out 11 hits, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Caney, which also compiled 11 and outlasted the Wolves 20-14. Three Vanoss players ended up with multiple hits. Gustavo Titsworth led the way with a 3-for-5 effort with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Teammates Riley Vasquez was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two walks and Tyler Stringer ended up 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Roper Bolin also knocked in two runs while going 1-for-3. Riley Knickmeyer and Rylan Golden picked up one RBI apiece.
Team Record: Vanoss 7-10.
